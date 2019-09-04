The best nonslip bath mat

Whether you need one to keep your toddler from slip-sliding around while bathing or because you'd prefer to step into a safe zone when getting into the tub, it's best to have a nonslip bath mat. The right bath mat will stay adhered to your tub's floor and feel comfortable while sitting or standing on the surface. Our buying guide gives you insight into what can work best for your needs and your tub. At the end of this article, we share our favorites, including the Sultan's Linens Foldable Nonslip Bath Mat, which is suction cup-free to protect reglazed tubs.

Considerations when choosing nonslip bath mats

Size

Measure your tub's floor, including the drain area. You'll want to find a mat that's large enough to cover most of the tub floor. If it's too small, the edges may cause a tripping danger. A mat should never cover a drain, unless the mat is specially designed with a cutout for a shower stall with a center drain.

Material

Bath mats are typically made from natural or synthetic rubber or a type of memory foam. Look for mats free from latex, BPA, PVC, and phthalates for a "greener" bathroom. If you buy a machine-washable mat, never put it in the dryer, or it will damage the product.

Tub type

The type of tub surface you have greatly impacts what type of mat you select. Avoid nonslip bath mats with suction cups for textured tubs and reglazed tubs. The power of a suction cup could potentially peel the glaze from the tub. In addition, suction cups won't work well on textured surfaces. Suction cup mats work best on tubs with completely smooth and clean bottom surfaces.

Features

Color choices

Mats in contrasting or darker colors can be more important for older bathers who feel more comfortable knowing where the bath mat edges are located. Pretty fun colors may be a blessing for parents who want to make bath time fun for little kids. After all, who wouldn't want to step into a tub with a mat that's cotton candy pink?

Number of suction cups

When appropriate, the more suction cups, the better. Though, it could take some strength to unstick all of the suction cups after a bath in order to dry. A quality high-end mat may have about 200 to 300 suction cups.

Drainage holes

Drainage holes prevent water from becoming trapped under the mat's surface, resulting in reduced mold and mildew growth.

Price

Luckily, the cost of nonslip bath mats for the tub may allow you to try a couple if necessary. For nonslip bath mats less than $10, you'll find basic items that have a limited number of suction cups. Between $10 and $20, you'll find more suction cups on heavier thicker mats. Mats for as much as $30 have the most suction cups, or they are suction cup-free, cushioned with a quilted-like surface, and machine-washable.

FAQ

Q. Does having hard or soft water affect how well my nonslip bath mat works in the tub?

A. Yes, your type of water may affect how well your mat adheres to the tub. Soft water can create more of a slippery surface on your tub. Hard water tends to leave a residue that can give your tub's surface a bit more friction. Soft water may be one reason why it's difficult for a bath mat with suction cups to grab onto a tub floor. Combat this by firmly pressing the mat into place with your hands, and walk on it a few seconds to secure it down.

Q. What's the right way to install a nonslip bath mat with suction cups?

A. The correct way to install a mat with suction cups is to first thoroughly clean your tub floor from soap scum or mildew. Suction cups need a pristine smooth surface to work best. Lightly wet the tub floor, put down the mat, and press down a few cups at a time with the palm of your hand. Work your way from the center of the mat outward to the edges.

Nonslip bath mats we recommend

Best of the best: Sultan's Linens Foldable Nonslip Bath Mat

Our take: One of the rare suctionless bath mats for reglazed tubs that's heavy enough so it won't float up in the water.

What we like: No rubbery smell. Folds up and fits back into plastic pouch. Many drainage holes. Can cut on seams to fit smaller tubs if necessary.

What we dislike: Reports of ripped seams between panels.

Best bang for your buck: Tike Smart Extra-Long Nonslip Bathtub Mat

Our take: For non-textured tubs only, the cups on this mat grab the smooth surface well as long as you follow the directions on placement.

What we like: Transparent, so you can see if it's dirty underneath. Comes in fun colors. Covers the entire tub floor with a curved edge, so you can put it right up next to the drain.

What we dislike: Reports of lingering chemical odor on the mat.

Choice 3: Epica Anti-Slip Bath Mat

Our take: The rubber mat's suction cups adhere strongly to the tub floor for anyone who wants to feel extra safe in the shower or bath.

What we like: A machine-washable, antibacterial smaller option for easy cleaning. Has the ability to move it around.

What we dislike: Lack of drainage holes in the mat can cause it to lift when water runs underneath it if it's not correctly adhered to the tub.

Marilyn Zelinsky-Syarto is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.