The best non-inflatable stand-up paddleboard

With a non-inflatable stand-up paddleboard, you can either absorb the serenity of a calm lake or you can carve and slash your way up a turbulent river. It's a remarkable recreational pursuit that offers something highly rewarding for nearly everyone. But precisely which stand-up paddleboard you choose depends on the level and type of activity you prefer.

Our favorite is Badfish's River Surfer Stand-Up Paddleboard. Its lightweight swallow-tail design can easily handle waves and choppy water while river surfing. To learn more about this model or the features to look for in other quality non-inflatable stand-up paddleboards, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing non-inflatable stand-up paddleboards

Arguably, the most important feature to consider when purchasing a non-inflatable stand-up paddleboard is the type of hull it has.

Planing hull

This type of hull is flat and allows the stand-up paddleboard to sit atop the water, providing a more stable surface for more leisurely activities such as fishing or doing yoga.

Displacement hull

This type of hull slices through the water and is far better suited for individuals who are seeking the speed and maneuverability needed for more physically intense activities such as racing or touring.

Features

Following are some of the other important elements to consider when purchasing a non-inflatable stand-up paddleboard.

Material

Paddleboards are typically manufactured using one of three types of materials. Plastic models are both affordable and durable but tend to be on the heavy side. Fiberglass/epoxy paddleboards offer the best balance of functionality and affordability. Carbon/wood models are higher-end paddleboards that are best suited for racing.

Weight limit

You want to be well aware of your paddleboard's weight capacity. If you exceed the recommended limits, the board will either offer drastically diminished performance capabilities or it simply will not stay afloat.

Length

The longer your paddleboard is, in general, the faster it will glide. Shorter boards, however, offer greater maneuverability and are much easier to store.

Width

Narrow boards are built for speed while wider stand-up paddleboards are best for beginners, and individuals who require a board with greater stability so they can perform a variety of activities.

Fins

You want a stand-up paddleboard that has removable fins so it can be more easily transported and stored. While smaller fins tend to improve a board's maneuverability, larger fins increase its stability. A board with three fins offers the operator greater control in surf situations.

Price

Even an entry level non-inflatable stand-up paddleboard can cost as much as $400. It's better, however, to look in the $800 range for a better-built board. If you are an advanced operator, a high-performance, stand-up paddleboard that offers the speed and maneuverability you need may cost over $1,000.

FAQ

Q. Can I use my stand-up paddleboard in salt water?

A. In general, it is fine to use your stand-up paddleboard in salt water, but always check the manufacturer's recommendations to be sure. However, it is essential after using a stand-up paddleboard in salt water that you clean it thoroughly with fresh water. Otherwise, the salt will corrode the board, greatly diminishing its effective lifespan.

Q. Should I use a leash when paddleboarding?

A. If you fall off of your stand-up paddleboard where there is wind or a current, a leash could save your life. Chasing after a fleeing board can bring about exhaustion fairly quickly. Tethering your board to your leg is a smart strategy.

Non-inflatable stand-up paddleboards we recommend

Best of the best: Badfish's River Surfer Stand-Up Paddleboard

Our take: A top-quality, lightweight stand-up paddleboard that can easily take on waves.

What we like: Durable and high-performance board. Perfect for river surfing. Swallow-tail design increases maneuverability. Handles choppy water well.

What we dislike: Though it's lightweight, its six-foot length may be challenging for some to carry.

Best bang for your buck: POP Paddleboards' Throwback Stand-Up Paddleboard

Our take: A smartly designed, fun-looking, versatile stand-up paddleboard that is crafted for beginners, but, due to its stable, fast glide, is suitable for all levels.

What we like: The diamond traction pad allows operators to maintain solid, secure footing no matter where they stand or what activity they are performing. A center carry handle makes it possible to lift and transport the board using one hand.

What we dislike: You'd have to look pretty hard to find fault with this exceptional board.

Choice 3: Badfish's SK8 River Surfboard

Our take: A highly responsive board that is designed specifically for river surfing

What we like: This model is manufactured using EVA foam so you can more easily maneuver it in the changing conditions that river surfing presents. It features a blunt nose to help get you through slower surf, while the tri-fin system gives you the precision control you need to effortlessly execute tight turns on the fly.

What we dislike: Though this is a stable, lightweight board, it best serves a more advanced rider.

