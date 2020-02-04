The best nitric oxide supplement

The vasodilating molecule nitric oxide (NO) is vital for blood vessel health, as it helps regulate and lower blood pressure. Nitric oxide has a variety of uses, including relief of erectile dysfunction, reduction of muscle soreness, control of blood pressure, and improved athletic performance.

If any of these benefits interest you, consider adding a nitric oxide supplement to your diet. To learn more, keep reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. We like Cellucor's NO3 Chrome Nitric Oxide Supplement for its efficacy and quality.

Considerations when choosing nitric oxide supplements

Nitric oxide forms and sources

There are two primary sources of nitric oxide: L-arginine and nitrates. L-arginine is found in a variety of meats, including fish, red meat, and poultry. When consumed in food form, it releases nitric oxide into the bloodstream. The second source of nitric oxide is nitrates, which are present in foods like spinach, lettuce, and beef. Note that nitrates added to processed foods are not the same as those that are naturally occurring.

The best way to increase your intake of nitric oxide is by eating plenty of antioxidant-rich foods like vegetables and grains. Increasing your physical activity is another way to boost your body's nitric oxide levels.

In supplement form, nitric oxide is available in pills or powders. Tablets are great for on-the-go supplementation but a poor choice for those who have trouble swallowing capsules. Powders mix easily with foods and are quickly absorbed by the body.

Many nitric oxide supplements also include additional ingredients like vitamin C and vitamin D -- there's evidence that they may help enhance the production of NO.

Uses for nitric oxide

A deficiency in NO may cause a variety of symptoms. You may be deficient in NO because of your age or lifestyle habits. As we age, our body's nitric oxide levels decrease. Poor health habits like smoking, lack of exercise, and bad diet may also contribute to an NO deficiency. Low levels of NO lead to a decrease in athletic performance, increased blood pressure, memory issues, lower sex drive, and erectile dysfunction. To find out if you're deficient, visit your doctor and request a saliva test strip.

NSF certification

Many health supplement products are certified by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF). When searching for a nitric oxide supplement, check for this certification. Products with an NSF label are more likely to be high-quality and safe for consumption.

Features

Flavors

As with any type of powdered supplement, nitric oxide is available in multiple flavors, including chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla. When picking out a flavored powder, check the nutrition label for the amount of sugar included, as some flavored products contain a lot of sugar.

Price

You can pay between $7 and $40 for a nitric oxide supplement. Higher cost NO supplements typically have an NSF certification. We recommend spending a bit more on bulk products, especially in capsule form, to save money in the long run.

FAQ

Q. Is there anyone who should avoid consuming nitric oxide supplements?

A. Anyone with low blood pressure or a bleeding disorder should avoid nitric oxide supplements. Nitric oxide may also interact with certain medications or supplements. We recommend speaking to your doctor before taking any kind of supplement, regardless of your health. Research into NO's effects on children is limited, so those under 18 should not be given nitric oxide supplements.

Q. Does nitric oxide improve sleep quality?

A. There's evidence that consuming nitric oxide supplements may have a positive effect on sleep quality. As usual, we recommend consulting a doctor, especially if you are experiencing sleep apnea that is interrupting your sleep cycle.

Nitric oxide supplements we recommend

Best of the best: Cellucor's NO3 Chrome Nitric Oxide Supplement

Our take: Consistent positive reviews from users who say the supplement lives up to its claims.

What we like: Includes known sources of nitric oxide along with grapeseed extract and L-citrulline (these may help increase levels of NO). Doesn't cause an upset stomach. Increases blood flow and helps with endurance.

What we dislike: A single serving is three capsules, so the bottle doesn't last long.

Best bang for your buck: Havasu Nutrition's Extra-Strength L-Arginine

Our take: An affordable, longer-lasting format with a smaller serving size.

What we like: One serving is just two capsules. Product includes a 60-day money-back guarantee. Consumers agree that the supplement helped with energy levels.

What we dislike: Some reports that the pills cause stomach issues.

Choice 3: Sheer Strength Labs' Sheer N.O. Nitric Oxide Supplement

Our take: Effective, fast-acting nitric oxide supplement that delivers impressive results.

What we like: Energy-boosting, endurance-increasing formula. Includes L-arginine. Doesn't leave a bad aftertaste like some other pills.

What we dislike: One serving is a whopping four capsules. Expensive.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.