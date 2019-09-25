The best nipple pasties

Nipple pasties are small adhesive cups designed to conceal the nipple and areola. Also known as petals or nipple covers, pasties are ideal for low-cut or skin-revealing clothing that make wearing a bra difficult. Unlike a traditional bra, pasties do not offer any support. However, you can find pasties that also include lift tape to provide that push-up effect if needed. Available in multiple shapes, sizes, and materials, there is a lot to consider before you buy.

Considerations when choosing nipple pasties

Material

Silicone is the most common material used for nipple pasties. It has a look and feel that is similar to the natural texture of skin. The gel-like cups often taper at the edges for a seamless finish.

Polyester and satin are popular choices when it comes to fabric nipple pasties. Both options are a cheaper alternative to silicone. Polyester can be a little painful to remove as it peels off just like a Band-Aid would. Satin pasties allow your clothing to glide easily over them and are a more breathable option. If fabric is the best choice for you, be sure to find options with a medical-grade adhesive to prevent any irritation.

Size

Nipple pasties are often sold as one size fits all and, at roughly three inches in diameter, they are an ideal size for those who wear an A-, B-, or C-cup bra. You can also find pasties that are roughly four inches in diameter, which may be better for those with a D cup.

Shape

Circle, flower, and X-shaped pasties are the most common. Fabric pasties often come in a flower or X shape, which prevents the material from bunching up when you place it over the nipple. Silicone pasties are usually circular but come in a contoured shape to better fit the area.

Shade

You can sometimes find nipple pasties that are offered in light, medium, or dark shades. However, the majority of manufacturers only produce a light "nude" shade.

Reusable or disposable

Fabric nipple pasties are usually designed for one-time use. You can, however, find reusable fabric pasties that can withstand roughly 10 uses, though they are not washable.

Silicone pasties, on the other hand, can almost always be washed and reused. With proper care, you can expect to get anywhere from 20 to 50 uses out of reusable silicone nipple pasties.

Features

Storage case

Many pasties come with a discreet storage container that often resembles a compact mirror or makeup container. These cases are convenient for travel and an excellent way to keep your pasties clean.

Hypoallergenic

If you're someone with sensitive skin, look for a hypoallergenic material to avoid irritating the skin around your nipple. Many pasties are made from medical-grade silicone, which is inherently hypoallergenic.

Waterproof/sweatproof

If you're wearing nipple pasties in the pool or even in a humid or rainy climate, opt for a waterproof option. These waterproof pasties will stay in place through rain, water, and sweat, making them ideal for a night of dancing or a pool party.

Finish

Some pasties are made with a matte finish. This is a good choice if you're wearing a sheer top, as matte pasties won't reflect lights or camera flashes.

Nipple pasty prices

Nipple pasties are sold in pairs and can range from $1 to $20 per pair. Low-priced pasties are typically made from fabric and are disposable. As you reach the higher end of the price spectrum you'll start to find silicone pasties and reusable options.

FAQ

Q. Are nipple pasties harmful for my skin?

A. When used as directed, nipple pasties are safe to use on your skin. However, you should never use pasties if your skin is already burnt, broken, or irritated, as this could cause further irritation or infection. It's a good idea to test the materials and adhesive on your arm first to see how your skin will react before placing the pastie directly on the nipple.

Q. How do I wash silicone pasties?

A. To wash a silicone pastie, simply use a combination of warm water and soap, then let them dry overnight. If you're having trouble removing excess glue, use a little baby oil and a cotton ball to rub away the sticky residue. Fabric pasties cannot be washed.

Nipple pasties we recommend

Best of the best: CharmKing Reusable Adhesive Nipple Covers

Our take: Self-adhesive pasties that have a natural look and feel. The hypoallergenic silicone makes them a safe choice for those with sensitive skin.

What we like: Strong adhesive that's gentle on the skin. Both washable and reusable and made from hypoallergenic silicone. Sits at a reasonable price point.

What we dislike: Some found the pasties to be too thin.

Best bang for your buck: Quxiang Four Pairs of Pasties

Our take: An affordable option that offers a gentle, hypoallergenic silicone that's good for sensitive skin.

What we like: Made from medical-grade silicone. Comes with convenient travel case. Lightweight and reusable. Sits at a low price point.

What we dislike: Some found the pasties were visible through their clothing.

Choice 3: Pinky Petals Women's Nipple Covers

Our take: A set of reusable nipple pasties with a matte finish that makes them harder to see through clothing.

What we like: Reusable for up to 60 uses. Self-adhesive and easy to use. Lightweight and matte, so they don't reflect light. Water- and sweatproof.

What we dislike: Edges tend to curl up after a few uses.

