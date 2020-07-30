The best Nintendo Switch game of 2020

You've got your Nintendo Switch console, but now you need to find the best games to go with it.

Nintendo is known for its fun family games, but you can also find more complex and mature games as well. Choosing the right game depends on the age of the players, their skill levels, and what types of games they find interesting.

We've looked at all the latest Nintendo Switch games and some older releases to bring you the best you can buy in 2020. Here, we've included an old favorite as well as three newcomers to our top spots.

Best Nintendo Switch games of 2020

1. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: A newcomer to our list but a firm favorite, this game allows you to fight as some of the most beloved Nintendo characters. There's also a story mode for those who get bored with straight-up battles.

2. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: This game includes some favorite Mario characters and mischievous Rabbids. We like this game so much that we've returned it to its spot.

3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: One of the most beautiful and expansive games available on the Switch, we've given this game a place among the best of 2020 due to its challenging and absorbing gameplay. It's great for diehard Zelda fans as well as those new to the franchise.

4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons: We'd be remiss not to mention Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has been one of the biggest game releases of 2020. In this adorable game, you live on a remote island catching fish and bugs, collecting shells, and improving facilities and infrastructure as you go.

What you need to know before buying Nintendo Switch games

First, consider the type of game you want to play. Popular choices include racing games, fighting games, and adventure games. Once you have an idea of the type of game you'd like to play, it narrows down your choices.

Also consider who's playing: adults only, kids only, or both children and adults. Some games are rated for certain age groups, such as 10+ or 18+, so take this into consideration when buying for kids. The difficulty of the game matters, too, since some games might be rated 10+ but be too tricky for most 10-year-olds to play. Some games that are suitable for all ages are also fun for teens and adults, but others are too simple or not challenging enough.

Think about whether you have the full Switch console or the handheld Switch Lite. While all Switch games are compatible with both, some lend themselves better to handheld gaming than others.

Nintendo Switch games can cost anywhere from $20 to $75 new, depending on factors such as the popularity of the game and when it was released.

FAQ

Q. Can multiple players join in together at home?

A. This depends on the game. Some are multiplayer, allowing up to four players to play together, whereas others are single-player games only. In multiplayer games, you may either play competitively (against one another) or cooperatively (on the same team or working toward the same goal).

Q. Are Nintendo Switch games digital or physical?

A. You can buy Nintendo Switch games as either physical game cards or as digital downloads that you download via WiFi to your Switch console.

In-depth reviews for best Nintendo Switch games

Best of the best: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

What we like: A great multiplayer game, though you can also play solo against the computer. Easy to learn but still challenging. An excellent addition to the franchise.

What we dislike: Some characters are only available by buying Amiibos.

Best bang for your buck: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

What we like: This fun combat adventure is suitable for everyone 10 and up. Play solo or in co-op mode. Four worlds to explore.

What we dislike: Some players don't like the turn-based gameplay.

Choice 3: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

What we like: The largest and most breathtaking LoZ world yet. Solve puzzles, fight foes, collect supplies, climb mountains, swim in lakes, and much more. Many hours of gameplay.

What we dislike: Some parts are quite hard, so young or inexperienced players may struggle.

Choice 4: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

What we like: This huge hit is fun for players of all ages. Play at a relaxingly slow pace. Design your island just how you like it and befriend other residents.

What we dislike: If you want to visit your friends' islands, you need an online subscription.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.