The best Nintendo console

Nintendo has been making video games and consoles to entertain children and adults alike for a few decades. Nintendo equipment over the years has been made to connect to a TV, to play on a handheld screen, or both, like with our favorite Nintendo console, the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo has always set itself apart by gearing its consoles and many of its games at the whole family. Unlike the large number of serious, adult-themed games found on other systems, many Nintendo games are designed to be silly and fun for all ages. (Nintendo does have some serious, adult-themed games aimed at older players, too.)

Considerations when choosing Nintendo consoles

Nintendo consoles have been available for sale since the mid-1980s. Each console has remained on the market for sale for several years before new console designs replace it.

Currently, you only can purchase three consoles as new Nintendo consoles. Those are the Switch (which is actually a new design released in 2017), along with retro versions of the NES Classic and Super NES Classic. If you're an adult who grew up on Nintendo games as a kid, you'll love the retro versions of consoles Nintendo has begun selling.

Any other Nintendo console you purchase will likely be a used console.

Here's a list of Nintendo's older consoles, along with the year they were introduced in North America. Nintendo no longer actively manufactures them.

Nintendo Entertainment System (NES): 1985, console (now replicated in the NES Classic version currently being sold)

Game Boy: 1989, portable

Super Nintendo Entertainment System (NES): 1991, console (now replicated in the Super NES Classic version currently being sold)

Nintendo 64: 1996, console

Game Boy Advance: 2001, portable

GameCube: 2001, console

DS: 2004, portable

Wii: 2006, console

3DS: 2011, portable

Wii U: 2012, console and portable

Features

Here are some of the features to understand in Nintendo consoles currently being manufactured.

Games

In the two retro consoles, all of the compatible games are pre-loaded. This is advantageous, because you won't have the extra expense of purchasing games. However, it also means you're limited to playing only the pre-loaded games. You cannot add extra games down the road.

In the Switch console, you will have to purchase the games you want to play separately. These games ship as cartridges that only will work with the Switch.

Controllers

The controllers play a big role in your enjoyment of the console. Controllers will ship with the console you purchase, so you can start playing immediately. Eventually, controllers will wear out, though, so you may have to purchase additional controllers in the future.

With the Switch, you'll use controllers called Joy-Cons. These have a shape almost like nunchucks. They can be used when attached to the Switch console for portable play, or you can detach them and use them like traditional handheld controllers when the console is connected to the TV.

The retro NES and Super NES consoles both feature replicas of the same controllers that were used with the original gaming systems.

Portability

Switch has a built-in screen, meaning it can be played anywhere. You also can connect it to a TV for a larger screen. The retro consoles must be connected to a TV.

Price

New Nintendo consoles can cost anywhere from $100 to $300, depending on the version you select. You also may have some extra costs for games, which can range from $20 to $60 apiece.

FAQ

Q. Are gaming consoles from Nintendo backward compatible with older games?

A. Unfortunately, no. Many older Nintendo consoles used cartridges. Wii used discs. Switch is back to using cartridges, but they don't work in older consoles. So when you change consoles, you have to purchase new games.

Q. I still have some vintage cartridges. Can I use them with the classic-edition retro consoles?

A. Both the NES Classic and Super NES Classic edition consoles are pre-loaded with vintage games. They are not made to accept cartridges.

Nintendo consoles we recommend

Best of the best: Nintendo's Switch Blue and Red Joy-Con

Our take: Fun and unique design in a gaming console that allows families to play together interactively.

What we like: Allows for game play anywhere by using the handheld design. Has games for some of the most popular Nintendo characters.

What we dislike: Could use more compatible gaming titles overall.

Best bang for your buck: Nintendo's NES Classic Edition

Our take: If you grew up playing the original Nintendo gaming console, this retro edition with pre-loaded games is a must-have.

What we like: Includes dozens of vintage games, so it's a good value. The nostalgia effect cannot be duplicated.

What we dislike: Some of these games did not age well, so you may tire of them quickly.

Choice 3: Nintendo's Super NES Classic

Our take: Another vintage gaming console, shrunk down to a miniature size for convenience.

What we like: Preloaded with 21 vintage titles. The Super NES console has 16-bit artwork, which outdoes the 8-bit graphics on original NES.

What we dislike: Price is higher than we'd like. Has an odd game rewind feature that's not original to Super NES.

