The best night cream

What's the secret to glowing, moisturized skin? It boils down to choosing a night cream that works to bring out the best in your skin.

Unlike daytime moisturizers, night cream formulas are thicker and soak into skin and pores to restore hydration all night long. If you're looking for a night cream to handle more than one skin issue, there are plenty of formulas with anti-wrinkle technology, acne control, and even restorative properties.

Our buying guide can help you find the right night cream to quench your skin's thirst overnight and wake up refreshed every day. We're including our favorite, Clinique Turnaround Overnight Revitalizing Moisturizer, which works wonders to give you a well-rested, bright-eyed look every morning.

Considerations when choosing night creams

Types of night creams

Anti-aging night cream: Night cream often includes anti-aging ingredients, such as collagen, retinol, salicylic acid, and glycolic acid. These work in different ways to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and restore firmness and texture.

Moisturizing night cream: Those plagued with dry skin should opt for a moisturizing night cream that includes glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and PHAs. These emollients help lock in and absorb moisture, so skin appears supple and hydrated.

Night cream by skin type

Choose a night cream based on your skin type. Not only does it maximize benefits, you avoid unnecessary breakouts and skin reactions.

Sensitive skin: Night cream for sensitive skin is made free of fragrances, parabens, dyes, and other allergens. These formulas tend to be more lightweight and are safe for those prone to acne or redness.

Oily skin: There are night creams to keep oil at bay, many of which contain salicylic acid or astringents. Since skin already produces extra sebum, these formulas are non-comedogenic to prevent product buildup that could cause breakouts.

Acne-prone skin: Non-comedogenic night cream is specially formulated for acne-prone skin. These are equipped with bacteria-killing agents and are free of allergens that are catalysts of breakouts. Not surprisingly, many sensitive and oily skin night creams are also intended for use by acne-prone individuals.

Features

Scent

The scent of night cream falls into one of three categories: fragrance-free, lightly fragranced, or heavily fragranced. If your skin isn't sensitive to fragrances, it may not impact your decision.

Scented night cream, however, can be bothersome to those with allergies, as well as sensitive noses and skin. When in doubt, it's best to choose fragrance-free formulas.

Consistency

Night cream ranges in consistency from runny like water to viscous like butter. Those with sensitive or acne-prone skin generally do best with thinner formulas, while those in need of extreme hydration gravitate toward thicker ones.

Application

Containers vary between manufacturers, though jars, pump bottles, and lotion tubes are the most common for night creams. Some containers dispense product more easily than others. This is something worth considering, especially with high-end formulas, as wasted product ends up being expensive.

Price

Night creams from reputable luxury beauty brands cost between $30 and $50. If you'd like a larger container or prefer a specialty formula, expect to spend closer to $60 to $70. Certain luxury brands and some imported night creams can cost upward of $100.

FAQ

Q. Can't I use my night cream as a daytime moisturizer, too?

A. Night creams can be too heavy for daytime wear, especially with makeup. They may contain ingredients such as retinol, which makes skin more sensitive to UV light.

Q. Does night cream cover my need for an overnight eye cream?

A. Night cream is fine for use around your eyes, though some people prefer a dedicated cream that targets wrinkles and dark circles. If you apply both products at night, take care not to overlap product so both can work effectively on their own.

Night creams we recommend

Best of the best: Clinique's Turnaround Overnight Revitalizing Moisturizer

Our take: Gets superb results that restore suppleness and plumpness to the skin.

What we like: Non-comedogenic and generally allergen-free formula. Works well for all skin types, even those prone to acne.

What we dislike: Pricey, and you need to learn exactly how much product you need to use to avoid wasting it.

Best bang for your buck: First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Sleeping Clean

Our take: Popular choice for dry or weathered skin that needs a firm boost.

What we like: Top-quality ingredients including peptides and colloidal oatmeal. Non-greasy finish.

What we dislike: Formula is better suited for those not prone to acne.

Choice 3: Philosophy's Renewed Hope In a Jar

Our take: Perfect for sensitive skin. Reasonable price considering the combination of premium ingredients.

What we like: Moisture lasts through the evening and during the day. Total skin hydration takes effect in eight weeks.

What we dislike: Thicker consistency that is better for those not prone to acne.

