There's nothing like food prepared on a grill. Not only is it healthier than many other cooking methods, but grilling also delivers that charred flavor you just can't taste anywhere else. While there are plenty of grill manufacturers to choose from, Nexgrill offers quality, performance, and fairly affordable pricing, making their grills some of the best on the market. You can choose from gas and charcoal models, as well as tabletop grills, so there's bound to be an option for any size yard. If you usually grill for large groups, Nexgrill also offers grills with a range of cooking capacities, so you can prepare enough burgers and hot dogs for all your family and friends.

Explore our buying guide for all the tips you need to choose the best Nexgrill for your next cookout. We've even included a few specific grill recommendations, including our top pick, which is a gas model that features five burners and more than 600 square feet of total cooking space.

Considerations when choosing Nexgrills

Types of Nexgrills

Gas grills use propane to generate heat and are usually considered the easiest Nexgrill to use. That's because you simply have to turn on the burner and allow the grill to heat before it's ready to barbecue. There's no messy charcoal to take care of afterward either. While they cost more initially, their operating costs are lower in the long run.

Charcoal grills are typically the choice of grilling purists. You can use charcoal, wood, or a mixture of the two to heat the grill, so your food has that delicious smoky flavor that many people want in grilled food. However, a charcoal grill requires more time to prepare because you often need to wait at least a half hour before the charcoal is hot enough. You also have to dispose of the ashes after you're done grilling. While Nexgrill charcoal models are less expensive than gas grills, you will need to purchase charcoal regularly, which can add up.

Tabletop grills are ideal if you have a small yard or patio area because they run on gas but can be set up on a table. They're lightweight enough that you can take them camping or tailgating, too.

Cooking capacity

You want to be sure to choose a Nexgrill that can hold enough food for the number of people you usually cook for. The primary grilling space for Nexgrill models can range from 225 square inches to 564 square inches. In most cases, about 100 square inches of primary grilling space holds enough for one person, so choose accordingly for your family size.

Some Nexgrills offer a secondary cooking area, too, where you can cook foods that don't need as much heat or keep grilled foods warm. Depending on your needs, you can find models with as much as 200 square inches of secondary cooking capacity.

Features

Grates: Nexgrill models usually feature porcelain-coated cast-iron grill grates, which are extremely durable because they're rust-resistant. They also retain heat effectively and are fairly easy to clean, making them ideal for grilling. Some less expensive Nexgrill models may have stainless steel grates, which are also effective but may not be as hot or last as long as porcelain-coated cast-iron grates.

Fuel gauge: Nexgrill gas models typically feature a fuel gauge, which allows you to see at a glance how much propane is left inside the tank. That makes it extremely easy to be sure you always have enough gas when you want to grill.

Side burners: The benefit of Nexgrill's gas grills is that they feature individual burners with separate controls, so you can have cooking zones with different temperatures throughout the grill. The gas models all offer at least two burners, but you can find options with as many as six. In addition, some grills have side burners that allow you to prepare vegetables and other side dishes while you finish cooking your steak, chicken, or other meat on the main burners.

Infrared grilling: Nexgrill gas grill may offer infrared grilling, which uses radiant heat rather than convection heat to cook your food. Infrared grilling can help keep your meat moist, ensure that it cooks evenly, and prevent grease from causing flare-ups.

Wheels: Some larger Nexgrill models have wheels, which allow you to easily move the grill around your yard, deck, or patio based on your needs. A wheeled model is easier to put in storage at the end of the summer, too.

Accessories: Some Nexgrill models include a rotisserie, which allows you to slow cook meat like a whole chicken or leg of lamb. You can also find models that include a storage cabinet or shelving beneath the top grill, where you can store your tongs, grill fork, and other grilling tools.

Nexgrill prices

Most Nexgrills cost between $90 and $700. You'll usually pay between $90 and $135 for a charcoal model, while tabletop grills generally range from $100 to $140. Gas models are the most expensive, costing between $200 and $700.

FAQ

Q. How long does it take to put a Nexgrill together?

A. All Nexgrill models are unassembled, so you'll have to put your grill together yourself or pay extra to have an expert assemble it for you. In most cases, it takes about two hours to assemble a Nexgrill if you're not an expert.

Q. Can a Nexgrill gas grill be converted from propane to natural gas?

A. You can convert a gas grill to natural gas with a conversion kit, but the kit must be installed by a qualified gas technician to avoid a possible gas leak, which can lead to a fire or explosion.

Nexgrills we recommend

Best of the best: Nexgrill Five-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Stainless Steel With Side Burner and Black Cabinet

Our take: While it can take quite some time to assemble, this grill offers high-quality construction and plenty of great features at an attractive price point.

What we like: A quality grill at a mid-range price. Doesn't take much time to heat and cooks food evenly. Features side shelves made of stainless steel for additional workspace.

What we dislike: Assembly isn't all that difficult, but it can take time and may require two people.

Best bang for your buck: Nexgrill Cart-Style Charcoal Grill in Black With Side Shelf and Foldable Front Shelf

Our take: A smaller grill that performs extremely well and can fit many budgets.

What we like: Price is appealing for such a durable grill. Heats evenly, and doesn't take much work to clean. Adjustable charcoal tray makes controlling the temperature much easier. Can work well for a family of three to four.

What we dislike: Some buyers find the assembly to be somewhat difficult. Works better for smaller groups, so it's not ideal for large cookouts.

Choice 3: Nexgrill Deluxe Six-Burner Gas Grill With Searing Side Burner

Our take: An ideal grill for a large family or group, though some durability issues may make protecting it from the elements key.

What we like: Assembly process is fairly easy. Offers a large grilling capacity. Allows for plenty of temperature control. Heats quickly, and doesn't have any hot spots.

What we dislike: Some users experienced trouble with the igniter.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.