The best NETGEAR WiFi extender

Having WiFi connectivity in your home is great . . . until it isn't. If you're tired of having a dead spot in your WiFi network every time you walk into your bedroom, you need a wireless extender device.

A WiFi extender takes the signal from your current router and boosts its strength, ensuring it reaches all areas of your home or building.

NETGEAR is one of the top manufacturers of these devices. There are many models to choose from within the NETGEAR line, so this guide was created to help you find one that's right for you. We especially like the NETGEAR AC1200 WiFi Range Extender Essentials Edition, because it delivers excellent speed, meaning it won't become a bottleneck to your home WiFi network.

Considerations when choosing WiFi extenders

First, you need to decide whether you need a NETGEAR WiFi extender. The wireless signal from a router will travel up to 300 feet when it encounters no obstacles. Of course, inside a home or business, you're going to encounter obstacles, such as walls and, if you have multiple stories, floors.

Indoors, you can expect the signal to travel 100 to 150 feet as it goes through floors and walls. Signal strength depends on the layout of your home or building. If the signal is going through drywall, it will be stronger than if it's traveling through a thick slate floor or thick wood shiplap on the wall, for example.

The majority of people will have some spots in their homes where the WiFi signal is weak. If you have dead spots, a NETGEAR WiFi extender is the perfect choice to eliminate them.

Features

If you decide to purchase an extender, NETGEAR is one of the most trusted brand names in WiFi networking hardware. We've collected a list of some of the important features you'll find in a NETGEAR extender. Look for an extender that matches the way you intend to use this hardware.

Speed: Take the time to figure out the maximum data-transmission speed your Internet service provider offers. There's no point in purchasing a WiFi extender that offers a maximum speed that greatly exceeds the ISP's maximum speed. The NETGEAR extender boosts the signal strength, but it won't make the signal faster than what the ISP provides.

Bands: For a WiFi network, the signal will transmit on the 2.4GHz or 5GHz wireless band. The 5GHz band has a greater transmission speed, but the 2.4GHz band has a greater signal distance. Some extenders only use the 2.4GHz band (called single-band), some can use both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands (dual-band), and some have one 2.4GHz band and two 5GHz bands (tri-band).

Ethernet port: Some NETGEAR extenders will contain an Ethernet port. This allows you to hardwire a device to the extender. The majority of people will use the wireless capabilities of the extender, but sometimes it's nice to have the option of hardwiring a device.

FastLane: NETGEAR WiFi extenders contain a technology called FastLane that provides some connected devices with a dedicated signal. This is perfect for devices that need high data transmission speeds, such as a gaming system.

Price

The most basic extenders will cost $25 to $50 and will offer simple operation and easy setup. If you want advanced control features, such as an Ethernet port and tri- or dual-band operation, expect to spend $50 to $150.

FAQ

Q. Can I just daisy chain several extenders to receive fast speeds everywhere?

A. No. Using one NETGEAR extender on your network shouldn't decrease data transmission speed performance, but using multiple extenders will negatively affect speeds.

Q. Is a directional antenna important in my NETGEAR WiFi extender?

A. If you have a particular device that needs maximum bandwidth, a directional antenna works nicely. It ensures that device receives a stronger signal than what it would have with an omnidirectional antenna.

WiFi extenders we recommend

Best of the best: NETGEAR AC1200 WiFi Range Extender Essentials Edition

Our take: Even in a home with plenty of walls, this range extender will deliver a strong signal with little to no loss of speed.

What we like: It outperforms other WiFi extenders in this price range. Handy design that plugs directly into a wall outlet.

What we dislike: Set-up can be a little tricky for some people.

Best bang for your buck: NETGEAR N300 Wall Plug WiFi Range Extender

Our take: Installation is an easy process with this model, as it plugs into a wall outlet and works with the majority of routers.

What we like: Low price point. Signal strength LED lights on the extender will help you find the best position to install the hardware.

What we dislike: Doesn't deliver the data transmission speeds of advanced models.

Choice 3: NETGEAR EX6100 AC750 WiFi Range Extender

Our take: Delivers good data transmission speeds for the price, along with directional antennas to reach high-demand devices.

What we like: You don't need a lot of technical know-how to set up the extender. It has compatibility with the majority of routers on the market.

What we dislike: Extender seems to drop its connection with the router more often than it should.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.