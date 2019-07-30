Few things raise the ire of your entire household like the loss of your home internet connection. If you want to keep your family from suffering Netflix withdrawal or online gaming performance anxiety, you might want to invest in a Netgear router.

Netgear is one of the most trusted names in internet peripherals, and you can use their routers to maximize the performance of your internet connection.

Of course, in order to choose the best Netgear router, you need to be armed with the best information. That's why we compiled this helpful buying guide to walk you through the process. If you simply want to know what's the best, it's the Netgear Nighthawk X10

Considerations when choosing Netgear routers

Netgear vs. supplied router

Some internet service providers offer you a free router with internet service. If a router is not included with your internet service, you might need a Netgear router. Furthermore, even if a free router is included, adding a Netgear router can increase speed or provide additional features.

Dual band vs. single band

Dual band routers send an internet signal on two separate frequencies simultaneously. This is a more reliable means of disseminating an internet signal because if one frequency is overloaded, the other can manage the load. Routers with dual band frequencies are more expensive, but they are probably worth the extra cost if you value reliability.

Transmission speed

Transmission speed is measured in MBPS (megabits per second). The faster the transmission speed of your Netgear router, the better your internet performance will be. Also, if you have a high transmission speed, your Netgear router will be able to handle multiple devices sharing the bandwidth without delays or interruptions.

Range

Range is how far the wireless signal will be broadcast by your Netgear router. The greater the range, the better the connection will be throughout the home or office. Greater range is always better when it comes to Netgear routers, but cost will increase along with range.

WPA vs. WEP

Your Netgear router will utilize whatever security protocol you have set up on your network. Find out whether you require WPA or WEP security protocols and set your Netgear router security settings accordingly.

Features

USB ports

Most Netgear routers include USB ports for charging or connecting other devices to the router. If you require or desire USB connections on your router, be sure to choose a Netgear router with USB ports.

Antennas

The number of antennas on a Netgear router will impact the range and signal strength of the router. In general, the more antennas a Netgear router has, the stronger the range and signal will be.

Reset button

All Netgear routers come with a reset button that lets you reboot to factory settings. This can be helpful if you have trouble setting up your router and want to start fresh.

Price

Most Netgear routers cost between $50 and $250, depending on the features offered.

FAQ

Q. Can I maintain the existing router password once I set it up?

A. Although you could keep the original password once the router has been set up, it's really not a good idea. The factory-set basic password is often one that hackers can easily reproduce. It's best to create something unique so it will be difficult for others to crack.

Q. Do I need any other equipment to hook up my Netgear router?

A. In order to use your Netgear router, you will need to connect it to a modem. The modem connects you to the internet through your internet service provider. The router then broadcasts the WiFi signal to all of your devices.

Netgear routers we recommend

Best of the Best: Netgear Nighthawk X10

Bottom Line: Wide coverage range and excellent signal strength.

Pros: Lightning-fast speed is great for 4K streaming as well as gaming.

Cons: Complicated setup for those not technologically adept.

Best bang for your buck: Netgear Nighthawk AC1750

Bottom Line: Best value-to-performance ratio available.

Pros: A fast internal processor that can handle multiple devices simultaneously.

Cons: Multiple device usage prompts the need for regular reboots.

Choice 3: Netgear Nighthawk X6

Bottom Line: A gaming and streaming superstar.

Pros: The six antennas make connectivity a breeze with good range.

Cons: Frequent reboots needed when used with multiple devices.

