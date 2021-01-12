The best Nespresso OriginalLine capsule

While coffee pod machines have always boasted convenience when it comes to enjoying a cup of coffee, their efficiency and quality have risen over the years as well, further increasing their popularity. Nespresso is one of the leading companies that features a variety of tasty, impressive coffee capsules.

Their first of two machines, the OriginalLine, offers a range of espresso options for those who enjoy European-style drinks. Our top pick, the Ispirazione Espresso Variety Pack, is a large pack perfect for households that go through coffee quickly.

But there are many other options available for specific tastes. Our guide will take you through all you need to know about Nespresso OriginalLine capsules to find the right pod for your palette.

Considerations when choosing Nespresso OriginalLine capsules

Machine

Nespresso offers two types of machines: the OriginalLine and the Vertuo. Pods are specifically designed for one or the other; they are not compatible with both, so it’s important to carefully check the label of the packaging.

OriginalLine machines cater to espresso and espresso-style drinks, like lattes and cappuccino, while Vertuo offers both espresso and more traditional coffee options.

Capsule lines

There are four types of capsules available. Ispirazione are inspired by Italian flavors, with rich and strong options. Espresso + Lungo are generally lighter, with a variety of intensities. Master Origins are the higher-end choices with unique tastes that are typically more potent and aromatic. Lastly, Barista Creations are designed to be combined with milk or milk alternatives to create lattes and other drinks; they may also be infused with vanilla, chocolate, or caramel.

Intensity

Intensity is measured on a scale of 1, the weakest, to 12, the strongest. Most options range between 6 and 10. Note that intensity does not dictate caffeine content, but instead how long beans were roasted.

Cup size

While all OriginalLine capsules are the same size, they don’t all necessarily produce the same size beverage, as the amount of water that runs through the coffee can be changed. Some capsules will give two or three size options. Most capsules allow for the finished espresso size at 1.34 ounces, but smaller (ristretto), and larger (lungo) espressos may also be available.

Quantity

Nespresso pods are offered in sets and boxes, typically featuring 20, 30, 50, or 100 pods. Buying in bulk will almost never yield a price break however, since the pods can last months and it would disincentivize buying smaller packs.

Features

Aroma notes

Capsules can be divided into one of three aroma notes categories. Fruity and flowery boast citrus or berry scents, while intense options are heavily roasted and feature woodsy notes and spice aromas. Balanced capsules, meanwhile, may feature notes of honey and cereal, but won’t overwhelm with either sweetness or potency.

Seasonal offerings

During the year, Nespresso may offer special seasonally inspired flavors for a limited time. They may feature aromas and flavors that cater to fall, like pumpkin spice, or winter, such as vanilla or mint.

Price

Most capsules cost between 70 and 80 cents each, which means a pack of 50 capsules will cost between $35 and $40. As mentioned, don’t expect a price break for larger purchases, but occasionally Nespresso does offer promotions and free pods if you hit a certain price point.

FAQ

Q. Can I use aftermarket capsules in my OriginalLine machine?

A. Yes, the OriginalLine machine is compatible with a variety of aftermarket capsules, however, the quality and sustainability will likely not be up to the same standards. The newer Vertuo machines are only compatible with Nespresso products.

Q. Can I recycle my Nespresso OriginalLine pods?

A. Nespresso boasts environmentally friendly, sustainable models for their capsule creations. They can be recycled, either by dropping off at a local store or collection point, or even picked up by mail service. Options are available based on where you live, so it's advised to check online to see the best solution.

Nespresso OriginalLine capsules we recommend

Best of the best: Ispirazione Espresso Variety Pack

Our take: Large variety pack featuring different styles and intensities including fan favorites for easy drinking.

What we like: Vast mix of options caters to different tastes and desires. Mostly midrange intensity. Ideal starter pack so as to sample possibilities. Includes decaf options as well.

What we dislike: Not ideal if you have a specific favorite flavor.

Best bang for your buck: Intense Family Variety Pack

Our take: Pack of 50 intense capsules across 5 different varieties for a smooth, potent cup of coffee.

What we like: Well-roasted beans provide a dark, intense flavor. Taste is intensified by rich crema. Popular choices for those who like bold coffee.

What we dislike: Too rich for some drinkers.

Choice 3: Barista Flavor Pack

Our take: Impressive variety pack for those who enjoy lattes and cappuccinos, particularly anyone who wants a touch of sweetness, too.

What we like: Offers 30 capsules, featuring caramel, cocoa truffle, and vanilla eclair options. Designed to be combined with steamed milk. Central and South American in origins.

What we dislike: Likely too sweet to drink without milk.

