The best Nespresso machine of 2020

A regular, and perhaps essential, part of every morning is enjoying a cup of coffee. Nespresso is among the leaders in coffee-pod machines, which are popular in homes and offices for those who want a quick and delicious drink.

Our guide will detail the two lines of machines Nespresso produces, and all the choices and investments associated with each of them, so you can enjoy your coffee, or espresso, just how you want it. We've also researched the latest models to bring you our top three picks for 2020.

Best Nespresso machines of 2020

1. Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville: This sleek, top-of-the-line, versatile model, featuring a handy frother, is our new number-one pick.

2. Essenza Mini Espresso Machine: We like this compact machine, which is new to our list, for those on a budget in need of a quick shot of espresso.

3. Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi: This large option joins our shortlist for its easy use and impressive capacity.

Top considerations for Nespresso machines

Nespresso machines use pods to quickly make a coffee beverage. The cup size will vary depending on the pod, but each individual capsule is designed for one cup -- Nespresso machines do not make a pot of coffee like drip machines. There is no need for a coffee grinder, and you need not worry about keeping beans or grounds sealed.

There are two lines of Nespresso machines. The OriginalLine was the inaugural machine, and it produces espresso using a pressurized system. The VertuoLine, a more recent introduction, makes both espresso and coffee.

Each machine uses specifically designed pods, which are very different from and not interchangeable with the widely known K-cup capsules made for Keurig machines. In the case of Vertuo, the machine scans the unique bar code of the coffee pod to begin making it. As such, Vertuo machines are not compatible with any secondary-market coffee pods, while the OriginalLine machines are. Also, with OriginalLine pods, you can choose how much water is pumped through the capsule to determine the size of the coffee. Each Vertuo pod, on the other hand, is made for a specific size drink and cannot be changed.

Nespresso machines come in different sizes and designs. Some are smaller in size, making them easy to store and keep on the counter, while larger options may feature a convenient bin to hold empty pods. Vertuo machines are typically larger than OriginalLine options. Both types of machine may come with a milk frother, which allows you to create drinks like latte or cappuccino.

Pods come in a variety of coffee flavors and intensities harvested from around the world. Nespresso prides itself on delicious, sustainable coffee, and also frequently offers limited-time, seasonal flavors. The brand has gone to great lengths to create a sustainable product. The pods are recyclable, and most countries have various disposal options. The Nespresso website will inform you how to recycle them in your neighborhood; in some cases, you can bag them and put them in a post office box, or you may need to bring them to a store.

The simplest machines will typically cost around $120 to $150, but larger options, particularly Vertuo machines that feature a frother, can run up to $300.

FAQ

Q. Can I make regular coffee in my Nespresso Machine?

A. The OriginalLine of Nespresso machines only produces espresso. You'll have the choice of three sizes, with the Lungo the largest at 140ml. The Vertuo machine offers espresso as well as coffee in larger sizes, including a 230ml option, which is around a standard cup, and a larger 414ml selection.

Q. What maintenance is required for a Nespresso machine?

A. You'll want to invest in a descaler to prevent a buildup of residue in your machine; you should descale it once every three months. You'll want to flush the machine regularly, running a sequence without a pod, especially if you frequently change coffee flavors.

In-depth reviews for best Nespresso machines

Best of the best: Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville

What we like: Simple to clean and use. Boasts a large water reservoir and storage container for empty pods. Includes Aeroccino frother.

What we dislike: Expensive investment; pods are also pricey.

Best bang for your buck: Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine

What we like: Compact and efficient OriginalLine machine designed for quick cups of espresso. Includes milk frother. Good value.

What we dislike: Not ideal for drip-coffee drinkers.

Choice 3: Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

What we like: Large size Vertuo machine made by De'Longhi ideal for households with lots of coffee drinkers. Includes auto shutoff and a selection of pods upon purchase.

What we dislike: Models take up a lot of counter space.

