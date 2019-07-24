Coffee makes the world go 'round, and in the world of coffee drinks, there is no more delectable delight than a dark, fresh cup of espresso. That's where Nespresso machines come in. With more than 60 different models, Nespresso makes some of the best personal espresso machines available.

If you want to join the legions of coffee lovers who have access to delicious espresso at the press of a button, then read the following buying guide for the best Nespresso machine. We even included reviews of a few favorites, like our top pick, the Nespresso Pixie espresso maker with Aeroccino milk frother.

Considerations when choosing Nespresso machines

If you drink espresso regularly, owning your own Nespresso machine is a great way to save both time and money compared to going to the local coffee shop. Even if you aren't a connoisseur, it's also nice to have one on hand when you're entertaining guests. In addition to delicious espresso, you can make regular coffee with your Nespresso machine as well.

There are two main lines of Nespresso machine. The first is the Original line. These machines have the widest variety of models. They use a high-pressure, 19-bar extraction system to release the full aroma and flavor of each Nespresso coffee pod. The second line is called the Vertuoline. These machines use a Gentle Centrifusion extraction system. The Vertuoline works with two different sizes of capsules.

Nespresso machines have a variety of preheat times. For those always in a hurry, you may want to get a machine that can heat water in as little as 15 seconds. Machines that take a little longer to preheat may take up to 40 seconds to prepare for a cup of coffee or espresso.

Nespresso machines operate only with their proprietary coffee pods, and you will need to purchase the pods directly from Nespresso or an authorized retailer. The coffee comes in a wide variety of roasts and flavors, and the used pods are recyclable.

Consider the size of the water reservoir you will need on your Nespresso machine. Machines can hold anywhere from 20 to 54 ounces. The larger the water reservoir, the more servings you can make without stopping to refill it.

Features

A few Nespresso machines have a separate spot to store extra cups and even offer a feature for heating the cups.

A milk frother on your Nespresso machine is a must for cappuccino lovers. Not all Nespresso machines include a built-in milk frother, but it's a nice addition to have if you want to create a variety of drinks. Another option is to purchase a separate Nespresso Aeroccino frother for perfectly frothed milk.

Some Nespresso machines have an indicator light that turns on when the water reservoir is nearly empty. That way you can stay ahead of a low water level and keep the drinks flowing without delay.

A few Nespresso machines include a free travel mug, which is nice for those who want to take their hot drinks on the go.

Nespresso machine prices

Most Nespresso machines cost between $149 and $599. There is a model for everyone regardless of your needs.

FAQ

Q. Can I make regular coffee in my Nespresso machine, or does it only make espresso?

A. Every Nespresso machine has the ability to make both standard coffee and espresso simply by adjusting the amount of water that is drawn into and extracted from the pod. It's truly delicious traditional coffee at your fingertips.

Q. What's special about the 19-bar pressure pump in a Nespresso machine?

A. The 19-bar pressure pump is a trademarked invention. It has enough power to break the seal on the capsule, which then has water poured evenly through it. The pump then allows the perfect temperature and flow to make a delicious cup of espresso.

Nespresso machines we recommend

Best of the best: Nespresso Pixie Espresso Maker With Aeroccino Milk Frother

Our take: Does almost everything a more expensive model can do, at a lower price.

What we like: LED backlight makes it easy to see current water level. Comes with Aeroccino frother to make a perfect cappuccino or latte.

What we dislike: Some complained of leaks.

Best bang for your buck: Nespresso Inissia Espresso Maker Bundle With Aeroccino Milk Frother

Our take: Affordable and easy-to-use machine.

What we like: Preheats in just 25 seconds, and with the included Aeroccino frother, it makes a wide variety of drinks.

What we dislike: Machine is noisy.

Choice 3: Nespresso Vertuoline Evolu

Our take: When you want an espresso in a hurry, this is the model for you.

What we like: Comes with a travel mug, and it can be purchased as a bundle with a frother.

What we dislike: Not as many extra features as more expensive models.

