The best Nerf gun of 2020

It's hard not to smile -- and feel a bit of an adrenaline rush -- when you pick up a Nerf gun and enter a blast attack with your friends.

These days, Nerf guns are available in countless designs that range from small handheld models for sneak attacks to full-length blasters that house dozens of darts or blaster balls.

To keep you in the loop about the latest Nerf guns, we've taken a closer look at all the models on the market this year. Our short list features a couple returning favorites, plus a new arrival best known for its high-capacity hopper feed.

Best Nerf guns of 2020

1. Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K: We're excited to share this new arrival to our list with its high-capacity hopper feed that holds a whopping 100 mini blaster balls.

2. Nerf N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster: This model returns to our short list for its quick-draw design that fires darts up to 90 feet.

3. Nerf Rival Atlas XVI-1200 Blaster: We like this Nerf gun for its reliable spring mechanism that boosts precision blasting.

What you need to know before buying a Nerf gun

Not only do they get kids (and adults) moving, Nerf guns allow for open-ended and creative play. Besides engaging in a Nerf gun battle with strict rules, there's nothing stopping you from just picking up a couple blasters and firing darts or balls in a simple game of tag.

If you're wondering which Nerf guns you'll like best, start by comparing the different sizes. Smaller blasters work if you prefer single-handed firing, but they tend to have modest capacities of six or fewer arrows or balls. Midsize Nerf guns can hold a couple dozen rounds at a time and fire rounds quickly, but they end up being fairly heavy. The largest Nerf guns can hold up to 100 rounds and are best for longer games and competitions. They're also quite heavy and they're usually the most expensive models.

The next feature to compare in Nerf guns is whether they're manual or automatic. With manual Nerf guns, you load darts or balls individually into the chambers. These models tend to be the most reliable, though you usually have to reload after every few shots. This can be time-consuming and may not be conducive to competition games.

Automatic Nerf guns allow you to drop ammo into an oversized high-capacity cartridge. You'll be able to blast off between a dozen and a hundred rounds at a time before reloading, making way for rapid fire. Unfortunately, these models are more likely to jam, and they tend to use up ammo rather quickly.

Nerf guns fire one of four types of ammo. Standard darts have plain blunt tips, and suction darts have tiny suction cups at the tips. Foam torpedoes have fins to streamline them, and blaster balls are tiny foam globes that are usually seen in high-capacity Nerf guns.

Nerf guns cost between $25 and $100, and price mostly depends on the capacity and firing power of the design. Mid-range Nerf guns cost approximately $45 to $65, and many of these models have moderate capacities and unique features like double-blasting mechanisms or rapid fire buttons.

FAQ

Q. How far can a Nerf gun shoot ammo?

A. It varies depending on the design of the gun. Lower-range Nerf guns have a range of around 50 feet, while mid-range models can reach closer to 75 feet. Some high-capacity Nerf guns push the 100-foot mark.

Q. Do Nerf guns come with their own ammo?

A. Yes, all Nerf guns come with a certain amount of ammo to get you started. For the most part, the amount of ammo you receive is what it takes for you to fill up the chambers or cartridges to full capacity.

In-depth reviews for best Nerf guns

Best of the best: Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K

What we like: Blaster is reliable and high-capacity, making it a solid pick for competitions. Holds 100 baster balls that can all be unloaded within 45 seconds. Available in blue or red.

What we dislike: It's battery-powered, so prolonged play time means you'll burn through batteries rather quickly.

Best bang for your buck: Nerf N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster

What we like: Affordable pick that blasts darts up to 90 feet. It's easy to load darts into the revolving chamber. Lightweight model that's easier and more comfortable to hold.

What we dislike: Only holds 6 darts at a time, so you'll need to reload regularly.

Choice 3: Nerf Rival Atlas XVI-1200 Blaster

What we like: Blasts two rounds at once for intense gameplay. Sold with 24 rounds to get you started. Despite the gun's spring-action mechanism, blaster balls are still soft on impact.

What we dislike: One of the heavier models on the market, especially when it's fully loaded.

