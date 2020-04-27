The best neodymium magnet

Traditional iron magnets have been used in consumer products for hundreds of years, but they do have some limitations in terms of magnetic power and adaptability. In the 1980s, scientists used 17 rare-earth metals to create the first neodymium magnets for commercial use. These magnets are exceptionally powerful for their size, and they can be used in applications where ordinary magnets might deteriorate over time. Neodymium magnets are especially popular with crafters and DIYers who need to secure metal components with non-magnetic surfaces.

Neodymium magnets are also popular as scientific toys. They are often sold in sets of highly polished ball bearings or bars and can be used for experiments and art projects. Because these magnets are so powerful, however, they can be a little frustrating to work with at times. Manipulating neodymium magnets is an acquired skill.

If you are interested in purchasing a set of neodymium magnets, whether for work or play, read our helpful shopping guide, which includes product recommendations at the end. Our top pick is the Rare-Earth Metal Neodymium Magnets Set by DIYMAG, which is composed of highly polished neodymium bars with an impressive 33-pound weight capacity.

Considerations when choosing neodymium magnets

Magnetic power

Neodymium magnets are surprisingly powerful for their size, which means it is easy to end up purchasing too much power for the task at hand. When shopping for a neodymium magnet, you will need to consider its grade, which measures magnetic power. The scale starts at N35 (weak) and goes to N52 (very strong), with gradations in between. Neodymium magnets sold to the general public are usually graded N40 to N42. Even a small magnet at that rating could hold hand tools in place or secure a stack of papers. A larger neodymium magnet does mean more magnetic power, but few average crafters or DIYers need a heavy, N52 magnet for typical home projects.

Design

Neodymium magnets can be pressed or forged into several different shapes, each suited for a particular type of project. Many scientific toy sets include small, rounded magnets because they can be "sculpted" in numerous shapes. Jewelry makers also prefer round magnets, because they fit well in metal components and do not have edges that break off easily.

A bar-shaped neodymium magnet is often used in projects requiring a long magnetic strip, such as a tool holder or kitchen knife stand. These types of magnets can also be strong enough to hold heavy pots and pans or keep pet gates securely in place.

If a bar magnet is too large for a particular project, there are also rectangular models available. These are often used to keep cabinet doors secure or hold tent flaps in place. They may not be as powerful as bar magnets, but they are more powerful than the flexible strip magnets some crafters or DIYers might consider.

Sintered vs. bonded

There are two main methods for creating a neodymium magnet. A sintered magnet consists of rare-earth minerals that have been ground into a fine powder and then coated with a hard metallic shell to keep their shape. Sintered magnets are usually more powerful than bonded magnets, so they are more likely to be used in commercial applications.

In a bonded neodymium magnet, the rare-earth elements are first formed into strips. These strips are then injected into plastic or resin molds. These pressed magnets usually have less magnetic power than sintered models, but they are also more durable.

Ease of use

Because of their brittle nature, most neodymium magnets cannot be drilled or hammered without damage. Some manufacturers use molds that form holes in the finished magnets for later attachment. Storage and handling of these powerful magnets can be challenging because of their extreme adhesive qualities. Removing one magnet from another often requires careful manipulation and the use of a nonmagnetic barrier, such as a sheet of thick plastic. This is one reason why consumers should strongly consider the magnetic field rating of a particular set of magnets before buying.

Price

Neodymium magnets are often sold in bulk, so it is more accurate to price them individually. The smallest round magnets -- typically used as scientific toys or jewelry components -- will cost less than 10 cents per piece and are often sold in packages of 50 to 100 pieces. Midrange bar or rectangular models can cost $1.25 to $1.75 each, while heavy-duty magnets for industrial use cost $5 or more per piece, depending on the magnetic strength rating.

FAQ

Q. My father has an implanted pacemaker. Is it safe for him to handle a neodymium magnet?

A. Neodymium magnets have very strong magnetic fields and can disrupt many medical devices, including pacemakers. Anyone who uses a pacemaker should not handle strong magnets of any kind to avoid serious complications.

Q. Why are neodymium magnets so difficult to work with? I can barely separate them when working on a craft project.

A. A neodymium magnet's significant magnetic power can also be its greatest drawback. When two of these magnets form a bond, it is very difficult to break it. You can use a sturdy piece of plastic to "shave off" sections of a bulk magnet collection, or you can try sliding two magnets in different directions to break the bond without force.

Neodymium magnets we recommend

Best of the best: DIYMAG's Rare-Earth Metal Neodymium Magnets

Our take: The large and thick rare-earth magnetic bars in this set by DIYMAG are exceptionally strong -- a very useful quality for many DIY home projects.

What we like: Strong enough to hold 33 pounds. Durable coating resists rust formation. Individual bars are large and easy to use in experiments or craft projects.

What we dislike: Individual magnets can break during separation.

Best bang for your buck: CMS MAGNETICS' Strong Disc Rare-Earth Magnets

Our take: These smaller neodymium magnets are best suited for smaller craft projects where minimal magnetic power is required.

What we like: Rounded shape works well for crafts. Adhesive backing for non-magnetic applications. Holds up to 17 pounds. Affordable price point.

What we dislike: Can shatter if dropped on hard surfaces.

Choice 3: KYGNE's Strong Permanent Rare-Earth Magnets

Our take: These weather-resistant neodymium magnetic discs can be used to secure metal objects to non-magnetic surfaces, such as workbenches and craft tables.

What we like: Individual magnets can be attached mechanically to non-magnetic materials. Safe for outdoor and wet conditions. Metal coating is very durable. Mounting screws included.

What we dislike: Magnetic power not as strong as that of other brands on the market.

