The best neck massager

Many people carry a lot of stress in their upper back and neck because of the nature of their jobs. Spending hours at an office desk can trigger stiffness and soreness, and one of the best sources of relief is a neck massager.

Some neck massagers use heat and rollers to generate a deep tissue or shiatsu massage, while others use vibrations to relax the area. Handheld electric massagers can even target specific areas for therapeutic percussion. The best way to shop for a neck massager is to understand what treatment would work best for your particular situation.

If you are in the market for a new neck massager, continue reading our buying guide to learn more about your options. Our top pick is the PADO Purewave Dual-Motor Percussion and Vibration Therapy Massager, a high-end percussive and vibratory workhorse with a generous supply of useful attachments.

Considerations when choosing neck massagers

Type of massage

Different neck massager models deliver different types of massage, so it is up to the user to decide which style would be most beneficial. What may be too intense for some may be just right for others.

Some neck massagers offer vibratory action, which is a soothing but less intense style for overall relaxation and improved circulation. A more intense massage option involves a powerful percussive tap that radiates throughout the neck and upper back. Some models actually offer both vibratory and percussive options, along with a heating element.

Acupressure therapy, which involves the use of special attachments with raised nubs for more focused attention, is featured in some high-end models. Finally, there is a deep tissue or shiatsu-style massage that uses rollers to knead the muscles.

Design

Though they all focus on the same area, neck massagers can vary significantly in their design.

Handheld massage wands can be used to pinpoint precise areas of stress, but they can also be heavy and difficult for some users to hold in place.

A pillow-style model has additional padding for comfort and fits behind your head.

Shiatsu neck massagers are often heavier and bulkier than other models, but many of them can be repositioned for deep tissue massage in other areas of the body.

Features

Settings

Some entry-level vibratory neck massagers only offer a few basic adjustments, such as intensity settings or heat modes. More expensive models allow users to adjust such things as the direction of the rollers; the intensity of the massage action, heating elements, or vibratory settings; or the duration of the massage.

Accessories

While shiatsu and pillow-style neck massagers do not generally offer many accessories, handheld body massagers often include attachments for specific areas of the body or different styles of massage. Interchangeable heads can provide a scalp massage, facial massage, or deep tissue massage. Higher-end models typically include customized cases for storage and travel.

Price

The price of a neck massager depends heavily on the type of massage it delivers and the quality of the motor. A basic pillow massager with vibration can cost as little as $10, while a handheld massage wand with percussive action and accessories will cost between $30 and $150. Shiatsu massagers are the most expensive, priced between $25 and $250.

FAQ

Q. How long can I use a neck massager in one session?

A. As a general rule, a neck massager should only be used for 15 to 20 minutes, although some models do allow for longer sessions. Overuse can lead to muscle strain or bruising.

Q. Can I use my wrap-around neck massager on other parts of my body?

A. Although they are generally designed specifically for the neck area, many neck massagers can also be used on arms, legs or feet. The intensity and focused action may not be the same, but the vibration, heat, or shiatsu treatment can be therapeutic.

Neck massagers we recommend

Best of the best: PADO's Purewave Dual-Motor Percussion and Vibration Therapy Massager

Our take: In terms of versatility, the Purewave stands out from the pack. It's especially useful for elderly or physically challenged users with hand strength issues.

What we like: Provides both deep tissue percussion massage and vibratory massage. Cordless and lightweight, good for senior users. Includes six massage heads. Powerful motor.

What we dislike: Expensive price point. Battery may stop holding a charge after several months.

Best bang for your buck: Zyllion's Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Our take: This pillow-style neck massager is ideal for those who seek relief while sitting in an office chair or driving a car or lying in bed. Massage action is focused.

What we like: Rollers are heated for additional therapy. Provides a deep tissue shiatsu massage on neck and lower back. Rollers change direction to avoid muscle fatigue. Features a 20-minute automatic shut-off.

What we dislike: Power cord is shorter than expected, making this massager challenging to maneuver. Hair and clothing can get caught in rollers.

Choice 3: FIVE S' Deep Tissue 3D Kneading Shiatsu Massager Pillow

Our take: This pillow-style massager provides substantial heat therapy along with a powerful massage. We like the armrests for improved positioning during sessions.

What we like: Eight rollers provide deep tissue massage. Can be positioned easily for focused therapy. Fifteen-minute automatic shut-off. Includes adapters for cars and AC outlets.

What we dislike: Heating element can become too hot on unprotected skin. Reports of sudden motor shutdown.

