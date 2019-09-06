While you probably focus your skincare routine mainly on your face, your neck may actually start showing signs of aging at the same time. That's because the skin on your neck can begin to sag as you get older, so fine lines and wrinkles may be a problem there, too. With a neck firming cream, you can tighten up your skin and give it a smoother, more youthful look. A good neck firming cream can also help soften fine lines and wrinkles, so your neck never gives away your age again.

Check out our helpful shopping guide for all the tips you need to choose the best neck firming cream for your skincare routine. We've also included some specific product recommendations, like our top pick from Estée Lauder, which offers plenty of moisture for dry skin and contains SPF15 for sun protection.

Considerations when choosing neck firming creams

Packaging

Neck firming creams are usually thicker and richer than standard moisturizers or lotions. That's why so many formulas come in a jar or tub -- so you can easily scoop out a small amount of the cream to smooth over your neck. Some neck firming creams have a slightly lighter or even whipped consistency, so they're thin enough to be housed in a pump, bottle, or tube, which some users find to be more sanitary.

If you prefer a lightweight neck firming product, you can also find serums that help tighten the skin. They often come in metal rollerball packaging that allows you to massage the serum into the skin, so it's absorbed more effectively. You can also find neck masks and patches that cling to the contours of your neck for an intensive treatment.

Usability

Some neck firming creams are meant for use solely on the neck because they have a rich formula that may be too heavy for use on the face. But you can find other neck creams that can also be applied to your face, too.

For dry and normal skin, an all-in-one neck and face cream can save you time and money in your skincare routine. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, though, it's best to avoid multipurpose neck and face creams to prevent breakouts.

Features

Ingredients

It's essential to choose a neck firming cream with effective ingredients that can help tighten sagging skin and smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Some ingredients to look for include:

Retinol, which is often found in anti-aging products because it can stimulate cell turnover and collagen production. It can help tighten and smooth the skin on your neck, though it may cause dryness and irritation for some people.

Peptides, which are amino acid chains that make up the protein and collagen that help keep the skin more elastic. They can help firm sagging neck skin and soften fine lines and wrinkles.

Green tea, which is an antioxidant that can help repair visible damage in the skin, including fine lines and wrinkles, and aid in skin cell healing.

Glycerin, which effectively hydrates the skin to keep it soft and supple.

Hyaluronic acid, which helps draw and lock moisture into the skin to give it a plumper appearance that diminishes fine lines and wrinkles.

SPF

Sun exposure can accelerate the aging process by causing fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. Choosing a neck firming cream with SPF can help prevent future damage by protecting your skin from harmful UV rays. Choose a cream with a broad spectrum of at least SPF15 for effective protection.

Price

Neck firming creams usually cost between $10 and $100. You can expect to pay $10 to $20 for a basic cream with lower-quality ingredients, but higher-quality options usually range from $40 to $60.

FAQ

Q. How often should I use a neck firming cream?

A. It varies from formula to formula depending on the ingredients, so read the guidelines on the packaging to be sure. Some formulas can be used day and night, but others contain ingredients that increase your skin's sun sensitivity, so they should only be used at night.

Q. Do I need to apply moisturizer in addition to a neck firming cream?

A. Most neck firming creams are extremely rich and hydrating, so there's no need to use an additional moisturizer. If your skin is very dry, though, you may want a little extra hydration from a separate moisturizer.

Neck firming creams we recommend

Best of the best: Estée Lauder Resilience Lift Firming/Sculpting Face and Neck Creme

Our take: A neck-specific cream from a trusted skincare brand that uses minerals and plant extracts to give your skin a lifted, firmer look.

What we like: Photo-activated lift complex helps boost collagen and elastin production to lift skin. Features SPF15 for sun protection. Has a smooth texture that helps soften fine lines. Provides a dewy finish to the skin. Works extremely well for dry skin.

What we dislike: Fairly expensive. Some users don't appreciate the strong fragrance.

Best bang for your buck: Gold Bond Ultimate Neck and Chest Firming Cream

Our take: A highly moisturizing, affordable cream that has earned positive reviews for its results.

What we like: Provides moisture that lasts all day. Reduces sagging and fights the loss of skin elasticity. Helps smooth textured skin. Doesn't contain any fragrance. Affordable price tag fits most budgets.

What we dislike: Cream is very thick, so some users find it tough to apply.

Choice 3: Clarins Extra-Firming Neck Anti-Wrinkle Rejuvenating Cream

Our take: An intensely hydrating, luxurious cream that keeps skin moisturized all day.

What we like: Helps smooth fine lines and wrinkles upon application. Whipped texture is easily absorbed by the skin. Provides tightening effect to minimize sagging. Lightweight formula doesn't leave skin looking greasy.

What we dislike: Some users find that the results don't last all day.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.