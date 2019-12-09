The best nasal aspirator

When a baby develops a cold or other nasal infection, mucus blocks the nasal passages and makes breathing very difficult. Fortunately, there is a remedy available for parents and caretakers. A device called a nasal aspirator uses suction to clear excess mucus from a baby's nostrils, and it's very easy to use.

Removing mucus may not be the most pleasant task to perform, but it provides hours of relief for a baby suffering from congestion. Many nasal aspirators use filters as protective barriers between the parent and child. If you're looking for a quality nasal aspirator, read our useful buying guide. Our top choice is Bubzi Co.'s Baby Nasal Aspirator, a well-engineered suction device made from soft silicone that doesn't allow mucus to travel past the mouthpiece.

Considerations when choosing nasal aspirators

Types of nasal aspirators

Bulb: Many maternity centers give recent mothers a basic bulb-style aspirator, but the results can be variable. A bulb nasal aspirator generates its own suction through squeezing, but complete removal of mucus can take several passes.

Oral suction: An upgrade from the bulb aspirator is an oral suction device. The user carefully places a nostril tube and nozzle into the child's nasal passage and uses their own breath to create a gentle suction. This action draws mucus out of the nasal passage, while several filters or tissue paper prevent the fluid from reaching the user. An oral suction aspirator is very efficient, but sometimes unpleasant fluids get past the filters.

Battery-powered: There are battery-powered nasal aspirators that are very compact, much like a digital thermometer. The user places the tip of the aspirator into the child's nostril and a small motor inside the aspirator generates suction. These models eliminate personal contact with mucus, but they are not always the most efficient way to remove mucus in bulk.

Electric: At the higher end of the price spectrum are electric nasal aspirators, which duplicate the action of an oral suction model with the convenience of a larger storage compartment and stronger suction power.

Ease of use

A baby or young child with a cold or other respiratory illness can need immediate relief at any time, so portability is an important consideration. A bulb aspirator can fit easily in a diaper bag, stroller, or purse. Oral suction models also have a compact design for easy storage, but use in a public space can be problematic. Battery-powered stick aspirators are designed to be portable but can be difficult to clean between uses. An electric aspirator may be too bulky to transport easily.

Sanitation

Rinsing a bulb aspirator thoroughly between uses may be all the cleaning possible. Some oral suction models break down into sections and are dishwasher-safe. Electric aspirators can be a bit complicated to assemble and reassemble, but they are also more durable in general.

Features

Nasal tips

Basic bulb nasal aspirators may only offer one size of nasal tip, but the size can vary from brand to brand. Many oral suction or electric nasal aspirators arrive with several different sizes of nasal tips, or additional tips can be ordered separately. Older children often require a larger nasal tip in order to form a strong seal for suction. Having several sanitized tips on hand also helps when dealing with two or more patients.

Suction power

Generating the ideal level of suction can be a balancing act, because too much suction can cause injury and too little suction doesn't remove mucus effectively. A basic bulb model can only produce a certain amount of suction, but users can control the amount of suction with a manual oral model. Some electric nasal aspirators also allow users to dial in their preferred level of suction.

Music and lights

For many babies, the process of nasal aspiration can be uncomfortable and scary. There are higher-end electric nasal aspirators that provide both a light display and comforting music during the session.

Price

The price of a nasal aspirator can vary widely based on the type and additional features. A disposable bulb model can cost as little as $5 in multipacks, while oral suction aspirators with quality filtration average around $20. Advanced battery-powered and electric models range from $25 to $120 or more.

FAQ

Q. I don't want to catch the same cold as my child while using a nasal aspirator. Are there safeguards against the transfer of germs?

A. It depends on the design of the aspirator and the manufacturer. Many bulb-style aspirators do not provide protection against contamination, so use them carefully. Some electric suction models have up to four filters that should protect parents from direct contact with germs or infected mucus.

Q. Is the nasal aspiration process painful for my child?

A. Inserting a small nozzle into a child's nostril is not going to be a comfortable experience, but it should not be painful. The benefit of removing excess mucus and restoring a nasal airway is worth the temporary discomfort.

Nasal aspirators we recommend

Best of the best: Bubzi Co.'s Baby Nasal Aspirator

Our take: Parents find this nasal aspirator easy to use and very efficient. However, there can be a learning curve.

What we like: Easy to clean and reassemble. Constructed from soft silicone to improve comfort. Includes carrying case and protective cap.

What we dislike: Nozzle is very small, better for newborns than toddlers. Mucus can travel too far up tube.

Best bang for your buck: Briggs' Baby Nasal Aspirator

Our take: The aspirator's bulb is easy for parents to hold in their hands while suctioning mucus or ear wax. Great choice for traveling.

What we like: Can be used in nasal passages or ear canals. Gentle suction action and comfortable nozzle. Thick, sturdy construction. Appealing price point.

What we dislike: One-piece construction, cannot be disassembled for cleaning.

Choice 3: BabyComfy's Nasal Aspirator

Our take: This aspirator works well with toddlers, not just newborns. We like the option of using inexpensive tissue instead of specialized filters.

What we like: Easy to assemble and clean. Uses affordable tissues as filters. Works quickly to remove mucus. Includes a ventilated storage bag.

What we dislike: Instruction manual not included. Creating suction can be challenging due to mouthpiece design.

