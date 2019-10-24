The best NAS device

Ever hear the tale of the little data center that could? Meet the NAS device whose mission is to store and protect your data.

NAS, which stands for Network Attached Storage, is a robust unit with a processor and operating system. Once your data is stored in the NAS device, it performs a number of security checks and implements steps to safeguard your information from cyberattacks. NAS devices aren't just for big companies -- given their important role in cybersecurity, homeowners and small business owners are also investing in them. Some NAS devices also offer secure remote access, which is ideal for professionals on the go.

To boost your cybersecurity level with a NAS device, take a look at our comprehensive buying guide. We're including our favorite model, the Synology Two-Bay DiskStation, whose QuickConnect feature is extremely convenient.

Considerations when choosing NAS devices

Storage capacity

NAS devices have between 2TB and 40TB of storage. To put it in perspective, 1TB can hold appromately 200,000 songs, which are around 5MB each. If it's for personal or small business use, you'll do well with a lower-capacity NAS device. If you expect to hold a lot of data with more than a dozen simultaneous users, opt for a higher-capacity model.

Speed

When comparing speeds between NAS devices, look at the MB-per-second rate for each one. The higher the number, the faster the NAS device will operate. Speed might not be a priority for personal use, but in a fast-paced professional atmosphere, it should be one of your main features to consider.

User capacity

NAS devices allow for remote access by multiple users in different locations. Some devices will list how many simultaneous users it can support. High-end NAS devices can support as many as 40 users at a time -- and as you can imagine, these come with a much higher ticket price.

Features

Internal hard drives

Certain NAS devices come with internal hard drives and additional storage bays if you'd like more storage. Others only come with the open storage bays, which means you'll need to purchase the hard drives separately. When comparing this feature, think long term -- especially if you'd like the option for backups with additional hard drives in the future.

Mobile app access

Some NAS devices come with mobile app access. That means you can access files without the hassle of setting up a laptop or logging onto a nearby computer. If you want to pack light when working in the field or commuting, it's an essential feature to consider.

Backup protocol

Automatic internal backup: While it's not a standard feature in NAS devices, it's certainly one that gives peace of mind. With automatic internal backup, the device backs up information to its internal hard drive on a regular basis. For additional information security, it's often recommended to back up data from your NAS to a cloud or external hard drive. When it comes to security, redundancy is key.

Online backup: You can also subscribe to automatic online backup for NAS device. This service is generally billed monthly or annually, and its price is based on how much data you need to store. If you're looking for a low-maintenance option, online backup is ideal.

Price

For home offices, you'll find a simple NAS device with limited capacity for less than $200. If you need a high-capacity model, spend between $200 and $300 for NAS devices with better storage and security features. If you're in an office, you'll end up spending up to $600 for a NAS device that holds up to 40 terabytes of information and handles multiple simultaneous users well.

FAQ

Q. Is it worth investing in a NAS device for personal use?

A. Yes, especially if you need it to store sensitive documents that need to be readily available with remote access. Keep in mind that anyone is vulnerable to cyberattacks, so using a NAS device is another line of defense besides traditional PC security software.

Q. Is it hard to set up a NAS device on my own?

A. Some devices are easier to configure and integrate than others. With that said, if you're not tech savvy, it's well worth hiring someone to set it up properly to save you headaches later one.

NAS devices we recommend

Best of the best: Synology Two-Bay DiskStation

Our take: Ideal choice if you're short on space in a home office or co-working environment.

What we like: Built-in security and safeguards to protect your data. Easy access to files through QuickConnect and handles HD images and videos well.

What we dislike: Probably not the best choice for busy environment since it only uses a dual-core CPU. Doesn't come with hard drives.

Best bang for your buck: Buffalo TeraStation 1200D

Our take: Wallet-friendly choice ready to go out of the box, as it comes with the hard drives.

What we like: Merging with other networks is streamlined. Comes with two drive bays to suit a small or home office.

What we dislike: Isn't as powerful as other models, so speed isn't it top attribute.

Choice 3: Netgear Four-Bay RN424

Our take: High-performance NAS system from leading name in hardware. Four drive bays for data storage.

What we like: Supports up to 40 simultaneous users. Equipped with a number of safety features and has a sleek, modern design.

What we dislike: Doesn't operate as fast as it could, considering the price. Doesn't come with discs.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.