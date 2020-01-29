The best name necklace

It's empowering to embrace who you are, and by wearing a name necklace, you can show off your pride in a stylish way.

Name necklaces come in a variety of fonts and finishes and can even be embellished with diamonds or rhinestones. While popular names are easier to find, there are still plenty of manufacturers who specialize in unique names or those with different spellings.

Our buying guide introduces you to the various styles and finishes available and includes reviews of some of our favorites at the end. Our top choice, the Awegift Personalized Name Necklace, is made with hypoallergenic metal that is rust- and tarnish-resistant.

Considerations when choosing name necklaces

Name availability

The majority of manufacturers have a collection of premade names, which include common or currently popular ones. For those with unique names, accent marks, or different spellings, you probably need a custom piece made by a jeweler.

Necklace style

Traditional name necklaces feature the name as a horizontal bar with a chain that attaches to the first and last letters. Newer iterations present the name as a vertical bar, in which it more closely resembles a pendant. While less common, vertical styles are considered contemporary, and depending on their style, can be on-trend.

Metals

Name necklaces are available in stainless steel and can be gold-, silver-, or rose gold-tone with plating. Solid silver, gold, or platinum name necklaces cost far more, though they last a lifetime. Inexpensive name necklaces, on the other hand, may break within a couple years, especially with everyday wear.

Features

Chain length

Name necklaces usually have chains between 14 and 18 inches. Depending on the wearer, this means they rest either just above or below the clavicle. Some manufacturers offer more than one chain length, while others have a standard length.

Font style

The most common font style for name necklaces is forward-leaning script. Contemporary name necklaces can feature script, italics, or even print letters. They're also available in a wide variety of fonts, many of which are modern or edgy.

Pendant size

The average name bar is two to five inches long, depending on the style as well as the length of the name. Smaller styles are popular for those who prefer understated jewelry for everyday wear. For those who prefer statement pieces, you can go as big as you like.

Embellished styles

Embellished styles of name necklaces are popular if you like a little bling in your life. They feature diamond- or rhinestone-encrusted letters throughout the name or focus the embellishment on the first letter. Other embellished styles feature birthstones.

Packaging

Like most jewelry items, name necklaces usually come in attractive packaging so they're gift-ready. Inexpensive necklaces come in simple chiffon or velour bags, while premium styles have hinged jewelry boxes.

Price

Simple name necklaces made from inexpensive metals cost $20 or less. Solid silver necklaces cost closer to $70. If you're leaning toward gold necklaces or ones embellished with diamonds, expect to spend anywhere from $100 to $1,000.

FAQ

Q. Should I get a name necklace in gold- or silver-tone?

A. If you intend to wear your name necklace every day, it's best to stick to the tone that matches the majority of your jewelry. Another option is to buy a name necklace in both tones to ensure you match all the jewelry in your collection.

Q. Can I wear name necklaces at the same time as other necklaces?

A. Some people like a layered look, in which they wear similar chains on top of their name necklace. Others simply tuck their name necklace inside clothing when wearing other necklaces.

Name necklaces we recommend

Best of the best: Awegift's Personalized Name Necklace

Our take: Attractive modern font. 18K gold plating over stainless steel.

What we like: Wide variety of names. Chain is 18 inches. Packaged in an elegant velvet gift pouch.

What we dislike: If you have a unique name or spelling, it might not be available.

Best bang for your buck: Huan Xun's Custom Name Necklace

Our take: Budget-friendly option for a name necklace. Great choice for younger girls.

What we like: Available in gold-, rose-, or silver-tone. Chain lengths between 14 and 22 inches. Impressive selection of names.

What we dislike: Chain is somewhat more delicate than those on other styles.

Choice 3: Beam Reach's Personalized Name Necklace in Gold Tone

Our take: Traditional necklace at a fair price, but unique names are a bit harder to find.

What we like: Stylish with a nice shine from gold-tone metal over brass. Classy and youthful.

What we dislike: Only available in 100 names, and only one chain length.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.