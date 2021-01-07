The best nail polish sticker

Creating custom nail art with nail polish is time-consuming and requires a steady hand and patience. Nail polish stickers take the hard work out of the detail with easy-to-apply decals. Once they set, simply swipe a top coat over them, and that’s all there is to it.

If you’re ready to jazz up your next manicure with nail polish stickers, learn everything you need to know with our buying guide. We’re also sharing a few recommendations at the end, including our favorite set, Ciaté London Cheat Sheet Stick-On Nail Sticker Set. These popular salon-quality stickers earn high marks for their fun, fashion-forward designs.

Considerations when choosing nail polish stickers

Types of nail polish stickers

There are two types of nail polish stickers: nail art stickers and nail polish strip stickers. Nail art stickers are small appliqués featuring different designs that are applied to natural or painted nails. They come on transparent sheets that allow you to preview what the design will look like. Application typically involves a top coat to seal the decal and layers of polish.

Nail polish strip stickers cover the entire nail. They’re used in lieu of base layers, polish, and top coats, making them ideal for low-maintenance manicures. Strips are applied directly to a clean nail and require minimal trimming with either manicure scissors or a nail file.

Nontoxic ingredients

It’s recommended to select nail polish stickers that are made with nontoxic ingredients. Whenever possible, avoid formulas that contain harsh ingredients such as PVC, rubber, or certain plastics. These ingredients may damage nails, leaving them discolored or brittle.

Type of application

In terms of application, nail polish stickers may be self-adhesive or water-activated. Self-adhesive sticks have sticky backs that can be applied directly to nails. Water-activated nail polish stickers are submerged in water, then applied to nails. While application is fairly quick and straightforward for both of these, if you don’t have a steady hand, you may end up with an off-center design.

Features

Durability

Nail polish stickers last anywhere from five days to two weeks. Stickers tend to last longer since they’re covered with a top coat. Nail polish strips have a shorter lifespan of about a week because their design makes them more prone to chipping or peeling.

Easy removal

Nail polish stickers are easy to remove and only require regular nail polish remover formulas. Those applied to fake nails or gel nails, however, require dedicated formulas that dissolve the entire manicure. Some nail art stickers don’t require polish remover at all; instead, soaking nails in warm water is enough to weaken the adhesive for easy removal.

Extras

It’s common for nail polish sticker sets to come with accessories. Manicure tools like nail files, cuticle sticks, or nail polish remover wipes are often included. Some sets come with special tweezer sets for precision application.

Price

Nail polish stickers and decals cost $10 or less per set, which may include between 500 and 1,000 designs. Mid-range strip stickers, most of which are self-adhesive, run between $6 and $14. High-end self-adhesive stickers with intricate designs and textures run as much as $13 to $25, though they only cover a few manicures at most.

FAQ

Q. Can I apply nail polish stickers to toenails?

A. Yes, but you’re probably limited to your big toe. While there are plenty of nail polish stickers that are small enough to fit on other toes, these toenails are much smaller. As a result, nail polish stickers dominate the limited area, which may give the pedicure a peculiar appearance.

Q. Do nail polish stickers expire?

A. While nail polish stickers don’t come with expiration dates, keep in mind that they’re sometimes made with adhesive materials. Over time, the glue may deteriorate, which could affect application and wear time.

Nail polish stickers we recommend

Best of the best: Ciaté London Cheat Sheet Stick-On Nail Sticker Set

Our take: A salon-quality set featuring some of today’s trendiest designs.

What we like: Tremendous staying power for up to two weeks, since they don’t fade with frequent hand washing or hand sanitizer use. Wearers love the creative abstract designs.

What we dislike: Expensive, so they’re better suited for experienced wearers.

Best bang for your buck: Kingmas Nail Art Stickers

Our take: An impressive assortment of stickers that work on natural and fake nails.

What we like: Includes over 1,100 stickers. Lasts the better part of 10 days or more, making them one of the longer-lasting options. Colors and designs are detailed and vibrant. Instructions for application are very clear.

What we dislike: Not the easiest to apply, so they’re not recommended for beginners.

Choice 3: Macute Nail Stickers

Our take: Well-rounded set with designs that coordinate with one another or can be worn on their own.

What we like: Easy to apply. Stickers are made with environmentally-friendly, nontoxic materials. With 29 sheets and dozens of designs on each one, the set has great value and versatility.

What we dislike: Decals are small, making precision application challenging at times.

