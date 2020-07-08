The best nail polish curing lamp

If you love gel or shellac manicures, it's probably because they dry right away in the salon and last for weeks. But a trip to the salon can be expensive and time-consuming, so you might be looking at other options.

To get salon-quality gel and shellac manicures -- on your schedule according to your budget -- purchase a nail polish curing lamp. Simply apply polish and let it cure beneath the UV or LED lights for a minute per coat. Once you get the hang of gel and shellac manicures, you can get them done in the comfort of your home in 20 minutes or less.

If you're ready for a salon-quality manicure, give our buying guide a read. We also provide a few recommendations at the end, such as our top model, Gelish Harmony 18G Professional Gel LED Light, which is popular for its ease of cleaning and sanitizing between uses.

Considerations when choosing nail polish curing lamps

Regular polish vs. gel or shellac polish

Regular polish costs between $2 to $10 per bottle and often requires several coats to achieve even, opaque color. Even when polish is fully dry (which can take up to several hours) it's fairly fragile and can chip within three to five days.

Most gel and shellac polishes only require two coats in addition to base and top coats. Coats dry within a minute or less with nail polish curing lamps and can last for two to three weeks without chips or cracks. The main pitfall is that these formulas cost much more than regular polish.

LED vs. UV curing lamps

UV lamps are preferred for home manicurists on a budget, especially since they're easier to find online and in stores. You get what you pay for with these designs, as they're less effective than LED curing lamps -- it takes almost 10 minutes to cure each coat. It's also important to be conscious of the light strength, as burned-out bulbs result in dull polish finishes.

LED lamps are the preferred design, as their bulbs can cure polish in a minute or less. The bulbs are designed to last anywhere from 10,000 to 50,000 hours, so replacement is eliminated as a concern. Women often prefer LED lamps because they're an alternative to additional UV exposure, which can result in premature aging and skin damage to hands.

Features

Timer settings

Nail polish curing lamps generally come with two to six timer settings, depending on the type of bulbs they use. LED lamps cure gel and shellac quickly, so it's no surprise that their timer settings are usually in 30- or 60-second increments. UV lamps take much longer and tend to have settings that include 30-second to 5-minute increments.

Opening

The opening of a nail polish curing lamp is usually designed to fit your entire hand (including your thumb) comfortably beneath the lights. Only some models are wide enough to fit both hands. If you intend to use gel or polish for pedicures, make sure the nail polish curing lamp is designed with a wide enough opening to accommodate feet.

Price

If you're on a budget, you can spend $30 to $100 on UV or dual-light nail polish curing lamps. Those with better construction and faster curing times cost closer to $200. LED-only models used at salons cost the most and come in at $250 to $600.

FAQ

Q. Why does wattage matter when choosing nail polish curing lamps?

A. The majority of nail polish curing lamps range from 12 to 72 watts. The higher the wattage, the brighter the lights are, which means the faster the polish cures.

Q. What does it mean if a nail polish curing lamp has a detachable base?

A. With these designs, you can remove the bottom plate to clean or sanitize it. For the most part the bases are "docked" with a sliding mechanism for easy removal. As the user manual stipulates, make sure the lamp is off anytime you need to remove the base for cleaning.

Nail polish curing lamps we recommend

Best of the best: Gelish's Harmony 18G Professional Gel LED Light

Our take: Ease of use makes it a favorite among salon pros and home manicurists alike.

What we like: Offers three countdown timers. One of the few models that is pedicure-friendly.

What we dislike: Unfortunately, not every gel polish cures properly with this model.

Best bang for your buck: MiroPure's 36-Watt UV LED Nail Lamp

Our take: Popular for its keep-cool design with effective ventilation and low-heat settings.

What we like: Effective at curing gel and shellac. Lamp lasts for 5 years of continuous use.

What we dislike: Running it at lower settings results in much longer curing times.

Choice 3: SUNUV's SUN9C 24-Watt LED UV Gel Polish Curing Lamp

Our take: Dome design is well-liked for its lightweight construction and smaller footprint.

What we like: Dual-light features LED and UV curing. Motion-activated for convenient contact-free use.

What we dislike: Curing and drying can take longer than other lamps.

