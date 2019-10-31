The best MyPillow pillow

If you're searching for the pillow of your dreams, the MyPillow collection of products is a popular choice for its pillows that you can mash and mush into shape. From founder Mike Lindell's first bed pillow sold from a mall kiosk in 2004 to his expanded line of bedding and specialty pillows (including pet beds), MyPillow has a large global following.

To learn more about MyPillow pillows, keep reading our buying guide. Our top pick is the comfy and luxurious MyPillow Premium Series Bed Pillow.

Considerations when choosing MyPillow pillows

When considering a MyPillow bed pillow, it's good to know that the standard/queen-size and king-size pillow may feel smaller than those same sizes in other brands. As one example, a MyPillow premium king size is 32" wide per the MyPillow website, while a popular department store brand's king-size pillow is 36" wide. If you prefer a wider pillow, buy the larger MyPillow regardless of your mattress size.

Before buying a MyPillow, you truly need to know how you sleep so you can choose the correct loft. If you're a stomach sleeper, you need a relatively flat pillow. If you're a back and/or side sleeper, you need firmer, thicker pillows. MyPillow is not a customizable product, so you won't be able to add or subtract fill if you purchase the incorrect loft.

MyPillow uses a color-code system to help you choose the firmness of the pillow. Yellow means the pillow is soft, which is best for stomach sleepers. For back and side sleepers, consider white (medium-firm), green (firm), and blue (extra-firm). The color on the pillow's tag lets you know which pillow you have if you forget down the line.

If you're intending to outfit your entire family with a MyPillow, you may be eligible for financing if your order is over $200. For more details, the MyPillow website has specifics.

Price

MyPillow pillow prices are considered higher than average for foam-filled pillows, regardless of which product you choose. Bed pillows range from $50 (standard/queen) to $60 (king). A travel pillow costs about $30, and a neck pillow costs around $25.

FAQ

Q. What is the MyPillow fitting guide?

A. MyPillow uses an unusual sizing guide for bed pillows that tells you how firm your pillow should be based on what size T-shirt you wear, and whether you're a man or woman. If you're a woman and you wear a small size T-shirt, the company says you might prefer a yellow (lowest fill and firmness). If you wear an XXXL T-shirt, the company says you'll want a blue MyPillow (extra firm). The guide seems a bit more confusing than it should. You might want to just determine if you're a stomach, back, or side sleeper to determine how firm you want your pillow.

Q. Why do I have to put a MyPillow into the dryer for 15 minutes before using it?

A. It's not common knowledge that you have to put a MyPillow bed pillow into the dryer on high for 15 to 20 minutes before using it for the first time. You'll find that directive if you read the label on the pillow, but it's tough to find it written elsewhere. There are some directions online that say to use a damp washcloth in the dryer at the same time, but it may not say that on your pillow's label. The reason for doing this is to plump up and "activate" the shredded, interlocking foam fill that's inside the pillow. If you don't dry the pillow first, the fill may feel extremely lumpy.

MyPillow pillows we recommend

Best of the best: MyPillow's Premium Series Bed Pillow

Our take: Many call this a pillow from heaven because you can manipulate the filling to contour to your head and neck versus already-contoured pillows. However, not everyone likes to have to push a pillow into shape while trying to sleep.

What we like: As with all the MyPillow bed pillows, there's a 10-year warranty for this made-in-the-USA product. There's no limit to how much you can machine wash and dry the pillow. The premium series has a gusseted side wall for better support. A MyPillow bed pillow doesn't require a pillow protector since you can easily wash and dry the pillow.

What we dislike: As with any MyPillow bed pillow, you'll either love it or hate it. The categories of pillows and levels of fill can be confusing. The chunky filling is bumpy to some and cozy and comfortable to others.

Best bang for your buck: MyPillow's Roll and Go Travel Pillow

Our take: A pricey way to take the MyPillow experience on the road, but if you are an ardent fan, using it will give you a better night's sleep away from home.

What we like: Rolls up well and fits in carry-on luggage.

What we dislike: It's probably best to use your own softer pillowcase, but it's extremely small so it may swim around in a standard case.

Choice 3: MyPillow's Neck and Cervical Bolster Pillow

Our take: A potential solution for back sleepers who have neck pain and sleep worse on regular pillows.

What we like: Can also act as a lumbar, tummy, or knee-support pillow. Length is the same as a standard/queen size MyPillow and is likely long enough at 18 inches for a back sleeper who doesn't move around much.

What we dislike: The diameter may be too large for some necks, and the middle may flatten out quickly.

