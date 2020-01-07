The best My Little Pony toy

What's cute and magical with a majestic mane? My Little Pony toys, of course -- so it's no wonder you're thinking about buying one for your child.

The My Little Pony characters are well-loved for their bubbly personalities. Their toys come in various forms, from cuddly plush dolls to miniature figurines. My Little Pony toys inspire light-hearted fun, open-ended play, and even foster talents for budding hair stylists.

Let a My Little Pony toy gallop into your home with help from our buying guide. Our favorite is the My Little Pony Movie Toy: Magical Princess Twilight Sparkle, which has engaging conversations with kids through its interactive 90-phrase soundboard.

Considerations when choosing My Little Pony toys

Toy type

Classic

These throwback My Little Pony toys feature hard or soft plastic ponies with luscious hair for styling. They're usually closer to six inches tall, though size somewhat varies between toys. They're also collected by adults who loved the original series and toys from their childhoods.

Figurines

These small toys are usually five inches or smaller. Some My Little Pony figurines have flowing manes, whereas others are all molded plastic. They're popular for imaginative, open-ended play, though some kids and adults treat them more as collectibles.

Playsets

My Little Pony playsets consist of either deluxe sets, including several characters, or select characters who come with houses or similar structures. Figurines in these sets are typically minis or midsize, though a few playsets feature full-size classic My Little Ponies.

Plushies

These My Little Pony toys fall in the stuffed animal category. They're soft enough to cuddle with for naptime and generally don't have an abundance of hard plastic details. There are some plush My Little Ponies, however, with interactive features -- so they tend to have some firm areas to house the electronic components.

Age group

My Little Pony toys are generally designed for ages three and above. Sets with small accessories, such as brushes or crowns, can be choking hazards and are usually designated for ages six and older. If you're unsure based on the look of the toy, refer to the back of the My Little Pony packaging for more details on the recommended age.

Characters

When choosing a My Little Pony toy, it's helpful to know if your kid has a favorite character. If they happen to like all of them, namely those from the animated series, stick to the main characters. Spin-off characters are also made into My Little Pony toys as well, but they're very hit or miss with kids.

Features

Posable

Many My Little Pony toys have posable features, such as movable legs or heads that twist. These My Little Pony toys are designed to be durable and endure heavy play, though if you're hard enough on them, the parts will undoubtedly break off.

Size

My Little Pony toys range from two to almost 20 inches tall. Always make sure you check the size before buying, as some ponies can be significantly larger or smaller than expected when you unbox them.

The size is usually printed on the packaging. Sometimes it includes the overall length or height with the mane, so keep in mind that the actual body of the pony will usually be smaller.

Mane

Classic My Little Pony toys feature beautiful, colorful manes that can be styled just like regular hair. Other My Little Pony toys have plastic molded manes or only have hair for their tail.

Price

Small My Little Pony figurines are most affordable and cost less than $10 each. Full playsets cost between $20 and $80. If you're investing in a My Little Pony toy with interactive or high-tech features, expect to spend between $100 and $150.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean My Little Pony toys?

A. Some toy experts recommend dilute gentle baby shampoo to clean their manes. For the rest of the toy, namely plastic parts, you can use kid-safe antibacterial wipes or toy wipes.

Q. Are My Little Pony toys collectible items?

A. My Little Pony toys are often hot items and sell out quickly during peak seasons. If you want to collect them as toys that will accrue value, be sure to keep them in their original packaging in excellent condition.

My Little Pony toys we recommend

Best of the best: My Little Pony Movie Toy: Magical Princess Twilight Sparkle

Our take: An interactive toy with quality soft details like her plush body and silky mane.

What we like: Enjoy all Twilight Sparkle has to offer with sounds, lights, and over 90 phrases.

What we dislike: Changing the batteries involves tools. Pricey.

Best bang for your buck: Play-Doh My Little Pony Rainbow Dash Style Salon Playset

Our take: So much to love between My Little Pony and Play-Doh. Great replayability rating.

What we like: A salon-inspired set with six colorful Play-Doh tubs. Pony is larger than other extruders, so it's easy for little hands to manipulate.

What we dislike: While it's a somewhat messy toy, clean-up is relatively easy.

Choice 3: My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic Ultimate Equestria Collection

Our take: Includes 10 characters from the popular TV series.

What we like: Ponies measure six inches tall and come with soft manes ready for braiding and styling.

What we dislike: Expensive compared to other choices, but it's still a value buy with its higher price tag.

