The best multivitamin for kids

Kids are notoriously picky eaters. If you're pulling out your hair over your kid's eating habits -- like a staunch refusal to eat vegetables or a demand for only white foods -- your child is a prime candidate for a multivitamin.

Formulated specifically for children, these multivitamins provide essential vitamins and minerals your child needs for healthy development. They come in kid-friendly forms, such as gummies and liquids, and even in fun shapes.

We've created this shopping guide to help you navigate all your options. We've also included our top and trusted picks, like SmartyPants' Kids Formula with Fiber Gummy Vitamins, which have a great taste kids adore.

Does your child need a multivitamin?

If your child eats regular meals and snacks, chances are they are getting all the nutrients they need. Even if they're picky eaters, many foods children consume (such as cereal, milk, or orange juice) are fortified with vitamins.

Furthermore, megadoses of vitamins can be toxic to little bodies, so only give your child a multivitamin under the advice of your pediatrician and one formulated for your child's age.

Following are some groups that may benefit from a multivitamin for kids:

Children on a vegan diet can benefit from a kids' multivitamin containing zinc, B12, calcium, iron, and vitamin D.

Children who can't tolerate dairy can benefit from a kids' multivitamin containing extra calcium and vitamin D.

Children with malabsorption issues, chronic disease, or food allergies may be missing out on essential nutrients due to these conditions, which a kids' multivitamin can remedy.

Considerations when choosing multivitamins for kids

The majority of multivitamins for kids come in a chewable form, such as gummies. Other forms include liquid and easy-to-swallow pearls. Pills aren't as common, since they are difficult for kids to swallow.

Some children are more willing to take a multivitamin if it comes in a recognizable shape, such as a dinosaur or a bear. Some nutritional experts, however, advise against giving children multivitamins that resemble candy.

Children also are more likely to take a multivitamin that tastes good. While the maxim may be that "a spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down," most parents avoid vitamins full of sugar or high-fructose corn syrup. We recommend selecting a multivitamin sweetened with fruit and avoiding ones containing artificial flavors or colors.

Ingredients

Essential vitamins and minerals: A good kids' multivitamin should include vitamins A, B, D, and E, and calcium. It's important to choose a multivitamin for kids that doesn't exceed the recommended daily amount (RDA) for your child's age. Many kids' multivitamins contain only a percentage (such as 10% or 15%) of the RDA because ideally your child's diet will make up the rest.

Iron: Most kids multivitamins don't contain iron or contain only a minimal amount. This is because children's bodies are particularly susceptible to iron toxicity, which can cause diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, low blood pressure, and difficulty breathing. However, if your child is on a vegetarian or vegan diet, or plays a lot of sports, ask your pediatrician about a multivitamin with a low dose of iron.

Fiber: Constipation can be an issue for little ones who refuse to eat vegetables. Fruits and veggies (as well as whole grains, nuts, and legumes) are a great source of dietary fiber. If your child isn't getting enough fiber from food, consider a multivitamin containing fiber.

Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3s are great for brain and heart health, but not all kids like to chow down on fish. Consider a multivitamin featuring omega-3s if this is the case.

Probiotics: Probiotics are a popular supplement for adult digestive health and can benefit your child's gut, too. Good bacteria such as Lactobacillus can help with diarrhea or constipation and keep kids regular.

Price

Multivitamins for kids range in price from $10 to $30 per bottle, depending on quantity and the ingredients used.

FAQ

Q. Can't I just give my child the multivitamin I take?

A. No, because children require different amounts of vitamins and minerals than adults. If you give your child an adult multivitamin, especially a child under the age of 5, there's a risk of overdose on fat-soluble vitamins (vitamins A, D, E, and K) and iron.

Q. Should I give my child her kids multivitamin with food or without?

A. Many multivitamins contain nutrients that absorb better with food, so we recommend having her take it with a meal.

Multivitamin for kids we recommend

Best of the best: SmartyPants' Kids Formula with Fiber Daily Gummy Vitamins

Our take: A gummy multivitamin that features extra fiber and omega-3s for comprehensive nutrition.

What we like: Packed with all the essential vitamins and minerals. Free of major allergens. Kids love the fruity taste, which is free of artificial sweeteners and colors.

What we dislike: Contains gelatin, not a vegetarian-friendly ingredient.

Best bang for your buck: Flintstones' Children's Complete Gummies

Our take: A classic kids' gummy that's a hit with children and parents alike.

What we like: Great value for parents. Highly rated for taste among kids and easy to chew. Pediatrician recommended. Fruit flavored.

What we dislike: Contains a significant amount of sugar.

Choice 3: Tropical Oasis' Liquid Multivitamin and Superfood

Our take: A liquid multivitamin alternative for kids who won't take gummies or pills.

What we like: Orange-flavored liquid can be mixed into beverages. Free of sugar and gluten. Great taste. Its 14 vitamins are easily absorbed by the body.

What we dislike: Must be refrigerated after opening.

