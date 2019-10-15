The best mulcher

Raking leaves, stuffing them in big bags, and then dumping them with the rest of the trash not only contributes unnecessarily to landfills, it wastes a valuable resource. With a good mulcher, you create material that helps suppress weeds, retains moisture, and adds nutrition to your garden. Since there are a number of approaches, we analyze which works best in particular situations. We've also chosen a few favorites, including our top pick, the Tazz Earthquake Chipper Shredder. It has impressive performance and the capacity to quickly and efficiently turn just about all your garden waste into valuable mulch.

Considerations when choosing mulchers

Benefits of mulchers

The most obvious reason to use a mulcher is the reduction of the physical amount of waste produced by your garden. In the fall, it's estimated that as much as 60% of the urban garbage collected and dumped in landfills comes from gardens. Even a lightweight mulcher reduces dead leaves to a fraction of their initial bulk -- you can expect a ratio of 10:1 or better. You then have a product to feed and condition your soil, and it costs you nothing. If you invest in a larger machine, you can turn dead branches and other plant matter into mulch, too.

Types of mulchers

Leaf blower vacuums: The smallest and least expensive kind of mulchers are leaf blower/vacuums, which use the fan blade as the shredder. Provided the leaves are dry, they can be very effective. They compact and collect the mulch in the attached sack, which usually has a zipper at the bottom for easy emptying. They're light and easy to manage. The only restriction is the length of the extension cord, which is a maximum of 100 feet.

Stand-alone: Next up are stand-alone leaf mulchers. These are a lot like weed wackers on a stand with legs; the mulching mechanism is a rapidly rotating plastic line inside a round drum. Leaves are fed into the top, shredded quickly, and fall through into a collecting sack. They are effective with leaves, but nothing any denser. With stand-alone models you have to collect the waste and bring it to the machine by the armful, as opposed to the vacuum type, which suck leaves up as you move around.

Chipper: To turn more robust material into mulch, you need a chipper/shredder. These vary from lightweight electric-powered models to large ones with gas engines. Your choice is largely guided by the size of material they can chop -- they generally give a maximum branch diameter -- and how big an acreage you're working with. Though gas-powered chipper/shredders are quite expensive, they have much greater capacities and no restrictions on where you can go. If you've got a seriously large yard to manage, they're the obvious choice.

Lawnmower: Although not quite the same thing, don't discount mulching lawnmowers. Not only do they chop up your grass clippings finely enough to benefit your lawn, they save you the effort of having to collect them.

Price

How much you pay depends on whether you're looking for a machine purely for leaf mulching or a more general-purpose device. Garden blower/mulchers can be found for around $80. Stand-alone electric devices run from just over $100 to around $200. Gas machines are considerably more expensive -- anywhere from $550 to over $1,200.

FAQ

Q. Do mulchers need much maintenance?

A. With electrical equipment, it's usually just a matter of cleaning after use. Models that use a trimmer line need to have it replaced eventually, but it's a straightforward task. Gas motors have occasional requirements with oil, filters, and spark plugs. Always follow manufacturer's instructions to maximize the life of your machine.

Q. Are there any safety suggestions?

A. Wear gloves to protect your hands from sharp debris. Gas machines in particular can be quite loud, so ear protection is a good idea. Always disconnect or turn off your mulcher before attempting to clear a jam.

Mulchers we recommend

Best of the best: Tazz' Earthquake Chipper Shredder

Our take: A powerful gas-powered machine for management of large areas.

What we like: Rapid chopping and mulching of garden debris up to three inches in diameter. The 11-inch wheels offer good maneuverability. Tough collection bag included. High-performance Briggs & Stratton motor has a five-year warranty.

What we dislike: Several reports of mechanical breakdowns.

Best bang for your buck: Black+Decker's Three-in-One Handheld Leaf Blower/Vac/Mulcher

Our take: Versatile and very affordable tool for modest-sized yards.

What we like: Not just a mulcher but full leaf management with strong blower and decent vacuum for collecting all kinds of debris. Durable metal chopping blade. Lightweight. Low cost.

What we dislike: Some quality control issues. Bag fills quickly.

Choice 3: Worx's Electric Leaf Mulcher

Our take: Easy-to-use machine for those who need to clear large amounts of leaves.

What we like: Quick and simple assembly. Reliable 13-amp motor. Rated for up to 53 gallons of leaves per minute. Nice working height. Comes apart for compact storage.

What we dislike: Bag not included. For dry leaves only.

