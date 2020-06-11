The best mud tire

Outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy traveling to remote, off-road areas know that the fastest way to end the fun is getting stuck in a muddy road, sand flat, or bog. Fortunately, a good set of mud tires can give you the traction you need to take on the heaviest and deepest mud, sand, or debris.

But before making a purchase, you'll want to consider the specific advantages mud tires offer over all-terrain tires, the type of tire that best suits your style, and features like tread ply, sidewall reinforcement, and lugs. In the following guide, we explore all the factors that may influence your choice and offer our top picks, including our favorite, the heavy-duty, all-season Nitto Trail Grappler.

Considerations when choosing mud tires

Mud tires vs. all-terrain road tires

Mud tires: With deep tread, lugs, and reinforced sidewalls, mud tires are champs at slogging through thick, heavy mud without getting stuck. If you're serious about off-roading in potentially intense conditions that come up unexpectedly, there really isn't a substitute for a set of good mud tires. Keep in mind that some options aren't legal on paved roads, and the ones that are will be louder and clumsier than all-terrain tires.

All-terrain road tires: All-terrain tires usually have smaller treads and less traction in mud or gravel, which makes them more vulnerable to getting stuck, but they may offer superior grip on icy or slippery roads. All-terrain tires also offer a smoother and quieter ride, better durability, and better maneuvering on dry dirt and paved roads.

Types of mud tires

Mud terrain: These tires are made for mud, mud, and more mud. They aren't legal on paved roadways. Mud terrain tires have thick, deep treads, heavily reinforced sidewalls, and side biters to cut through thick, deep mud without getting stuck.

Hybrid mud/terrain: Hybrid mud/terrain tires are more similar to all-terrain tires but have wider treads that funnel mud and debris away from the tires. These tires can travel well on gravel, sand, and rough roads in addition to paved roadways.

Hybrid mud/snow: Some hybrid tires are made especially for snow and frigid temperatures with cold-hardy rubber. These tires have studded treads that grip snow and ice while cutting through mud without getting mired.

Features

Lugs

Mud tires have wider, more aggressive tread patterns known as lugs. In off-road situations and slippery or muddy conditions, lugs help grip the surface of the road and maintain traction.

Reinforced sidewalls

The best mud tires have extremely durable, reinforced sidewalls that protect the tire from being popped or punctured by debris on the road or path. Look for mud tires that have at least 3-ply reinforced sidewalls to effectively guard against rocks, sticks, and other hazards.

Tread ply

A mud tire's tread should likewise be more heavily reinforced than a highway tire. Choose a mud tire with at least 6-ply tread reinforcements. If you're traveling through intense off-road conditions, you may want to consider 8- or 10-ply.

Bias vs. radial

Off-road-only tires usually have a bias-ply construction made from overlapping layers of rubber. These tires grip extremely well but wear down the tread more quickly. Some hybrid options use a simpler radial construction that lasts longer, rides smoother, and wears well on the highway but won't grip as well in slippery conditions.

Price

Mud tires range quite a bit in price, from $140 to $460 per tire. Less expensive options generally have a shorter lifespan, less tread ply, and less sidewall reinforcements. More expensive options have superior grip and handling, reinforced sidewalls, thicker tread, and a longer lifespan.

FAQ

Q. How often should I rebalance my mud tires?

A. To get the best performance, traction, and lifespan out of your mud tires, have them rebalanced regularly. There's no need to rebalance after every single drive through intense mud or muck, but it's a good idea to rebalance after every few off-road sessions.

Q. Can I deflate my mud tires to get extra traction in intense off-road situations?

A. While you hear plenty of people insisting that "airing your tires down" is a great way to add extra traction and grip, use this tactic carefully. If you're running through rough terrain or difficult road conditions, you may want to deflate slightly to 18 or 20 psi, but any more than that could lead to excessive wear or even a dangerous situation in which the tires slip off the rims.

Mud tires we recommend

Best of the best: Nitto's Trail Grappler All-Season Radial Tire

Our take: Aggressive all-season tires that can handle mud, snow, sleet, and gravel.

What we like: 35-inch tires with heavy-duty lugs that slice through mud. Angled shoulder blocks for cornering. Strong performance in a wide range of conditions.

What we dislike: Tread wears down more quickly than some options.

Best bang for your buck: Goodyear's Wrangler DuraTrac Radial Tire

Our take: Versatile off-road tires that make for a smooth, comfortable ride through mud and muck.

What we like: Tight lugs and uniform tread allows tires to "float" across mud while still performing well on the highway. Generally quieter than other options. Safe and easy to maneuver through rough or slippery terrain.

What we dislike: Tires rumble loudly at faster speeds.

Choice 3: Milestar's Patagonia Mud-Terrain Radial Tire

Our take: Value off-road tire with strong performance and handling.

What we like: Lots of surface area for superior traction. Tires cut through slush and mud with widely spaced lugs. Tie bars ventilate heat.

What we dislike: Uneven wear in tread over time.

