The best Mr. Potato Head

Mr. Potato Head is a simple toy that continues to win over hearts and encourage creativity. This tiny toy with a big personality has been a favorite since the 1950s and is fun for any kid.

Mr. Potato Heads include a variety of accessories, which help define their personalities. Simple versions have the basics, whereas larger accessory sets include a variety of items. If you're looking for themed or collectible models, you'll find almost any character or franchise under the sun.

Figure out which Mr. Potato Head to invite into your home with our buying guide. We've included a few recommendations, like the Playskool Mr. Potato Head Silly Suitcase, which has dozens of accessories to create plenty of looks and personalities for your Mr. Potato Head.

Considerations when choosing Mr. Potato Heads

Meet Mr. Potato Head

The basic Mr. Potato Head comes with a body, eyes, ears, arms, feet, a nose, and a mouth. If it seems simple, it's because, historically speaking, the toy was originally released with only body parts -- and yes, Hasbro's intention at the time was to simply pop them into a regular spud for fun. Now, with a body and strategically placed holes, you can effortlessly arrange Mr. Potato Head's body parts all over the place.

Original vs. licensed Mr. Potato Heads

Mr. Potato Head was originally manufactured by Hasbro, and he (and his family) are now made by Playskool, one of Habsro's subsidiaries. These sets are considered the original Mr. Potato Heads.

Poptaters, which are inspired by Mr. Potato Heads, are not considered original models. Instead, they're licensed by PPW, which manufactures these collectible versions geared toward older children and adults.

Features

Accessories

To maximize playability, Mr. Potato Head has an impressive line of accessories. They could be different bottoms that include mermaid tails and fancy shoes or a series of funny facial expressions with new mouths and noses. For the most part, these parts are interchangeable between models -- so the more, the merrier. Accessories aren't normally sold separately, so to get more, you'll simply need to purchase a Mr. Potato Head packaged with a large accessory set.

Sizes

A full-size Mr. Potato Head is eight inches tall, though his smaller counterparts, the Poptaters, had a smaller stature at six inches. Generally speaking, it is recommended for younger children (ages two or three) to play with a full-size version. Since these parts are much larger, they don't pose choking hazards like those seen in Poptaters, which are recommended for ages four and up.

Collectible models

Mr. Potato Head is such an icon in the toy industry that his reputation earned him a place in the ranks of collectibles. Poptaters are often themed Mr. Potato Heads from pop culture, movies, and TV shows. If you're a Star Wars, Transformers, or Marvel fan, there's probably a Poptater out there with your favorite character -- like Darth Tater or Optimash Prime.

Price

Mr. Potato Head is an affordable toy that is generally priced between $6 and $30. If you'd like a basic Mr. Potato Head and couple accessories, you can expect to spend up to $15. For collectible versions or those with large accessory sets, you will have to spend closer to $30.

FAQ

Q. If I'm collecting Mr. Potato Heads, what's the best way to preserve my toy?

A. Once you take Mr. Potato Head out of the box, the value depreciates. If you'd still like to play with it, purchase two instead. That way, you can enjoy the toy knowing you have a factory-sealed one stored away. Be sure to store your sealed toy in an airtight, BPA-free, and climate-controlled box to preserve it best.

Q. Does Mr. Potato Head have any educational or developmental value as a toy?

A. Yes, and it can be used as an educational tool in a few ways. With simple, exaggerated features, you can teach young children about basic body parts. Because accessories fit into holes, children will get practice in hand-eye coordination and fine motor control as well.

Mr. Potato Heads we recommend

Best of the best: Playskool Mr. Potato Head Silly Suitcase

Our take: This expansive 35-piece kit and matching carry case includes all the fun accessories you need to create different characters and personas.

What we like: Ideal for play with another person who has Mr. Potato Head, as there are plenty of accessories to go around.

What we dislike: Not all pieces fit well into Mr. Potato Head, and some may be a bit loose.

Best bang for your buck: Playskool and Disney Toy Story 4 Classic Mr. Potato Head

Our take: A budget-friendly option with a beloved character from Toy Story. Well-defined accessories with a hat and oversized mustache.

What we like: Revamp of a classic toy is a winner for children and parents alike. Compatible with other Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head accessories.

What we dislike: Toy is missing characteristic eyebrows from the movie, which is a disappointment for many consumers.

Choice 3: Playskool Mrs. Potato Head

Our take: The lovely spouse to an iconic classic toy, she comes with exaggerated feminine accessories to boot.

What we like: Accessories are well-defined for a female version of the toy, including flashy eyelashes and lipstick.

What we dislike: Some reports of sub-standard accessories that don't fit well into holes.

