The best moving strap

Whether it's rearranging furniture around a room, or packing up and changing homes, moving can be time-consuming, expensive, and physically exhausting. Moving straps can help alleviate all of those issues. Inexpensive, strong, and easy to use, they absorb and disperse weight of large objects making them easy to lift. Most will require two people. They may wrap around your wrists or arms, or set up as a harness around your shoulders or torso, like our top pick from Shoulder Dolly. Our buying guide will explain how they work and what you need to keep in mind when shopping for them.

Considerations when choosing moving straps

How to use moving straps

Lay the straps on the floor and place the object on top, in the middle of the straps. Alternatively, some objects may allow the straps to be run underneath. Then secure the ends and lift slowly, making sure the object is stable against the straps. How you are controlling the object and where the weight is being distributed will depend on the type of moving strap.

Types

Hand straps: These sturdy straps can be used by a single person or two people. They have handles at both ends and force much of the work to be done by your hands and wrists. One person could use these to easily carry a stack of books or boxes, for example.

Arm straps: These straps will wrap around your forearm, better distributing pressure than hand straps. However, those with shorter arms may not notice a huge difference. While these free up your hands for better control of the object being moved, they require two people to use. They support the bottom of an object as well as the sides.

Shoulder or torso straps: These options provide the most support to your body and offer a chance to lift the biggest of items. Weight is distributed around your shoulders and core. The straps will only effectively work underneath an object and require two people.

Weight limits

Moving straps will boast some high weight limits, but keep in mind that while a strap may be able to support a certain weight, it doesn't mean you and your partner can lift it. Moving straps ease weight distribution and pressure, but they don't make you stronger. What's more, when moving up and down stairs, the person on the lower end will still bear a larger burden.

Width

There isn't a lot of variance when it comes to strap width (they're usually between 4" and 6"), but every bit can help. Wider straps have more coverage and support. Thinner straps may allow an object to more easily slip out of place.

Features

Versatility

Some moving straps may feature dual usage that allows them to function as either forearm or shoulder straps. This may be advantageous if you have a lot to move, as changing up the method not only accommodates more items, but it also alleviates some pressure and work over time.

Color

While it doesn't affect performance, you may be able to find some more colorful moving strap options to make the chore a little less drab and the straps easier to spot if you misplace them.

Price

Most moving straps will cost between $20 and $30. The higher end will feature shoulder straps that have high weight limits and offer extra comfort. Hand straps will likely be less expensive than forearm or shoulder straps, and may come in under $20.

FAQ

Q. How safe are moving straps?

A. Moving straps provide much more safety to both you and the object you're moving, provided they are used properly. Secure the straps underneath the object before lifting, always make sure to communicate with your moving partner, and of course, lift with your legs!

Q. Do I need someone else to help?

A. For larger items, like buffets or couches, you will need two people on either side to move the item. As such, shoulder and forearm straps will likely be sold in pairs. Hand straps, though, will allow a single person to lift a heavy item that's more slender.

Moving straps we recommend

Best of the best: Shoulder Dolly's Moving Straps

Our take: A full-body support harness and strap that makes lifting and moving easy and safe.

What we like: Thick, wide straps manage large items. Weight is evenly distributed to the torso instead of the back. Hands and legs are free for added control and support.

What we dislike: Some discomfort may occur over time.

Best bang for your buck: Forearm Forklift's Lifting Straps

Our take: Durable, quality forearm strap at an inexpensive price.

What we like: Weight distributed across arms; hands are free to grip and hold objects. Low cost and easy to put on and take off.

What we dislike: Better suited for those users with large arms.

Choice 3: Nielsen Products' Moving Straps

Our take: Body harness moving straps boasting safe, easy usage.

What we like: Promotes healthy lifting practices and eases pressure on the back. Arms and hands are free for added control. Adjustable straps and buckles accommodate all users.

What we dislike: Straps may be too thin for larger objects and require extra support.

