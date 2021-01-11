Mountain biking isn’t just a great form of exercise for working out the whole body — it’s an exciting way to get outdoors and take in all the beauty that nature has to offer. But because you’re usually riding on uneven terrain and steep inclines, it can get pretty dangerous too. That’s why you need a good mountain bike helmet that offers more protection than the usual bike helmet. It can keep you from suffering a serious head injury if you take a tumble on a mountain bike trail, so you can ride with less worry.

Our buying guide has plenty of tips to help you find the best mountain bike helmet for your next ride. We’ve even included several product recommendations, including our top choice, the

Demon United Podium Full-Face Mountain Bike Helmet, which provides an excellent chin guard and significant rear-head protection for improved safety.

Considerations when choosing mountain bike helmets

Type

Mountain bike helmets are generally available in three different types, which all offer different protection.

Cross-country mountain bike helmets, also known as XC helmets, are similar to road biking helmets but are thicker overall and especially in the back. They span the top, forehead, back of the head, and sides, even covering the top of the ears. They work well for less intense mountain trails without many downhill stretches.

Enduro mountain bike helmets are designed for racing and riding on more rugged, technical trails. Enduro riding involves fast, steep terrain, so the helmet offers greater protection for the skull. It covers the same portions of the head as a cross-country mountain bike helmet, but it’s thicker at the back of the head.

Full-face mountain bike helmets are the most protective of all biking helmets. They have a lower face guard, so they resemble a motorcycle or football helmet. Most cover more of the front of the head than a cross-country or enduro helmet. You’ll definitely want a full-face mountain bike helmet if you ride extremely steep, downhill trails.

Weight

Because they’re more protective, mountain bike helmets are usually heavier than road biking helmets. A high-quality mountain bike helmet is still lightweight enough to be comfortable, though. You can find some helmets that weigh less than a pound, others that top out at 1.5 pounds, with the majority landing somewhere in between. Keep in mind that you’ll pay more for an extremely lightweight mountain bike helmet.

Ventilation

A mountain bike helmet made of plastic and foam padding can get pretty hot, so a helmet should have vents to allow proper airflow. Ventilation helps prevent you from getting too sweaty and keeps the helmet comfortable and lightweight.

Cross-country mountain bike helmets usually offer the most ventilation, but there’s variation among brands, so look for a helmet with the right amount for your needs.

Features

Comfort

A mountain bike helmet has to be comfortable, or you won’t want to wear it for very long. Most helmets feature an adjuster at the back that allows you to tighten or loosen the fit to make it as comfortable as possible. All mountain bike helmets feature some type of cushioning, too, but some offer extra padding to prevent any chafing or irritation.

Size

Plenty of helmet brands offer small, medium, large, and extra-large models, though you’ll also come across one-size-fits-all options, which allow you to adjust the fit to tighten or loosen the helmet. You need to measure around your head, just above the eyebrows, to determine the proper sizing.

The average helmet sizes usually fit the following head circumference sizes:

Small: 20 to 22 inchesMedium: 22 to 23.25 inchesLarge: 23.25 to 24.75 inchesExtra-large: 24.75 inches or larger



Gender

Many mountain bikes are unisex, but some are designed specifically for women. These helmets are usually smaller and lighter in weight, but many also offer a wider range of colors to choose from. You can even find some helmets with an opening for a ponytail.

Safety

All mountain bike helmets protect your head, but some also feature a Multidirectional Impact Protection System (MIPS). That means there’s a layer between the interior foam and exterior shell to reduce friction, lessening the force on the skull if impact occurs.

Features

Some mountain bike helmets offer other features to make them more functional. You can find helmets with a visor to help reduce glare from the sun or protect you from rain. Some visors are fixed, while others allow you to push them up and down depending on conditions.

Other helmets are outfitted with a camera mount if you want to shoot video while riding, and some models are compatible with goggles to keep dirt, dust, pebbles, and twigs from damaging your eyes.

Price

You can expect to spend between $100 and $200 for a good mountain bike helmet. Those that go for less than $100 are typically cross-country models without many special features. For $100 to $200, you can find all types of helmets, with many having special features like a camera mount or visor. If you’re willing to spend $200 or more, you can get the highest-end mountain bike helmet that provides the most significant protection and plenty of special features.

FAQ

Q. How often should I replace a mountain bike helmet?

A. It depends on how often you go mountain bike riding and how rugged the terrain you ride on is. Most helmets last for three to six years before the foam padding begins to break down. However, if you are wearing it during a crash, you should replace it immediately; even if the exterior still looks fine, there may be damage on the inside you cannot see. In addition, if you spot any obvious cracks or other signs of physical wear and tear that may decrease your helmet’s effectiveness, it’s time to get a new one.

Q. Are mountain bike helmets required by law?

A. It depends on where you live. Many states require anyone under the age of 18 to wear a helmet for any type of biking, and plenty require adults to wear one, too. However, even if your state doesn’t require you to wear a mountain bike helmet, you should still do it for safety reasons.

Mountain bike helmets we recommend

Best of the best: Demon United Full-Face Bike Helmet

Our take: An outstanding mountain bike helmet that’s excellent for extreme trails and riding.

What we like: Offers a chin guard and plenty of rear head protection. Comes with a sun visor to minimize glaze. Fits better than much of the competition. Liner is removable for washing.

What we dislike: Sizes run somewhat small.

Best bang for your buck: Rock Bros Aero Road Mountain Bike Helmet

Our take: An excellent mountain bike helmet if you’re on a budget but still want a safe, comfortable option.

What we like: Features plenty of well-placed foam pads for protection. Designed to cut down on wind resistance. Offers antimicrobial padding.

What we dislike: Chinstrap design can take some time to get used to.

Choice 3: Giro Hex Mountain Bike Helmet

Our take: A classic mountain bike helmet with plenty of protection from a reliable brand.

What we like: Offers a guard for the back of the head. Features large vents to provide effective air flow. Available in fun, bright colors.

What we dislike: Chinstrap feels somewhat flimsy.

