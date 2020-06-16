The best mountain bike fork

Mountain biking allows riders to enjoy the thrill of traversing mixed terrain. If you're ready to upgrade certain components of your bike to improve your overall riding experience, consider a new mountain bike fork.

One of the top reasons riders upgrade mountain bike forks is to improve their bike's suspension to experience a smoother ride. Those who embark on cross-country rides often choose lightweight forks as they're easier to carry. Lighter forks also help you reach higher speeds much faster, a perk that performance riders appreciate.

If you're wondering which mountain bike fork is best for you, give our buying guide a read. We're covering the features to compare, plus we're including a few recommendations. Our top choice, FOX Racing Shox Boost Fork, utilizes EVOL air spring technology for smoother handling across bumpy terrain.

Considerations when choosing mountain bike forks

Compression in mountain bike forks

Understanding travel distance: One of the first features to compare among mountain bike forks is the travel distance. This refers to the maximum distance the suspension can compress. Generally speaking, the greater the travel distance, the more shock absorption, which means a much smoother ride.

Travel distance sizes: Choosing a travel distance largely depends on the nature of your rides. Cross-country bike forks range from 65 to 110 millimeters, as they often traverse smoother terrain at lower speeds. Trail bike forks range from 110 to 140 millimeters and strike a balance between lightweight construction and durability. Rugged mountain biking forks range from 140 to 170 millimeters, and downhill mountain bike forks range from 170 to 210 millimeters.

Features

Spring

Air fork suspension is seen in newer designs and is considered a more versatile option than coil spring suspension as it offers adjustable pressure. It's relatively quick and easy to adjust.

Coil spring suspension utilizes a system in which it matches the weight of the rider to provide shock absorption. While less dynamic than air fork suspension, coil spring suspension remains a popular choice given its overall affordability.

Damping control

Damping control refers to changing the speed of compression, and in more expensive mountain bike forks, you're able to adjust it based on terrain. It's considered a premium feature that's mostly used by seasoned riders, as it takes experience to find the ideal settings.

Colors

Even though color has no bearing on performance, you may wish to match the fork to the rest of your mountain bike. Many bike forks stick to a plain black finish, but others incorporate a variety of colors or bold logos.

Accessories

Before you finalize your purchase for a mountain bike fork, make sure you're aware of the exact accessories you receive with it. Believe it or not, many forks lack the necessary installation hardware, like nuts and bolts, and some lack user manuals. It's not unusual for forks to be sold without fork oil, either.

Price

If you're on a budget, stick to entry-level mountain bike forks priced between $75 and $200. Seasoned riders often gravitate to forks priced closer to $400, as they come with better construction and more features. High-end forks can cost $1,000 or more and deliver extremely smooth rides.

FAQ

Q. I've never changed a mountain bike fork before. Is it something I'm able to do instead of bringing it to a bike shop?

A. Provided you have the right tools on hand, you can handle the installation. Many riders follow the tutorial videos produced by the fork manufacturers. While you can still hire a pro to do it, it's important to learn your way around the mountain bike so you're able to make adjustments and tweaks on your own.

Q. What does mountain bike fork oil do?

A. Fork oil lubricates fork components to facilitate smooth movements. It's recommended to give your bike a tuneup and change the oil every six months for optimal performance. If you often bike in wet or challenging terrain, you may need to change oil every three months.

Mountain bike forks we recommend

Best of the best: FOX Racing Shox Boost Fork

Our take: Performance design intended for heavy use on the most challenging trails.

What we like: Newer model with improved traction and suspension. Constructed with FOX's EVOL technology.

What we dislike: Expensive option, so it's a better pick for dedicated riders.

Best bang for your buck: Bolany MTB Magnesium Alloy Suspension Fork

Our take: Wallet-friendly option with decent performance for beginner riders.

What we like: Durable design and solid construction. Available in multiple sizes and styles.

What we dislike: May leak oil, and doesn't come with any accessories.

Choice 3: Venzo DNM Downhill MTB Air Fork

Our take: Simple yet capable design that weighs less than other forks.

What we like: Performs well across mixed terrain, including rocky paths. Responsive customer service.

What we dislike: Fork doesn't come with instructions or a user manual.

