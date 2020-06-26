The best motorcycle wheel chock

A motorcycle wheel chock gives vital support for transporting your bike, but it can also be used for added security. And if your bike only has a side stand, a chock can keep it upright so it's easy to work around.

We've been looking at a number of different models to help you choose the best, and in addition to our straightforward report, we've also included a few quick reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top pick, the Lock N Load, has the strength and durability you need, and, unlike many, includes front and rear tie-downs to ensure your bike's safety in transit.

Considerations when choosing motorcycle wheel chocks

What to look for

So, the two big questions are whether your motorcycle will fit, and whether the wheel chock will do what you expect of it. There are two basic types of motorcycle wheel chock to choose between.

The most basic are made of tubular steel, creating a hoop for your wheel to rest in. They are made for lots of different sizes, but there's no mechanism to hold the wheel in place. If you want something to hold your bike upright at home, they're fine. If you want something for a van or truck bed, there's nothing to stop the bike from rolling backward.

The second type has a bracket or brace of some kind that closes behind the wheel once it's in place. It's a simple mechanism, and usually automatic. The bike can't then roll back without some degree of force, so it's stable while you attach ratchet straps. This means you can load and unload a bike yourself. There are often holes in the main chassis so you can adjust position for different-sized wheels.

In either case, it's important to check the range of sizes it will accept. There's usually a reasonable amount of flexibility, but you'll want to know tire width, wheel diameter, and the overall height -- so you know it's not going to snag a brake disc or fender. Depending on how you intend to use it, you'll also want to check how it bolts down. Hardware for this is almost always included, but some make it much easier to remove the chock if you need to.

In terms of general build quality, neat welding is normally a sign of good construction. The thicker the steel, the more strength it will have. Small diameter tube is OK if you've got a lightweight dirt bike or sports machine, but you'll want something more substantial for a big cruiser or tourer. Chromed or powder-coated finishes provide the best resistance to rust. A long warranty shows that the maker is confident of their product's durability.

The security aspect

You might think your motorcycle is safe at home, but if it's a valuable model, even a locked garage won't keep a determined thief out for long. They'll turn up in a van, lift your bike in, and be gone. A wheel chock bolted into your drive or garage floor provides an excellent anchor point to secure your bike too and might just be the difference between keeping or losing it.

Price

The cheapest wheel chocks are around $30, though they may not be supportive for large motorcycles. Heavy-duty models start at around $50, but can go to as much as $200 for those that include front and rear tie-downs.

FAQ

Q. What's the maximum safe weight for a motorcycle wheel chock?

A. It depends on the model. It's nice to see weight ratings, but not all makers provide them. They should take around 1,500 pounds, and there isn't a factory bike that tops 1,000, so even with custom work you've got plenty of margin. You can also check owner ratings for real-world feedback.

Q. Do I need a wheel chock for my truck? Can't I just use tie-downs?

A. A wheel chock is far safer, and fitting options mean they don't have to be permanent. The trouble with just using straps is that the front wheels might turn and slide under, and the bike will come crashing down. Also, many wheel chocks allow you to load the bike yourself.

Motorcycle wheel chocks we recommend

Best of the best: Lock N Load's Motorcycle Wheel Chock

Our take: Sturdy, well-made model with quick-release ratchet straps included.

What we like: Easy roll-on motion secures wheel. Useful slots for front-wheel tie-down. Claims to fit any factory motorcycles. Bolts down. Powder-coated finish.

What we dislike: Expensive. Tie-downs could be better. Some issues with 21" wheels.

Best bang for your buck: MaxxHaul's Motorcycle Wheel Chock

Our take: Low-cost, easy-to-use device takes most motorcycle wheel sizes.

What we like: Adjusts for different diameter wheels. Flip-up plate holds firmly in place. Anti-corrosion powder coated. Mounting bolts included. Good value.

What we dislike: Some structural strength issues with heavier bikes.

Choice 3: Extreme Max's Motorcycle Wheel Chock

Our take: Reasonably priced, durable model for wheels 3-5/32" and wider.

What we like: Heavy-duty steel construction, powder coated. Easy to put together. Adjustable to take wheels from 17" to 21" diameter. Supportive outriggers.

What we dislike: Insufficient support for narrow tires. Requires assembly.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

