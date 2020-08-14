The best motorcycle tire

There's nothing wrong with factory-fitted motorcycle tires, but they're usually a compromise between performance, mileage, and price. Other brands might improve any of those areas. So, if you're a sports rider, you could get better handling. If you're more about pouring on the miles, maybe you can get greater durability.

We've been looking at a whole range of options so we can help you decide. We've also made a few recommendations at the end. Our top pick, the Dunlop American Elite, is an unbeatable choice for cruisers and touring bikes, and particularly popular on big v-twins.

Considerations when choosing motorcycle tires

Don't mess with size

There's a myth that fitting wider-than-standard tires improves performance. The theory is you get more rubber down, so you get more grip. Well maybe, but the difference is likely only 2% or 3% at best -- and the risk is not only clearance problems, but that you upset handling balance and braking. Unless you're specifically changing steering geometry for racing, or building a custom bike, stick with stock sizes. They are marked on the sidewall and in your owner's manual. You also want to make sure they're the correct speed rating.

What the numbers mean

On the sidewall of every motorcycle tire, you'll find a series of numbers. To help you decode their meaning, let's break down a 180/65 - 16 81H tire.

180 is the tire width (millimeters).

65 is the profile (also called aspect ratio).

16 is the wheel size (inches).

81 is the load index rating (not always given -- so you might see 180/65 - 16H).

H is the speed rating (in this case, up to 130 mph).



So, those details need to match the tires you're replacing. When your new tires arrive, check the date stamp. It will be something like DOT AA6B 1520. The last four numbers are what you're interested in, which are the week and year of manufacture. So in this case, week 15, year 2020. Be careful. Some cheap motorcycle tire deals come from people trying to shift old stock. You want new tires, not ones that have sat in a garage for a couple years.

Most tires you'll find will be radials, but one or two motorcycle manufacturers recommend a bias ply for the rear (they can offer better load support). Check what's fitted to your bike. Don't change for the sake of it.

Other considerations

Beyond size, you need to think about performance and durability. It's usually something of a trade-off. Super-grippy sports tires are soft, so they wear more quickly. Motorcycle tires designed for high mileage won't give quite the same kind of cornering traction. That said, modern sports-touring tires (particularly dual-compound types) often provide an excellent balance between the two -- at a reasonable price. Dual-sports have become popular with adventure riders, because they offer variations in on and off-road ability. If you like your motorcycling extreme, then go for performance. If you're an everyday commuter, or weekend tourer, there are good compromises around.

There are way too many different motorcycle tires for us to get into individual comparisons, but fortunately there are plenty of motorcycling websites that take a close-up look. Don't go for tire sellers, instead look to owner's clubs, and long-term reviews by motorcycle magazines.

Price

A lot depends on size, but off-road varieties are the cheapest motorcycle tires, running from around $40 each (you might save money buying pairs at the same time). Street tires start around $80 each, rising to over $200 for high-performance tires or ultra-wide custom models.

FAQ

Q. How long do motorcycle tires last?

A. Rubber deteriorates eventually, so manufacturers recommend a maximum of six years. In terms of mileage, there are so many variables it's impossible to say. A sports bike can go through a rear in under 2,000 and maybe twice that for the front. Touring and custom bikes aren't as hard on their tires. Of course, a lot depends on how you ride.

Q. How do I know when my motorcycle tires need changing?

A. The legal minimum tread depth is 2/32 of an inch, the same as for cars. Several road safety organizations would like to see that doubled to 4/32 of an inch. Loss of handling performance is a good indicator and might happen before that.

Motorcycle tires we recommend

Best of the best: Dunlop's American Elite Touring/Cruiser Tire

Our take: Excellent American-made tire combines long life with sure-footed performance.

What we like: Dual-compound construction makes for high stability in a straight line and gives confidence-inspiring grip when cornering. Good traction in all weather conditions.

What we dislike: None, though they are expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Protrax's PT1180 Off Road Tire & Tubes Combo

Our take: Tough, versatile, high-quality tires from a well-known brand.

What we like: Durable four-ply construction means stiff, puncture-resistant sidewalls. Intermediate/hard designation means they've got the stability you need for occasional road use, too. Very affordable.

What we dislike: You'd want more flexibility for regular use on soft or loose terrain.

Choice 3: Bridgestone's Battlax BT-020 Sports/Touring Tire

Our take: Great all-rounder for sport-touring and adventure-touring bikes.

What we like: Good, predictable grip in dry or wet conditions, and at lower temperatures. Tread pattern provides high straight-line stability without sacrificing traction through bends.

What we dislike: Nothing really, though they aren't for full-on sports bikes.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.