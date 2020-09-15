The best motorcycle cover

A motorcycle isn't a small purchase by any means, especially when you calculate the cost of insurance, maintenance, and repairs. Even though they're tough and rugged, motorcycles can sustain unnecessary damage and wear and tear when left exposed to the elements. A motorcycle cover can help protect your bike from such damage.

Depending on their design, motorcycle covers can repel water, protect against UV exposure, or prevent scratches. Many motorcycle covers even come with carry cases so you can bring them on the road.

Find the right motorcycle cover with help from our buying guide. We're sharing an overview of popular designs and essential features, and we're including a few recommendations. Our favorite, Badass Motogear Heavy-Duty Motorcycle Cover, is a popular choice among riders looking for an all-season indoor/outdoor cover.

Considerations when choosing motorcycle covers

Finding the right fit

Universal fit motorcycle covers are cut to cover a collection of bikes of similar shapes and sizes. It's common for these covers to have considerable slack, which is why they have elastic hems or tie-down edges.

Model-specific covers are designed to fit specific bikes and offer a near-custom fit. They hug the bike and slip over parts effortlessly. More often than not, they have elastic hems.

Protection against the elements

The level of protection against the elements varies among motorcycle covers. One thing that remains constant, however, is that more protection comes with a higher price.

Waterproof covers prevent rain, snow, and moisture from penetrating the cover, while water-resistant covers only repel water. Weather-resistant refers to all-season covers intended for outdoor use. Wind-resistant covers have vents to prevent bikes from tipping over in whipping winds. UV-protective covers protect against damage to the motorcycle's paint and finish.

Features

Heat shield

Pipes become hot after rides, which is why many manufacturers design motorcycle covers with heat shields. These protective linings have high heat tolerances and won't melt when they come into contact with pipes.

Hem detail

To determine exactly how secure a motorcycle cover is, take a look at the hem detail. Elastic details are secure if they're fairly tight, but loose or broken elastic means the cover will simply drape over the bike like a tarp. Certain hems have tightening mechanisms to achieve a better fit. These include grommets, snaps, ties, or Velcro closures.

Lining

Motorcycle covers with linings protect bikes from scuffs and scratches. Popular materials include cotton, fleece, felt, or microfiber. Unfortunately, these soft materials are also highly absorbent, meaning moisture clings to them and may attract mold or mildew.

Chain and lock cutouts

Because many motorcycle owners lock up their bikes, many motorcycle covers come with corresponding cutouts. These leave ample space to access chains and locks. Some covers have integrated alarms that sound when someone attempts to tamper with the cover.

Price

Lightweight, universal fit motorcycle covers cost $50 and below. Better quality and more fitted covers fall in the $50 to $80 range, while high-end designs offering a near-custom fit can cost as much as $150 to $200.

FAQ

Q. Do I have to buy an indoor/outdoor motorcycle cover?

A. No, and it's fairly common for riders to purchase more than one for different seasons, weather conditions, or storage locations. The main perk of indoor/outdoor motorcycle covers is that they're a cost-effective way to achieve a well-rounded amount of protection.

Q. Is reflective detail necessary on a motorcycle cover?

A. It's recommended to choose a motorcycle cover with this feature to boost its visibility. When fellow drivers see the reflective detail in parking lots or driveways, especially on darker covers, it makes it infinitely easier to maneuver their vehicles around them.

Motorcycle covers we recommend

Best of the best: Badass Motogear's Ultimate Heavy-Duty Motorcycle Cover

Our take: Quality waterproof cover that holds up well to the elements, including wind.

What we like: Double-vented design combats mildew and condensation. Elastic hem hugs tires and stays put.

What we dislike: Lacks UV protection, so the cover may degrade over time.

Best bang for your buck: Nuzari's Premium Heavy-Duty Outdoor Motorcycle Cover

Our take: Lockable design great for larger, wider bikes with saddlebags. Totally budget-friendly.

What we like: Equipped with an inner heat shield so it won't melt over hot pipes. Adjustable straps secure the cover.

What we dislike: Cover color fades with frequent exposure to direct sunlight.

Choice 3: Dowco's Guardian WeatherAll Plus Indoor/Outdoor Motorcycle Cover

Our take: Top choice for those looking for a cover that holds up to extreme weather conditions.

What we like: Breathable Denier cover offers superior moisture resistance. Cotton lining protects the windscreen.

What we dislike: It may allow some water to seep inside.

