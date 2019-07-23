The best motion sickness relief for adults

The only thing that feels worse than motion sickness is ... nothing. At least that's how it feels in the moment. Whether you're on a boat, plane, or roller coaster, motion sickness can put a damper on whatever you're doing and place a hold on any plans you may have had for the rest of the day.

While there are prescription medications to treat motion sickness, a preemptive trip to the doc isn't always practical. (Are you really going to dash in for an exam and meds this afternoon because a friend just invited you to go sailing tomorrow morning?) Thankfully, there are many grab 'n' go, over-the-counter remedies available to head off that queasy feeling in your stomach fast.

We can help you choose the best motion sickness relief on the market. Just read the following helpful buying guide for quick tips and great advice as well as a review of our top pick, Dramamine Original Formula Motion Sickness Relief.

Considerations when choosing motion sickness relief for adults

Motion sickness occurs in up to 85% of adults at one point or another. While children are more susceptible to motion sickness than adults, it's still a major problem for those on boats and other vehicles every day.

Motion sickness occurs when your eyes, inner ear, and muscles send mixed messages to your brain. Irregular movements cause confusion between your body and your brain, which then reacts, making you feel off balance. This reaction causes an overload in your body, and the result is a feeling of nausea and a sort of sensory confusion. That's why one of the best ways to combat motion sickness is to look out at the horizon. This has the effect of "resetting" the connection between your eyes, your inner ear, and your brain.

Severe and/or chronic motion sickness may require a prescription medication, which comes in the form of patches and tablets. The most common prescription treatment is scopolamine. It reduces the urge to vomit, but should not be administered without a doctor's consultation.

Many people find antihistamines to be one of the most effective tools for eliminating motion sickness. Be careful though, as many antihistamines can cause drowsiness when taken.

One popular over-the-counter remedy is the use of acupressure bands. These bands place pressure on a part of your arm below your wrist, and some people find that this pressure helps to relieve their motion sickness.

Ginger is the most common home remedy for motion sickness and, in fact, any type of nausea. Taking ginger in any form, even in ginger ale soda, can help motion sickness and nausea drift away in a hurry.

Pyridoxine is also known as vitamin B6. It is used often to treat nausea and motion sickness in adults. Many people only find it effective when you take it regularly, as opposed to just at the onset of motion sickness.

Motion sickness tips

Don't eat a heavy meal before taking a boat ride or any other ride that may give you motion sickness.

Fresh air can help with feelings of motion sickness. Roll down the window and let the brisk air hit you in the face.

If you face forward toward the direction of travel rather than backward, you are less likely to suffer from motion sickness.

Once you feel motion sickness start to come on, try to change positions to fool your mind and body into feeling better.

Motion sickness relief for adults prices

Most effective motion-sickness-relief options will cost between $5 and $15.

FAQ

Q. Do over-the-counter motion sickness treatments actually work?

A. Absolutely. Although everyone reacts differently to different treatments, you should certainly consider trying a relief treatment for your nausea and motion sickness.

Q. Do antihistamines have any major side effects?

A. While it's generally safe for adults to take antihistamines, you should talk to a doctor before taking them if you suffer from thyroid disorders, glaucoma, hypertension, urinary tract disease, kidney disease, or an enlarged prostate.

Motion sickness relief for adults we recommend

Best of the best: Dramamine Original Formula Motion Sickness Relief

Our take: Works best when taken ahead of time.

What we like: Highly recommended by pharmacists, the packaging is easy to take anywhere.

What we dislike: Many find them ineffective once motion sickness has taken hold.

Best bang for your buck: Hyland's Homeopathic Motion Sickness Relief Tablets

Our take: All-natural remedy at an affordable price.

What we like: The tablets dissolve quickly and work well to reduce nausea.

What we dislike: Some users claimed no effect from tablets.

Choice 3: MQ Motion Sickness Patch

Our take: Effective alternative to medications and other consumable products.

What we like: Nondrowsy patches are easy to put on and remove.

What we dislike: Some users claimed no effect.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.