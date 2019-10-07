The best motion sensor

A good motion sensor is invaluable. It can turn on the lights the instant you walk into a room, shut off the lights when you forget, illuminate your home when you pull up in the driveway at night, or even alert you when you have unexpected visitors on your property.

The model you want will trigger few false alarms, feature an adjustable sensitivity, and be dependable. Our favorite, the Philips Hue Smart Motion Sensor, is an intuitive device that functions differently depending on the situation. To learn more about this remarkable gadget as well as how to distinguish the best motion sensors, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing motion sensors

Types

The easiest most logical way to categorize motion sensors is by how they detect motion. There are a number of ways to do this, but the four most common for in-home use are passive infrared, microwave, ultrasonic, and dual technology.

Passive infrared (PIR)

This type of sensor uses body heat to detect and track motion. PIR sensors are sensitive, they can cover large areas, and the technology is relatively inexpensive. A motion sensor that is pet immune will not trigger false alarms when your dog or cat strolls past.

Microwave

This type of sensor emits continuous microwave radiation, and it monitors changes in its reflective patterns. These models consume more energy and are more sensitive than PIR models. Additionally, they cannot penetrate metal and may be slightly more costly.

Ultrasonic

Similar to a microwave sensor, this type of motion detector emits a high-frequency sound and monitors any changes in its reflective patterns. These models are prone to false alarms, and they may be too sensitive for many home owners' needs. However, they are particularly useful for turning on external lighting at night.

Dual technology

Like it sounds, these motion sensors combine multiple technologies to help increase effectiveness while decreasing the chance for false alarms.

Features

Ease of installation

Some models require hardwiring and a technician to install, while others may require little more than mounting the sensor. Look for a model that reflects your installation comfort level.

Range and sensitivity

The motion sensor that you choose must be powerful enough to cover the area you need it to cover, and it should have a sensitivity setting. That way you can decrease your number of false alarms.

Alert method

If you are using your motion sensor for security, how it notifies you is extremely important. Do you feel safer with a model that quietly sends you a text when it has been triggered, or would you prefer flashing lights and alarms to help scare away the intruder?

Price

Motion sensors range from about $10 for a single component to as much as $50 for a more complex system that features a base and multiple sensors. In the middle of that, from $25 to $35, you can find motion-activated lights, which include both the sensor and the light.

FAQ

Q. What's the best way to defend against false alarms?

A. Understand how your motion detector works -- some models cannot be placed in a well-lit area; others cannot be positioned on a high ceiling or too low to the ground. Read the directions to understand the functional peculiarities of your particular model.

Q. How much maintenance do motion sensors require?

A. Most motion sensors don't require a great deal of maintenance. You must be careful that temperatures do not become too high or too low. Other than that, the two biggest concerns are replacing batteries as needed and keeping the sensor clean.

Motion sensors we recommend

Best of the best: Philips' Hue Smart Motion Sensor

Our take: An intuitive indoor motion sensor that does far more than just light your way.

What we like: It's compatible with your home voice assistant and saves energy by shutting off lights when you leave a room. This unit also features different lighting intensities for different times of the day and comes with a two-year limited warranty.

What we dislike: To receive the most from this product, it requires a Hue hub, which must be purchased separately.

Best bang for your buck: First Alert's Motion-Sensing Light Socket

Our take: An affordable hands-free light that automatically turns on whenever you enter a room.

What we like: The best part of this motion sensor is the ease of installation; simply screw it into a light socket, and it works. This indoor unit has a 360-degree sensor that can reach as far as 12 feet, making it ideal for use in most smaller rooms and closets.

What we dislike: If you install this motion sensor in a room with a high ceiling, it may have some trouble detecting movement.

Choice 3: Chamberlain's Wireless Motion Sensor

Our take: An affordable passive infrared system that can alert you when someone is on your property.

What we like: This handy easy-to-install weatherproof unit can detect motion as far as 30 feet away, and it has a sensitivity setting if you need to reduce that field. In ideal environments, the base can receive a sensor signal from as far as one-half mile away.

What we dislike: It isn't a flaw, but it is important to note that this unit depends on heat signals to function, which means items such as a vehicle may not set it off.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.