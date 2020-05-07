Best (mostly) screen-free home entertainment options

With so much streaming content and virtual entertainment readily available at home, it can be difficult deciding what you want to indulge in.

But it's important to balance out your free time, taking in stories on screens while also fostering your creative side as well.

Of course, that's not always the easiest task when you have children in the house who may have different interests than the adults.

That's why we've rounded up a collection of fun, engaging at-home entertainment options for those who are young and those who are young at heart to all partake in -- with and against each other.

Art of Coloring: Disney Villains: $11.01 at Amazon

Coloring can capture the attention of youngsters while helping adults unwind and disconnect. It also gets us all away from screens. We love this hardcover option that features classic Disney villains from the studio's lengthy list of animated films. There are mandalas for the older crowd and some more straightforward, simpler offerings for younger kids.

Sushi Go Game: $3.99 at Kohl's (was $7.99)

This colorful, beautifully illustrated card game is fun for the whole family. The simple premise of this pick-and-pass activity welcomes kids who can play on teams or against others; up to eight players can take part at once. There is some math involved, but the basic structure has players match up similar cards to gain the most points. It certainly helps that the cards are imaginatively drawn.

Ravensburger Disney Pixar 100-Piece Puzzle: $15.99 at Amazon

Puzzles offer another chance to get away from screens for a bit to focus on something mentally stimulating and rewarding. If the younger crowd wants to lead puzzle night, we like this option from Ravensburger featuring large, unique pieces and coming together to show a scene from "Toy Story." It's also a great way for young ones to develop their puzzle-solving strategy, because if they like it, there are many larger ones on the horizon.

Ravensburger Jaws Board Game: $29.99 at Amazon

Some kids may be too young to watch the movie, but they can certainly take part in this cooperative, colorful board game based on the film "Jaws." Up to three players take control of the cooperative humans (perhaps the kids and one parent) while another plays the role of the stealthy shark. The first part of the game has the players find out where the shark is around the island, after which you flip the board to reveal a second-half battle around the boat. The two different phases of the game allow you to play one or both in a session, and the cooperative and competitive nature brings in all family members to keep things fun and the outcome diverse.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $59.99 at Kohl's

The classic racing video game has endured through the decades, with improved visuals and effects across consoles and a slew of new characters. Still, the heart of Mario Kart remains the same, and the fun family racing game offers various modes to cater to all gamers. Play as your favorite character with others together in the same room or connect remotely to compete when you can't be physically together.

Animal Stencil Color by Numbers: $8.99 at Amazon

For creatives seeking something calming and colorful, there are plenty of color-by-number books catering to all ages, including adults. The fundamental principle is the same for all ages, though this particular option requires a bit more time and care. It's a great way for families to take part in an activity that's simple but produces something complex and satisfying.

Throw Throw Burrito: $24.99 at Amazon

This fantastically absurd and joyous game mixes a standard card game with dodgeball that leads to a lot of suspense and excitement for the whole family. Squishy foam burritos get thrown about as players try to quickly collect cards and find matches before their opponents. Get hit with a burrito and lose points, or be ready to duck, dive, and dodge while playing. The game welcomes two to six players, and the cards are simple to follow while the foam burrito is very forgiving when thrown, meaning you can welcome all generations to safely take part.

On a Scale of One to T-Rex: $19.99 at Amazon

From the same designs of Throw the Burrito comes another silly, family-fun game featuring charades. Specifically, it wants people who are bad at charades. That's because the game is not about acting out precisely what you're instructed to, it's about doing it at the right intensity, which makes for a lot of hilarity and excitement. Easy to learn with family-friendly topics, this game features a lot of variety and welcomes up to eight players for what surely will be a boisterous endeavor; plus, it helps to release some energy once in a while at home.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.