The best mortar and pestle

If you need to grind up ingredients for a recipe, a mortar and pestle is an age-old grinding tool used in cooking as far back as 6,000 years ago. Spices, grains, seeds, or even pills can be pulverized into fragments or dust. Given the intensity of the grinding motion, it's no wonder that mortar and pestle sets are made with materials that can take a beating. Granite is a top choice for traditionalists, while modern sets employ stainless steel.

Our buying guide on mortar and pestle sets includes reviews of our favorites, such as our top pick, the HiCoup Kitchenware Granite Mortar and Pestle, which is preferred by seasoned chefs and comes with a lifetime warranty.

Considerations when choosing mortars and pestles

How it works

To use a mortar and pestle, simply place your ingredients in the mortar, and grind them in a circular motion with the pestle. There is some technique involved, so be open to trying different grips and crushing styles.

Your grinding experience will vary depending on the ingredient because each one has a different texture and consistency. For instance, it's more difficult to grind peppercorns and rock salt than a tablet or soft grains. As you grind, it's easy to see ingredients in the mortar, so once you reach the right fragment size, you know when you're done.

Practical uses

Culinary

Use a mortar and pestle to grind spices, herbs, and even vegetables into smaller pieces suitable for recipes. Nothing beats freshly-ground ingredients in a dish, and the taste difference is noticeable.

Medical

If you or a loved one has difficulty taking pills, it's easy to grind them into fragments or dust to make it easier. After grinding medication, just be sure to thoroughly wash the mortar and pestle before the next use.

Features

Mortar size

Mortars are anywhere from two to eight inches in diameter, with larger styles geared toward use in food preparation for regional cuisines. When it comes to depth, they're normally between one and six inches in height. For the cook who uses a mortar and pestle occasionally, you'll likely only need a small one.

Base style

The base of the mortar can be smooth and unfinished, or it has nonslip details to ensure it stays put during grinding. As far as design goes, the base could be flat on the bottom like a plate or propped up on stout well-balanced legs.

Materials

Stone

Traditional premium materials for mortar and pestle sets include stones like granite, marble, or agate. They're profoundly durable as well as nonporous, and it's easy to remove the majority of the particles out of the mortar once you're finished grinding.

Wood

Wood is a less durable option; it's porous and absorbs moisture, odors, and flavors. While its benefits include being lightweight and attractive, it won't likely hold up to a lot of use.

Ceramic

Ceramic is far less porous than wood. It's also more delicate than stone, so it's recommended to stick to simple grinding of pills or softer spices with ceramic sets.

Porcelain

Porcelain is a step up from ceramic in terms of how porous it is. Known for its smooth finish, porcelain is an ideal option to grind wet or oily ingredients because ones that turn to powder are difficult to extract from the mortar.

Metal

Modern iterations of mortar and pestle sets are made of metals like stainless steel. They're durable and easy to keep clean, especially because they're less susceptible to wear and tear given their finish.

Price

For a small simple mortar and pestle, expect to pay about $10 for one made of wood or ceramic. Spend a little more, as much as $20, to purchase a larger set made of marble or premium wood. If you're a seasoned chef, splurge on a restaurant-quality granite set in the range of $25 to $50.

FAQ

Q. My wood mortar and pestle has a bit of a strange smell. Is that normal?

A. No, and unfortunately, it's usually a sign of mold or mildew. Unlike other materials, wood is extremely porous, and when exposed to liquid or moisture, it tends to absorb it. Once you notice the smell, you'll need to replace it because it's beyond cleaning at that point.

Q. Do I have to wash the mortar pestle after I grind dry ingredients, or can I just wipe it down?

A. Wiping it down is insufficient because tiny particles may be left behind. To avoid cross-contamination with future ingredients to grind, it's recommended to thoroughly wash the mortar and pestle with soap and water after each use.

Mortars and pestles we recommend

Best of the best: HiCoup Kitchenware's Granite Mortar and Pestle

Our take: Quality heavyweight set that is easy to use and clean.

What we like: Dishwasher-safe and has a lifetime warranty. Mortar design makes it easy to hold more than one way.

What we dislike: Porous surface is tough to clean.

Best bang for your buck: HIC's Porcelain Mortar and Pestle

Our take: Attractive budget-friendly set that accomplishes the job for new cooks.

What we like: Deep bowl prevents spillage, and pestle has knob to provide a good grip.

What we dislike: Porcelain could chip or crack if not used gently.

Choice 3: Bekith's Brushed Stainless Steel Mortar and Pestle

Our take: Unique stainless steel option that is easy to clean.

What we like: Heavy, so it won't move around while you grind. Easy to match to kitchen appliances.

What we dislike: Some reports of units with rust upon arrival.

