The best Morphe makeup palette

If you normally buy eyeshadows individually, you know it can be hard to find colors that complement one another, let alone blend together. To create a coordinated look with all the right shades in one place, try a Morphe makeup palette.

Whether you need an upscale glam look or something bold and festival-worthy, there’s a Morphe makeup palette to suit your style. If you’re in the market for a versatile shade collection, there are plenty of palettes for easy day-to-night looks, too.

To help you find the perfect Morphe makeup palette, we’ve put together this buying guide, which includes a few of our favorites at the end. Our top choice, Morphe The James Charles Palette, offers 39 different shades, so you’re ready for any occasion.

Considerations when choosing Morphe makeup palettes

Types of palettes

Morphe is known for its exceptional color story featuring curated hues, and it’s not just limited to eyeshadow palettes. Morphe also makes blush palettes featuring at least three shades. The brand’s bronzer/contour palettes are exceedingly popular and typically have four or more shades, while Morphe highlighters include six or more.

Palette size

Morphe palettes are available in multiple sizes that are determined by how many pans they include. Smaller palettes have a dozen or fewer pans and are compact enough to carry in a handbag. Mid-size and larger palettes contain as many as 39 full-size pans, making them a bit too big to carry around.

Features

Color story

Color story refers to the collection of colors featuring a central theme — this is what ties a look together, taking the guesswork out of finding complementary colors.

In terms of eyeshadows, Morphe’s color stories run the gamut of neutral shades, bold shades, and everything in between. There are also monochromatic color stories, which include several different shades of the same color.

As far as Morphe blush and bronzer/contour palettes are concerned, color stories are either cool or warm. Morphe’s highlighter palettes are available in natural or bold shades.

Finishes

It’s common for Morphe eyeshadow palettes to contain a combination of matte, glitter, and shimmer shades. Matte has a flat, neutral application that works well for base or transitional color. Shimmer finishes have tiny glitter particles that add shine. As their name implies, glitter finishes have a higher concentration of these particles.

Most of Morphe’s highlighter palettes are only available in shimmer finishes so they can catch the light. Bronzer and contour palettes usually have matte finishes to achieve a natural, blended application.

Packaging

Morphe makeup palettes are available in two packaging types: cardboard or hard plastic. Plastic palettes are fairly durable and do a good job at protecting pans from shattering. However, they’re usually a bit more expensive and are noticeably heavier than cardboard palettes. While the lightweight design of cardboard palettes appeals to many, they’re much less durable and protective. For that reason, it’s not a good idea to travel with them.

Price

Smaller Morphe eyeshadow palettes with 18 or fewer pans cost between $12 and $20. Most of Morphe’s mid-range palettes, including highlighter, blush, and bronzer/contour, run between $20 and $29. Morphe limited edition and collaboration palettes cost anywhere from $29 to $39.

FAQ

Q. Do Morphe makeup palettes come with brushes or applicators?

A. Most Morphe makeup palettes only come with color, so you need brushes and applicators of your own.

Q. Do Morphe products blend with those from other makeup brands?

A. It’s hard to say, and there are two schools of thought on the subject. Some people recommend sticking to Morphe products only in order to get the best application experience in terms of blending and shading. Others feel Morphe products have a versatile, blendable texture than works well with certain makeup brands.

Morphe makeup palettes we recommend

Best of the best: Morphe The James Charles Palette

Our take: A curated collection featuring hand-picked shades from renowned YouTube makeup artist James Charles.

What we like: Eclectic mix of bold colors as well as everyday neutrals and basics. Most-used shades, including matte base colors, come in larger pans. Users love the unique glitter shades.

What we dislike: Certain shades have a patchy application and are difficult to blend.

Best bang for your buck: Morphe 35C Everyday Rose Artistry Palette

Our take: A simple, affordable palette featuring shades that blend together for a rosy, soft look.

What we like: Complements most eye colors and complexions. Dusty-inspired shades are easy to layer and blend. High-pigment colors last all day with little fallout. Popular for wedding makeup on a budget.

What we dislike: A few reports that shades appear much lighter in person.

Choice 3: Morphe Such a Gem Artistry Palette

Our take: A long-standing customer favorite featuring a gem-inspired collection of light-catching glitter shades.

What we like: Nice variety of glitter, shimmer, and matte shades. Collection includes gel-to-powder shades called silk slips. Variety of transitional shades makes the set extremely versatile.

What we dislike: Some people felt the application was somewhat patchy for some matte shades.

