The best Moroccan oil

Moroccan oil can provide the hydration and nourishment you need to combat dry hair, skin, and nails. It's rich in vitamin E and carotenes and is commonly found in beauty products. Given that it has so many benefits, having a bottle of Moroccan oil among your beauty supplies is a no-brainer.

Our guide can help you find everything you need to consider before buying the oil that's right for your hair and skin type. To make shopping even easier, we've also included some product recommendations at the end. Our favorite from top brand Moroccanoil works quickly to give hair a gorgeous shine.

Considerations when choosing Moroccan oils

Moroccan oil vs. argan oil

You may hear people use "argan oil" and "Moroccan oil" interchangeably, but they're not the same thing. The main difference is purity. Moroccan oil can be made from a variety of ingredients, argan oil typically being the main one. Argan oil, on the other hand, is 100% pure. It is derived from the argan tree, which can be found in Morocco.

Hair care

Hair care is one of the most common Moroccan oil uses. From overnight hydrating masks to leave-in conditioners, there are numerous ways for you to soak in the benefits. To apply oil to your hair, first add a few drops to your fingers, rub your hands together, then pull your fingers through your hair like a comb.

Nail and skin care

Moroccan oil is not just for hair. It can be rubbed into cuticles, used as a body moisturizer, or applied to the face for deep hydration. Most Moroccan oils designed specifically for hair are also safe to use on your skin and nails -- just be sure to read the label for any warnings stating otherwise.

Features

Oil weight

Moroccan oil can be used to add shine and rehydrate dry, damaged hair. While you can use the oil on all hair types, those with thinner hair may find the oil too heavy. Luckily, you can find certain Moroccan oils designed specifically for fine hair that won't leave you with a greasy, weighed-down look.

Oil color

You can tell if argan oil has been cold-pressed or traditionally filtered by its color and texture. Pure argan oil should be a golden brown color. It may also have a bit of sediment at the bottom of the bottle. Moroccan oil -- which can include an array of additional ingredients -- ranges in color from light to deep gold and should always have a smooth texture.

Scent

Argan oil has a faint, naturally nutty scent. Moroccan oil scents can vary based on the ingredients and added essential oils. If you're sensitive to smell, opt for a fragrance-free variety.

Organic

You can never be too cautious when it comes to researching the products you put on your skin. To guarantee you're using the best Moroccan oil, always look for certified organic labels. In the United States, look for oil that has been certified by the USDA.

Price

Depending on the quality, quantity, ingredients, and brand, you can expect to pay anywhere from $5 to $45 for Moroccan oil. For pure, organic, cold-pressed oils, you should be prepared to spend a little extra.

FAQ

Q. Can Moroccan oil cause my skin to break out?

A. When it comes to oil, Moroccan oil is less likely to clog pores because it falls quite low on the comedogenic scale. That said, it's always best to consult with a dermatologist before applying any oil, especially if you have acne-prone skin.

Q. Does Moroccan oil work to combat dandruff?

A. Yes. Moroccan oil is full of antioxidants that work to combat the inflammation that causes dandruff. For the best results, use the oil in combination with an anti-dandruff shampoo.

Moroccan oils we recommend

Best of the best: Moroccanoil's Moroccan Oil Treatment

Our take: A superior Moroccan argan oil mixed with quality ingredients that keep users coming back for more.

What we like: Oil works quickly to improve the texture and overall state of your hair. A well-loved product with a loyal fanbase. Contains no alcohol. Has a mild, pleasant scent.

What we dislike: Pump lid may be faulty. Some question the authenticity of the oil.

Best bang for your buck: Viva Naturals' Organic Moroccan Argan Oil

Our take: A combination of quality ingredients and an attractive price point make this oil tough to beat.

What we like: Oil is organic, cold-pressed, and enriched with vitamin E and antioxidants. 100% natural product contains no fragrance and is not tested on animals. Can be used on hair, skin, and nails.

What we dislike: Some complaints about the thick consistency of the oil.

Choice 3: Eve Hansen's Certified Organic Moroccan Argan Oil

Our take: A pure organic argan oil with no added ingredients to worry about.

What we like: A little goes a long way. Oil is organic, cold-pressed, and not tested on animals. Ideal for hair, skin, or nails.

What we dislike: Feels oily on skin and hair. Some find the scent unpleasant.

