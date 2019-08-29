The best mop

Mopping might not be everyone's favorite pastime, but it doesn't have to be a backbreaking chore, either. For most, a sparkling clean floor is a satisfying indicator of a job well done, and with the right mop, achieving the results you desire is easier than you think. Finding the perfect mop often involves some trial and error, but with a little know-how, you'll soon have a handle on things.

Take a look at our buying guide to find out more about mop styles, handle types, and ease of use. We've also added a few product recommendations, including our top pick, Mopnado Deluxe Stainless Steel Spin Mop, which boasts a grime-busting microfiber head and all the accessories you need to get started straight out of the box.

Considerations when choosing mops

Mop types

String mops: Traditional string mops hold a good deal of moisture and are ideal for covering large areas. But be warned: unless you're using a bucket equipped with a wringer or spinner, they can be heavy and difficult to wring out.

Sponge mops: Sponge mops are perhaps the most convenient of the bunch. Squeezing out excess water is a breeze and mop heads are typically easy to clean and replace.

Microfiber mops: Mops with microfiber pads tend to be fantastic multitaskers. These often come with a water reservoir and a sprayer to help loosen dirt. When clean and dry, they can easily double as a duster or broom. When it's time to wash them, most can simply be tossed into the washing machine.

Steam mops: Steam mops are ideal for not only cleaning but sanitizing floors as well. If you're looking for a highly efficient option, a steam mop is a solid choice. However, because the mop heads aren't rinsed during use like regular models, you might need to use several pads for each session.

Handle

A mop with an ergonomic handle makes your job that much easier. While wood tends to be the most durable, it's also heavy and can splinter if damaged. Plastic handles are generally lightweight and many have textured or padded grips for improved comfort.

Weight

Effective mopping requires some elbow grease, especially when you're dealing with stubborn grime. A lightweight mop is easier to wield and can make cleaning larger areas less taxing on the arms, shoulders, and back.

Durability

It's unrealistic to expect your mop to last forever, but models with replaceable heads serve you far longer than those without. Most sponge and microfiber mop heads can be upgraded, whereas string mops sometimes need to be replaced entirely. In terms of handle durability, wood generally outlasts plastic but can also be heavy and difficult to maneuver.

Features

Mopping accessories

Some mops come with accessories like buckets, wringers, spray bottles, or extra heads. Sets such as these are undeniably convenient, allowing you to cross one more cleaning tool off your list.

Color

The color of your mop won't boost its cleaning ability, but with a variety of options to choose from, there's no reason to settle for something unsightly.

Price

Basic string, sponge, and microfiber mops tend to be the most affordable, with prices ranging anywhere from $5 to $20. More advanced models that come with accessories or additional features average between $30 and $50, while industrial models and steam mops can cost upward of $100.

FAQ

Q. Why do my floors feel tacky and look streaky after I mop?

A. This is likely caused by an excess of cleaning solution. Try reducing the amount of floor cleaner you add to your mop bucket. Another handy trick is to "rinse" your floors with water only after you mop with cleaning solution. If the problem persists, inspect your mop head to make sure it's clean before using it.

Q. Is it really necessary to sweep or vacuum before I mop?

A. Yes. Mopping over loose dirt does nothing more than move it around and once it dries, you still need to sweep it up. Although some mops (string mops, in particular) are capable of picking up some leftover dust and dirt particles, it's still important to clear your floors of debris beforehand.

Mops we recommend

Best of the best: Mopnado Deluxe Stainless Steel Rolling Spin Mop

Our take: A comprehensive mopping set with high-quality components. Everything you need to make mopping a breeze.

What we like: A string mop head constructed of absorbent microfiber strands is ideal for tackling large areas while picking up stray particles at the same time. Comes with every imaginable mopping accessory, including extra heads, a scrubber for caked on dirt, and a high-quality mop bucket equipped with a handle, soap dispenser, and spinner. Premium construction is more durable than most.

What we dislike: Thoroughly wringing the mop head dry can take some time.

Best bang for your buck: O-Cedar Light 'N Thirsty Cloth String Mop

Our take: A true workhorse that does a stellar job of cleaning floors and even picks up any leftover debris you might have missed while sweeping. Affordable and effective.

What we like: String head is ideal for large surfaces. Features an ergonomic handle with a comfortable grip. Unlike some, the head is conveniently removable for washing in between uses. Attractive price point.

What we dislike: Some users felt that the head wasn't quite as absorbent as advertised.

Choice 3: Swiffer WetJet Hardwood and Floor Spray Mop Starter Kit

Our take: This handy spray mop can be particularly helpful for loosening stubborn dirt, but when it comes to construction quality, there's some room for improvement.

What we like: Powerful spray nozzles do a fantastic job of loosening dried-on dirt. Soft mop pad is safe to use on all finished wood floors. Conveniently comes with useful accessories like extra pads, cleaning solution, and batteries.

What we dislike: A handful of users expressed durability concerns. Replacing proprietary pads can be somewhat costly.

