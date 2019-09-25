The best Monopoly game

If you're looking for a new challenge on game night, then it might be time to take a favorite board game to the next level. Monopoly is the classic game of adrenaline-driven decisions. But you can add even more excitement to the mix by collecting a themed or special-edition version of the game.

There are plenty of Monopoly games to choose from, including kid-friendly versions for new players as well as those inspired by your favorite TV shows and video games, such as Golden Girls and Fortnite. There are even crossover versions that incorporate Monopoly with other popular board games like Risk and Clue. No matter what tickles your fancy, there's probably a Monopoly game dedicated to it.

Take a look at the various versions of the classic game to find one that suits your family or game-night friends. Our favorite is the Hasbro Monopoly Game: Ultimate Banking Edition, a fully modernized version of the original.

Considerations when choosing Monopoly games

Game rules

Monopoly is a board game where the goal is to have the greatest sum of money and own the most property. As simple as the objective sounds, there are plenty of challenges and obstacles along the way -- some of which can be alleviated by passing "Go." Others are more complicated and require mortgaging property to mitigate cash-flow situations.

Monopoly is played with two to six players who take turns rolling the dice to see where they land on the board. Players can buy, sell, or mortgage real estate, but if they land on an occupied property, they need to pay rent to the owner. Gameplay is straightforward, and some families and groups take it upon themselves to adjust the rules to keep the game from going too long or to add more challenges.

Game types

Classic

Classic Monopoly is a traditional version of the game with familiar playing pieces like the top hat and Atlantic City-inspired real estate like Boardwalk or Baltic Avenue. The basic board is simple and easy to read. Although it's a game for adults, children can play with a little bit of guidance.

Electronic

Electronic Monopoly versions are designed for the computer and video game systems. There are also Monopoly apps for iOS and Android, which are either based on the traditional game or feature themes from popular TV shows and movies.

Variations

If you want a fun take on the traditional Monopoly game, themed and special-edition versions are available. Major TV shows and movies are often featured, such as Game of Thrones and Friends. Their boards and pieces utilize motifs from the series, like specialty pieces or boards that feature unique settings. There are also age-specific Monopoly versions, which could be kid-friendly boards for new players or have mature themes for adults.

Price

Monopoly games will run between $15 and $250. Basic versions or ones geared toward children usually cost less than $35. Though if you're looking for a high-end set made of wood or metal, expect to shell out closer to $250.

FAQ

Q. What happens if I lose Monopoly pieces or cards?

A. Contact Hasbro to see whether they sell replacements, or use makeshift pieces like buttons or coins. Paper items like money and cards can be printed online. To acquire a complete replacement, it's easiest to simply purchase a new game, especially if you're missing many pieces or have a special edition with unique pieces.

Q. Why are themed version from movies and TV more expensive than other editions?

A. They're licensed merchandise from another company or franchise, which automatically increases prices. Some versions come with unique features and better-quality game pieces. Others simply feature board changes, and stick with the basic playing accessories. At the end of the day, you're paying for a name brand more than anything.

Monopoly games we recommend

Best of the best: Hasbro Monopoly Game: Ultimate Banking Edition

Our take: Cool tech twist to add another layer of engagement to a traditional game with handheld game tracker for each player.

What we like: Modernized version includes property-value tracking, credit cards, and overall improved board in terms of color and theme.

What we dislike: There are only four trackers, so you're always limited to four players. Traditional Monopoly lovers felt disengaged.

Best bang for your buck: Hasbro Monopoly Game of Thrones Board Game for Adults

Our take: If you're a Game of Thrones fan, game night just became a lot more fun. Affordable and easy to play for seasoned Monopoly players looking for a new take on the traditional game.

What we like: All-inclusive board with the Seven Kingdoms, and comes with a musical Iron Throne card holder and brilliant graphics.

What we dislike: Bit of a learning curve when it comes to the currency of the game, which are coins.

Choice 3: Hasbro Monopoly Junior Board Game

Our take: Friendly game and approachable board for young new players. Smaller board is easy to follow, even if children play without adult guidance.

What we like: Kid-friendly graphics and simplified rules prepares children to play the full version. Game is tailored to recognizable properties like skate parks and cartoonish pieces.

What we dislike: With a simplified board in an easy-to-learn version, kids become bored of it easily before wanting to graduate to the full version.

