The best monogram machine of 2020

If you're a results-oriented person, there's a huge difference in taking 10 hours to stitch an embroidery project by hand versus using a machine to accomplish the same task in about 20 minutes or less.

Designed to serve all of your stitching needs, a quality monogram machine takes the monotony out of embroidery and allows you to focus more fully on the creative element of your craft.

We've been looking at the latest models to bring you the most current information on these handy machines. Our updated short list includes three new selections for 2020 that are sure to give you years of enjoyment.

Best monogram machines of 2020

1. Brother PE800 Embroidery Machine: Combining advanced technology with the ease of a touchscreen interface, this high-quality embroidery machine tops our list for 2020.

2. Brother PE535 Embroidery Machine: A perfect starter model for someone who wants bells and whistles at a more affordable price.

3. Singer Quantum Stylist 9960: This versatile, high-speed computerized sewing machine features an impressive 600-stitch library that can be delivered at 850 strokes per minute.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying a monogram machine

The entire point of getting a monogram machine is to make your sewing life easier. You want a machine that's not only easy to use but that automates intricate, time-consuming tasks such as threading the needle. Opt for one with an intuitive, easy-to-navigate design that gives you the ability to accomplish your tasks with just a few taps on the screen.

A model with a vast supply of built-in patterns and designs along with an ample supply of fonts is preferable. However, as long as there's connectivity to the internet or at least a USB port (so the machine's design library can be expanded), you'll be able to design and stitch anything you'd like.

Choose a monogram machine with versatility. It's convenient to have the ability to design and edit directly on the machine. Another handy but admittedly costly feature is having multiple needles so you don't have to stop and change threads for multicolored designs.

Monograms don't tend to take up a great deal of room, so for many, a 4 x 4-inch embroidery area is fine. However, if you'd like to create larger designs, you need a machine with a larger stitching space.

While it's possible to find a budget monogram machine for around $250, if you think this hobby could become a passion, it's better to save up and start off with a model in the $400 to $600 range. At this level, machines function much better, are more flexible, and tend to be more user-friendly. If you plan on producing a high volume of complex designs or start a custom monogramming business, you could spend as much as $7,000 or $8,000 on a machine.

FAQ

Q. Is it hard to use a monogram machine?

A. A monogram machine is just like any other tool or gadget, meaning there's a learning curve. Once you've read the instructions and performed any included tutorials (and done some experimenting) so you understand the basics, you should be able to adapt the machine to your specific needs and produce rich, impactful designs with ease.

Q. Do embroidery needles ever wear out?

A. Yes, embroidery needles wear out in as little as eight to 10 hours of use and will need to be replaced. If you fail to use a sharp needle, your stitching may suffer from an overall fuzzy look with inconsistent stitching and be plagued by areas of pulled fabric.

In-depth reviews for best monogram machines

Best of the best: Brother PE800 Embroidery Machine

What we like: This unit has a spacious 5 x 7-inch embroidery area, allows you to edit designs right on the machine, and provides automatic needle threading.

What we dislike: It comes with a higher price tag, but it's clearly a top product.

Best bang for your buck: Brother PE535 Embroidery Machine

What we like: Besides the 80 built-in designs and nine accompanying fonts, you can use the USB port to upload additional designs. If you're a beginner, the machine features a number of tips and instructions available right on the LCD touchscreen.

What we dislike: While it has a large enough area for a typical chest embroidery, it doesn't offer any size advantage over lower-priced models.

Choice 3: Singer Quantum Stylist 9960

What we like: Unlike some other embroidery machines, this model also functions as a sewing machine and is capable of topstitching, free-motion quilting, and making buttonholes in one step. It features five fonts and 13 presser feet for flexibility.

What we dislike: A few users have noted that the machine has odd quirks where it might inexplicably stop performing at peak levels. Fortunately, full functionality tends to return after powering down.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.