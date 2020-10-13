The best modem of 2020

You can't have a home WiFi network without a reliable modem. This is why most ISPs (internet service providers) give you one. The catch is, the modem isn't free, you're paying for it each and every month -- and you don't stop paying, even after it's paid off.

If you'd like to lower your monthly bill by a few dollars, you can purchase your own modem.

To help make shopping for a modem easier, each year, we research the market to find the best models.

Our buying guide spotlights our top three choices for 2020, including a pair of long-standing favorites as well as a fresh pick. To discover more about our recommendations, keep reading.

Best modems of 2020

1. NETGEAR N300 WiFi Cable Modem Router: The versatility and dependability of this 3-in-1 cable modem router makes it our top choice for 2020.

2. ARRIS SURFboard SB6190 3.0 Cable Modem: A reasonably priced modem able to handle speeds up to 600Mbps. This solid but simple modem remains on our list.

3. Linksys CM3024 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem: This compact device enters our list this year for the first time offering a convenient solution for your household modem needs.

What you need to know before buying a modem

When shopping for a cable modem, the single most important factor you need to consider -- and it may take a little research -- is being certain that the model you're considering will work with the ISP (internet service provider) you have. Be sure to check both ways: your modem lists your ISP as being compatible, and your ISP lists your modem as being compatible.

The next item to consider is the DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification) version. DOCSIS 3.0 should be sufficient for most homeowners, as its highest speed is 1Gbps (gigabits per second). However, if you want the cutting edge, DOCSIS 3.1 can handle up to 10Gbps.

It's important to understand that a modem just brings a wired signal into your home so you can connect to the internet. It doesn't broadcast a WiFi signal so your wireless devices can connect. If you want to do that, you need to either purchase a separate WiFi router or purchase a unit that features both a modem and a router.

If you still happen to have a house phone, chances are you're getting service through your ISP. If this is the case, be careful about selecting a modem, because not all modems support digital voice service.

For individuals looking to purchase a basic DOCSIS 3.0 modem, you can spend between $50 and $100. However, a DOCSIS 3.1 modem may run you between $100 and $150. If you want extras such as a built-in router and maybe a USB port, you could be looking at $200 to $300 or more.

FAQ

Q. What is a cable modem?

A. A cable modem (modulator-demodulator) is a device that translates an analog signal from a coaxial cable into a digital signal that a computer can understand. It can also take the digital signal from your computer and translate it into an analog signal that can be sent out of your home via a cable. Without a cable modem, you can't connect to the internet.

Q. Do I need a router if I have a modem?

A. Maybe. Some modems have a built-in router so you can broadcast WiFi, but others need to be connected to a separate WiFi router to broadcast a WiFi signal throughout your home.

In-depth reviews for best modems

Best of the best: NETGEAR N300 WiFi Cable Modem Router

What we like: This model is a DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem with an N300 WiFi router and a 2-gigabit wired switch. It's compatible with Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, CableONE, and more. Additionally, this modem offers SPI and NAT firewall protection.

What we dislike: Some users aren't impressed by the WiFi coverage this model offers.

Best bang for your buck: ARRIS SURFboard SB6190 3.0 Cable Modem

What we like: The setup is effortless: just plug in the coaxial cable, power, and ethernet cable, and activate online. Owning your own modem can trim down your monthly cable bill.

What we dislike: Some users experienced latency issues when pushing the limits with streaming or game play.

Choice 3: Linksys CM3024 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem

What we like: This device allows you to get the most out of your broadband subscription plan (250 Mbps and up) with 24 download and 8 upload bonded channels. The unit is compatible with most services and offers a quick and easy setup.

What we dislike: This modem is not compatible with Verizon, AT&T, or CenturyLink.

