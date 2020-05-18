The best model boat kit

Making a model boat kit is not just great fun, it can improve a kid's coordination and can also be educational. Of course, model boats aren't just for children. Complex models give hours of pleasure to adults, too. We've recently taken a look at the huge variety available to try and give some guidance on what to buy. Along with our advice, we've also made a few suggestions. Our favorite model boat kit is the Tamiya Models US Navy PBR31, a remarkably accurate and high-quality kit from one of the world's best makers.

Considerations when choosing model boat kits

The simplest type of model boat kit is pre-formed, pre-painted, and just clips together. They're fine for young children but offer little involvement or entertainment. Far more popular are the plastic kits from companies like Airfix, Revell, Tamiya, etc., which need to be glued together, then painted, and in many cases insignia (transfers) are added. These can result in highly detailed scale models of the originals. All kinds of model boat kits are available, not just modern naval vessels but three-masted sailing ships, and classic liners such as the Titanic.

There's also a wide choice of wooden kits, varying from those that are similar to plastic model boats -- in that parts are pre-cut but need careful assembly -- to those that are little more than plans, with parts that need to be cut, shaped and fitted. Rigging some of these, with windlasses that actually operate, can be quite a challenge on its own.

Finishing is another aspect to think about. A plastic model boat kit of an existing military vessel will probably have fairly detailed guidance on painting if you want an authentic look. Others will allow you to use varying levels of creativity. If you're building a wooden model to use on the water, you'll need to think about appropriate varnish, too.

Beyond assembly

Take some time to consider the type of kit you want to build, and whether it's a solo effort or a joint project. Putting together a model boat kit can be a great way to spend time with kids, but it's important to choose the kit for them, not for you! You're there to help. Kids will soon get disillusioned if you're the one doing all the work and they are just watching. You can always buy a more challenging companion vessel to build alongside them.

You also need to think about the finished size of the vessel. Some can be just a few inches, while others can be several feet or more. Don't go by the pictures, which can be misleading, check actual dimensions. You don't just need somewhere to display it when finished, you'll need two or three times that space to assemble it.

The adventurous can build boats that will actually sail, radio-controlled vessels with battery-powered electric motors for propulsion, or perhaps a Mississippi steamboat, complete with miniature steam engine! There are lots of model boat clubs that add a supportive and social element to your hobby, and even competitions if you want to test your skill against other model boat builders.

Price

You can buy an inexpensive model boat kit for around $10, though detail and involvement might disappoint. There are literally thousands of models in the $20 to $60 range -- everything from historic clippers to the latest aircraft carrier. Radio-controlled and detailed wooden model boat kits can be $100 or more, and with motors or steam engines can easily top $500.

FAQ

Q. Does a model boat kit come with glue, paint, etc.

A. It's possible, but most do not. Plastic kits usually come with details of which colors are needed. Others may leave it up to your imagination and creativity. If you don't already have specific model-making tools, those are worth thinking about, too.

Q. Do kits display recommended age ranges?

A. Some do, though it's not common. The number of parts is frequently quoted -- so fewer generally means easier. You might also want to check the size of the finished item. If it's small, with lots of pieces, you'll need more dexterity -- and patience!

Model boat kits we recommend

Best of the best: Tamiya's U.S. Navy PBR31 MkII Model Kit

Our take: Outstanding attention to detail for those prepared to invest in quality.

What we like: High-precision parts create a truly accurate representation of a Vietnam-era river patrol boat. Meticulous manufacture ensures parts fit perfectly. Has moving turrets and guns.

What we dislike: Nothing, though quality like this isn't cheap.

Best bang for your buck: Revell's USS Missouri Battleship Kit

Our take: Low-cost model of this historic vessel, aimed at beginners.

What we like: 75 pieces is a good balance, neither too simple nor overly complicated. Straightforward construction builds confidence in those new to modeling. Moving parts add interest.

What we dislike: Limited detailing. Component quality varies.

Choice 3: USS Constitution Ship in a Bottle Model Kit

Our take: An interesting project for those who want a change from plastic boat kits.

What we like: Good introduction to the tricks of how these objects are constructed. A challenging model for ages 12 and up, requiring patience and hand/eye coordination.

What we dislike: Not as easy as some expect. Quite small when finished.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.