The best model airplane kit

Next time you're looking for screen-free hobbies or entertainment, pick up a popular pastime of yesteryear and build a model airplane. Not only do they keep your eyes and hands busy, but you'll also be able to engage with the wonders of engineering history.

There are countless model airplane kits to choose from, ranging from the P-51 Mustang of World War II to the modern-day Boeing 777. You can build a scale model to put on display as part of a collection, or if you'd like to fly it yourself, invest in a radio-controlled model.

If you're wondering which model airplane kit is right for you, read our buying guide, in which we share overviews of popular kits and include a few recommendations. Our favorite kit, Guillow P-51 Mustang, has easy-to-follow instructions that are appreciated by amateurs and seasoned builders alike.

Considerations when choosing model airplane kits

Types of model airplane kits

Simple: Simple kits have most of the detail work covered, so you won't need to paint them or dedicate too much time to assembly. They have pre-cut parts or laser-cut pieces that easily snap together and often come with decal stickers to finish them off.

Scale replica: Scale replicas let you build a real aircraft in a smaller, true-to-life scale. The most popular scales are 1:72, 1:48, and 1:32. Detail is extraordinary in some of these models -- they can have tiny movable pieces, functioning propellers, or even cockpits where you can sit a pilot figure. Scale replicas are unfinished, so you need to paint them, which is a highlight to many model airplane enthusiasts.

Historical: Historical model airplane kits are in a league of their own and are most often appreciated by those with an interest in aviation or world history. World War II kits reign as the most popular.

If there's one thing you should know about historical model airplane kits, it's that several companies manufacture them. If you intend to build a full-fledged aircraft collection, it's recommended to stick to the same manufacturer to avoid design and detail differences.

Flyable: Flyable model airplane kits are either packaged with electronic components or are designed to be compatible with them. These kits typically have lightweight pieces such as balsa wood or plastic to facilitate flight.

Features

Size

Remember, size and scale are completely different in the world of model airplane kits. Take two aircraft that are vastly different: the smaller P-51 Mustang and the Boeing 747. Even if they're both 1:48 scale models, the P-51 will be smaller than the Boeing 747 once they're built. If you're curious about how large the aircraft will be, look at product specs for final dimensions.

Paint and extras

Most model airplane kits are packaged with the pieces for assembly as well as decals or other fine details. Paint, glue, lacquer, and assembly tools aren't included, so add these into your budget. To find the right paint colors that are model- and era-appropriate, defer to the box or assembly guide.

Price

Die-cut and screw-together model airplane kits cost $15 and below. If you prefer a quality scale model or a radio-control kit, you can spend closer to $60. Finely-detailed model airplane kits, many of which are large or come with electric components, can cost anywhere from $100 to $350.

FAQ

Q. What is the recommended age group for model airplane kits?

A. Model airplane kits appeal to all ages, from young kids to seniors. It's recommended to choose a kit based on skill level. Those getting their feet wet in building do well with simple kits with fewer pieces, while seasoned enthusiasts welcome the challenge of a highly detailed kit.

Q. What do I do if my model airplane kit is missing pieces?

A. Contact the manufacturer directly, as they'll need to ship the pieces to you. Each kit is made with intricately cut pieces that are only compatible with each other, so you won't be able to replace them with pieces from other kit manufacturers.

Model airplane kits we recommend

Best of the best: Guillow's P-51 Mustang

Our take: Sought-after kit featuring an iconic design. Assembly is intricate and involved, so it's recommended for dedicated hobbyists.

What we like: Well-cut pieces fit together seamlessly. Highly rated for its quality, true-to-form design.

What we dislike: Some reports of missing instructions. Certain parts broke easily, even when handled carefully.

Best bang for your buck: Academy Models' WWII US Navy F6F

Our take: Affordable option for individuals on a budget or those who are trying model airplane kits for the first time.

What we like: Consumers love the fine details in this 1:72 scale model, especially the cockpit and landing gear.

What we dislike: Doesn't come with a pilot figure, and some people felt the decals were somewhat fragile.

Choice 3: Tamiya Models' Vought F4U-1D Corsair

Our take: Earns high marks for being one of the most realistic options on the market.

What we like: Packaged with pilot figure and markings for three aircraft. Wings can be assembled either extended or folded.

What we dislike: Overall a great kit, but there were some mixed feelings on the dual wing configuration as it affected how the aircraft was displayed.

