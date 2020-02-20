The best mobile TV cart

If you occasionally use your TV in different rooms of your home, say for gaming, instead of purchasing multiple TVs, you could simply get a mobile TV cart. When you mount your TV to a mobile TV cart instead of a wall, it allows you to easily move it from room to room.

You will need a sturdy cart that fits your TV and possibly has a shelf to place your gaming system or other supplies. Our favorite is the heavy-duty NB North Bayou Mobile TV Stand, which can accommodate TVs ranging from 55 to 80 inches. If you'd like more information on this item or you'd like to learn about the features that other quality mobile TV carts have, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing mobile TV carts

Besides a durable build quality, the two primary elements you need to consider when purchasing a mobile TV stand are the unit's weight capacity and size limits.

Weight capacity

In order for your mobile TV cart to be right for your TV, it must be rated strong enough to easily support the full weight of your TV. Most carts are capable of supporting approximately 100 pounds, but always read the products specs before purchasing to be absolutely certain that the model you are considering can actually do what you hope it will do.

Size limit

Besides weight, you will also need to purchase a mobile TV cart that is large enough to hold your TV. To determine what you need, you will have to not only measure the size of your screen (diagonally) but check the VESA pattern as well. [See the FAQ section for more information on VESA patterns.]

Features

Once you are certain you've found a model that can safely and securely hold your TV, there are a few other items to consider.

Adjustable height

Ideally, you will want a mobile TV cart that can be raised or lowered to accommodate your viewing preference. Once at the proper height, the best model will lock securely so there is no danger of the TV dropping.

Viewing angle

If you would like to customize a little more, look for a mobile TV cart that incorporates a tilt feature. This allows you to adjust the viewing angle, usually up to 15 degrees, so the screen is easier to see.

Shelving

Most mobile TV carts have at least one shelf so you can place a laptop or a gaming system near the TV. Some models may have as many as three shelves. If you know that you will be using these shelves, make sure they are large enough and strong enough to support the items you need to place there.

Price

The cost of a mobile TV cart is fairly consistent with the size you need. Smaller models designed for smaller TVs will start around $70. Carts in the $100 to $150 range tend to be for fairly average size TVs. The larger models, on the other hand, top out at a little over $200.

FAQ

Q. Where do all of those cords and cables coming out of the back of my TV go?

A. Most mobile TV carts feature a hollow construction. The idea is to snake your cords and cables through the stand to help hide them and to make it much easier to move the TV from room to room.

Q. What does VESA stand for?

A. Video Electronics Standards Association. It is the standard that defines where the holes on the back of a TV are placed. There are a number of patterns and in order to securely mount your TV, the patterns on the TV and the mount must match.

Mobile TV carts we recommend

Best of the best: NB North Bayou's Mobile TV Stand with Wheels

Our take: A sturdy, heavy-duty mobile TV cart capable of accommodating TVs ranging from 55 to 80 inches.

What we like: This model has a solid steel frame that can support up to 200 pounds and will fit VESA patterns from 200 x 200 millimeters up to 800 x 500 millimeters. The unit comes with an adjustable shelf, so you have a convenient place for your entertainment accessories.

What we dislike: The assembly goes best if you have a helper.

Best bang for your buck: VIVO's Black TV Cart for LCD LED Plasma Flat Panel Stand with Wheels

Our take: An affordable mobile TV cart that can accommodate TVs ranging from 32 to 65 inches.

What we like: The frame on this model is capable of supporting up to 110 pounds. The design of this model can fit VESA patterns from 200 x 200 millimeters to 600 x 400 millimeters, and the internal organization system for the cables provides a clean look.

What we dislike: Occasionally, a model slips through quality control that has holes that are misaligned, making assembly rather challenging.

Choice 3: ONKRON's Mobile TV Cart with Mount

Our take: This mid-priced mobile TV stand is capable of accommodating TVs ranging from 32 to 65 inches.

What we like: The durable frame can support up to 100 pounds, and it will fit VESA patterns from 200 x 200 millimeters to 600 x 400 millimeters. Additionally, the unit features locking wheels, and it can be adjusted from 47.2 to 59 inches at two-inch increments.

What we dislike: The instructions are less clear than is desirable.

