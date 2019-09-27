Whether you love to bake cookies, test out new dinner recipes, or throw together a quick salad, a mixing bowl set is an essential piece of kitchen equipment. With a set, you'll have several bowls in varying sizes, so you'll always have the right option for every recipe. If you choose the right material for the bowls, you'll also have an easier time cleaning up, and you can use them at greater temperatures, like in a double-boiler on the stovetop, in the oven, or in the microwave.

With our buying guide, you'll have all the information you need to find the best mixing bowl set for your kitchen. We've included some specific product recommendations like our top choice, the VonShef Stainless Steel Five-Piece Mixing Bowl Set, which contains five stainless steel bowls with nonslip bottoms that keep them from moving around as you mix.

Considerations when choosing mixing bowl sets

Material

Mixing bowls can be made of a variety of materials; though some materials are better suited for certain kitchen tasks than others. Here are the most common options:

Stainless steel offers excellent durability and easy cleaning. It also can be used at higher temperatures, so stainless steel bowls are suitable for use in a double-boiler. They're not microwave-safe, though.

Plastic is inexpensive, lightweight, and shatterproof. Not all plastic bowls are microwave-safe, though, and they can't be used in a double-boiler. Plastic can also absorb stains and odors easily.

Glass is easy to clean and won't alter the taste of your food. It can shatter easily. Only tempered glass bowls can be used at high temperatures and in the microwave.

Ceramic is highly decorative and offers an excellent weight to keep bowls in place while you're mixing. But their weights can make them more difficult to hold with one hand if you're whisking or tossing a salad. Ceramic bowls can chip and crack easily, too. Some ceramic bowls are safe for microwaves and ovens.

Copper offers an attractive look and excellent durability. It's pricey, though, and it can react with certain items like egg whites or acidic foods.

Wood is ideal for serving out of and looks good in any kitchen. However, wood, bamboo, and cork are porous materials, so they can absorb stains and odors easily. Wooden bowls aren't suitable for use in the microwave, oven, or stovetop.

Silicone is lightweight, flexible, nonstick, and easy to clean. It has a high temperature resistance and is safe for use in the microwave and the dishwasher. It can sometimes absorb odors, though.

Sizes

Mixing bowls typically range in size from one to five quarts. Mixing bowl sets usually feature multiple bowls in different sizes, though, so you always have the right size for any recipe. Common sizes you may want to look for include:

1 quart

1.5 quart

2 quart

2.5 quart

3 quart

3.5 quart

4 quart

4.5 quart

5 quart

Features

Shape and depth

For the most user-friendly mixing bowls, opt for a set of bowls with heights and radii with no more than a one- to two-inch difference. Deep bowls work well for recipes that are more difficult to combine like cookie batter and bread dough. A shallow bowl is best if you're mixing ingredients that are more easily combined.

Odor and stain resistance

You don't want your chocolate chip cookies to pick up the flavor of the salad dressing you mixed the night before, so it's best to avoid mixing bowl sets made of plastic, wood, or silicone. Instead, opt for a stainless steel or glass set, which offers greater odor and stain resistance to avoid transferring flavors.

Microwave-safe

Using your microwave for certain recipes can seriously reduce cooking time. If you want to be sure that your mixing bowls can be heated in the microwave, opt for a microwave-safe set. Silicone, glass, and plastic bowls are usually microwave-safe, but check the manufacturer's guidelines to be certain.

Nonskid bottom

You don't want your mixing bowls sliding around the counter when you're stirring up your favorite recipes, or you might make a mess. Opt for bowls with a nonskid bottom, so they stay in place even when you're stirring vigorously.

Lids

Some mixing bowl sets include lids, so you're able to store food in the bowls. You can find some vented lids that are suitable for use in the microwave, while other lids have an opening for a hand blender. Some even feature a built-in grater.

Price

Mixing bowl sets typically cost between $10 and $100. You can find high-quality stainless steel, glass, ceramic, silicone, or plastic sets in the $25 to $50 range, but large sets with as many as 10 pieces generally cost between $50 and $100.

FAQ

Q. What size mixing bowls are most important in the kitchen?

A. Look for a set that offers at least a small, medium, and large option. In most cases, that means a 1- to 1.5-quart bowl, a 2.5- to 3-quart bowl, and a 4- to 5-quart bowl.

Q. What types of bowls work best as a DIY double-boiler?

A. If you use a double-boiler regularly for melting chocolate and other dessert recipes, your best bet is a stainless steel or glass mixing bowl set.

Mixing bowl sets we recommend

Best of the best: VonShef's Stainless Steel Five-Piece Mixing Bowl Set

Our take: An extremely durable bowl set that features a variety of helpful features, making it the best option on the market.

What we like: Constructed of high-quality stainless steel. Features nonslip bottoms to keep the bowls stable. Includes lids that offer built-in graters. Fully nestable for easy storage. Dishwasher-safe.

What we dislike: Pricier than other options; though many buyers feel it's worth the investment.

Best bang for your buck: Cuisinart's Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls with Lids

Our take: An ideal starter mixing bowl set that features bowls in three versatile sizes at an affordable price point.

What we like: Made of long-lasting stainless steel. Comes with plastic storage lids. Dishwasher- and freezer-safe. Can be stored inside one another to save space.

What we dislike: Only has three bowls, which is less than our other top picks.

Choice 3: X-Chef's Professional Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

Our take: Provides many of the same features and benefits as more expensive sets on our list at a more attractive price point.

What we like: Made of rust-resistant stainless steel. Wide, deep design makes mixing a range of recipes easier. Includes BPA-free plastic lids. Bottoms are slip-resistant to keep them from moving. Dishwasher- and freezer-safe.

What we dislike: Some users find the bowls can stain if they aren't cleaned properly.

