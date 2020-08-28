The best minimizer bra of 2020

People with large chests can feel weighed down and suffer from back pain, but there's no need to live in discomfort. Minimizer bras offer ample support to help reduce back and chest pain and make the wearer's chest appear smaller.

The right minimizer can reduce your chest circumference by up to 1.5 inches, which can make a huge difference in how you look and feel.

But with so many options to consider, choosing the best one for you can be baffling, especially if you're a first-time buyer. We've researched the latest in minimizer technology to bring you the best out there. Our updated short list includes two old favorites and a newcomer.

Best minimizer bras of 2020

1. Bali's Passion For Comfort Minimizer: A practical and comfortable minimizer that's so good it's made a return to our top spot. It can reduce chest circumference by up to 1.5 inches.

2. Lilyette's Enchantment Three-Section Unlined Minimizer: This affordable minimizer is more embellished and offers enough support to have made a comeback to our top three.

3. Shock Absorber's Multisport Max-Support Minimizer Sports Bra: Its decent range of sizes plus its pleasantly simple style is why we've brought this newcomer to one of our top spots.

What you need to know before buying a minimizer bra

Minimizers can be either underwire or wire-free. Some people find underwire bras more supportive and comfortable, but due to the snug fit of a minimizer, many wearers find underwire isn't necessary. With a wire-free minimizer, there's no chance of the underwire digging in, poking, or rubbing, so you're likely to find it far more comfortable.

Some minimizers have a feminine appearance with lace, bows, and other embellishments, whereas others have a plainer, gender-neutral appearance. Some minimizers look more like crop tops than bras, which you may feel more comfortable with, depending on your reason for choosing a minimizer.

Minimizers tend to be heavily elasticized to offer support and reduce chest circumference, but aside from the elastic component, you can find them in various materials such as cotton, polyester, or nylon. As a natural material, cotton is more breathable than synthetics, which is great on hot days.

Depending on the option you choose, a minimizer can reduce your chest circumference by anywhere between 0.5 and 1.5 inches. If you're looking for a more dramatic reduction, you may want to try a chest binder instead.

Minimizers can cost anywhere between $15 and $100, depending on factors such as the brand, style, and overall quality. You don't have to spend too much, as you can find some great options in the $25 to $50 range.

FAQ

Q. How will I know if my minimizer is a good fit?

A. A properly fitting minimizer should feel snug and secure. It will feel a little tighter than an average bra but it shouldn't be uncomfortably tight. If it pinches, chafes, or causes your chest to spill out over the cups or at the sides, your minimizer is too small and you need to try a size or two up.

Q. Can a minimizer function as a sports bra and vice versa?

A. You can find some minimizer sports bras on the market, but minimizers aren't necessarily suitable for use as sports bras, nor will all sports bras give you a minimizing effect. Some minimizers simply don't give you the correct type of support for high-impact sports, which could leave you with chest or back pain after exercise. Sports bras are designed to support the chest during exercise but won't necessarily make your chest appear smaller. As such, you should either buy a combination sports bra and minimizer or choose the right garment for the job.

In-depth reviews for best minimizer bras

Best of the best: Bali's Passion For Comfort Minimizer

What we like: Comes as a pack of two in two shades of your choosing. Sizes up to 42DDD. Supportive and comfortable with a smooth inner lining.

What we dislike: Some buyers find the fit larger than average.

Best bang for your buck: Lilyette's Enchantment Three-Section Unlined Minimizer

What we like: This is an affordable choice for large chests as it comes in sizes up to 42G. Full coverage with lace panels and bow detailing.

What we dislike: The underwire comes high and can dig in.

Choice 3: Shock Absorber's Multisport Max-Support Minimizer Sports Bra

What we like: Part sports bra, part minimizer, with a racerback cut. Extremely supportive. Wide straps are comfortable, plus they're easy to adjust to get a good fit.

What we dislike: Runs slightly small, so you may want to size up if you're between sizes.

