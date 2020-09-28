The best mini trampoline of 2020

Want to add some fun to your workout? It's hard not to smile when you're blasting calories jumping on a mini trampoline.

Mini trampolines are a delightful way to enjoy low- and medium-impact activity. While they're primarily used for jumping, mini trampolines lend themselves to a wide variety of applications, such as balancing exercises or core workouts.

To get you up to speed on what's new with mini trampolines, we've taken a closer look at trends and new models to hit the market this year. We're also sharing our updated shortlist that includes a perennial favorite, plus two new additions that lead the pack in construction quality.

Best mini trampolines of 2020

1. MXL MaXimus Life's FIT Bounce Pro II Bungee Rebounder: This new arrival tops our list for its convenient folding design.

2. Stamina's Intone Plus Rebounder: Given this mini trampoline's gym-quality construction, we're excited to share it for the first time this year.

3. JumpSport's Fitness Model 250: New to our list, this is an excellent option if you need a truly low-impact trampoline.

What you need to know before buying a mini trampoline

Mini trampolines have a cult following in the fitness community, especially with home workouts on the rise this year. Trampolining is ideal for low- and medium-impact cardiovascular workouts. In fact, it's much easier on your joints than some floor-based exercises. Trampolining also aids in building bone density, and some experts believe it may stimulate lymphatic system function as well. It goes without saying that using a mini trampoline is fun and engaging, which often makes it easier for users to stay on track with their workouts.

While mini trampolines share the same core features, it's important to examine them closely to find the right one.

More often than not, mini trampolines have diameters of 36 to 40 inches. Size doesn't make much of a difference in their function, though it's important to consider how much floor space it requires. The mat, or jump pad, is typically made with nylon, plastic, or polypropylene. Better-quality mats have a fairly tight weave and high tensile strength for increased durability.

Mini trampolines either have springs or bungee cords that connect the mat to the frame. Springs tend to offer a higher bounce, but they're noisy and can be a bit jarring to joints. Bungee cords won't creak while you bounce, and they have enough give to soften your impact on the mat.

Premium mini trampolines come with a variety of accessories or attachments such as stability bars, resistance cables, or access to an online dashboard. Stability bars fit on either side of the trampoline. They're necessary to execute certain exercises, including Pilates- or barre-inspired ones. Some people keep them on at all times, especially if they're concerned about falling off. Resistance cables attach to the bottom of the trampoline and if they're manipulated properly, can offer a full-body workout. A few mini trampolines come with DVDs or access to online content for workouts and classes to help you learn how to get the most out of your equipment.

In terms of price, mini trampolines start at $60 to $100. More durable ones that hold up to rigorous or daily use run closer to $200. Premium mini trampolines are as close to studio-quality as you'll get and can cost between $200 and $400.

FAQ

Q. How much floor space do I need with a mini trampoline?

A. Clear the floor around the trampoline as much as possible for safe use. Some trampoliners recommend having no less than two feet of space around the trampoline. It also goes without saying that pets shouldn't be in the same room when you're using a mini trampoline.

Q. How do I learn about proper technique for trampolining?

A. Most mini trampolines come with at least a basic assortment of beginner exercises, either in the user manual or through online content. If you'd like professional guidance, many studios offer trampolining classes, and you can pick up the basics there.

In-depth reviews for best mini trampolines

Best of the best: MXL MaXimus Life's FIT Bounce Pro II Bungee Rebounder

What we like: Overall durable design with 60 flexible bungee cords that offer enough give for soft, safe jumping. Sold with companion DVDs and online content that teach the basics of trampolining.

What we dislike: Given its lofty price, it's not priced for first-time or casual trampoliners.

Best bang for your buck: Stamina's Intone Plus Rebounder

What we like: Affordable option for those just getting into rebounding. Bright-blue covered border reminds you to center yourself while jumping. Comes with removable resistance bands for more complex training.

What we dislike: Resistance bands are made with latex.

Choice 3: JumpSport's Fitness Model 250

What we like: Its FlexBounce system offers smooth and gentle bouncing. Since it uses bungee cords, jumping can be enjoyed without creaks or squeaks.

What we dislike: It's expensive and mostly geared toward advanced rebounders.

